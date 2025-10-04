High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Plano's Ethan Taxis goes for yards after a catch during Friday's game with Woodstock in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6: Mariano Velasco caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-6, Dekker Zelensek ran for a pair of long touchdowns, Ammar Banire rushed for two more and Kaleb Stumpenhorst drilled a 50-yard field goal as Oswego celebrated homecoming with a 48-6 victory over Joliet West on Friday night at Ken Pickerill Stadium.

Woodstock 20, Plano 14: Jaxson Hansen and the rest of the Woodstock defense held strong late against Plano, defeating the Reapers 20-14 to capture the Blue Streaks’ fourth win of the fall.

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19: The Foxes (6-0) remained unbeaten with the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6: The Wolves (5-1) bounced back from their first loss with a big Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12: Nick Michalek rushed for 255 yards and an 80-yard TD and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD for Sandwich (2-4, 2-2).