Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Plano's Ethan Taxis goes for yards after a catch during Friday's game with Woodstock in Plano.

Plano's Ethan Taxis goes for yards after a catch during Friday's game with Woodstock in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

By Joshua Welge

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6: Mariano Velasco caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-6, Dekker Zelensek ran for a pair of long touchdowns, Ammar Banire rushed for two more and Kaleb Stumpenhorst drilled a 50-yard field goal as Oswego celebrated homecoming with a 48-6 victory over Joliet West on Friday night at Ken Pickerill Stadium.

Woodstock 20, Plano 14: Jaxson Hansen and the rest of the Woodstock defense held strong late against Plano, defeating the Reapers 20-14 to capture the Blue Streaks’ fourth win of the fall.

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19: The Foxes (6-0) remained unbeaten with the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6: The Wolves (5-1) bounced back from their first loss with a big Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12: Nick Michalek rushed for 255 yards and an 80-yard TD and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD for Sandwich (2-4, 2-2).

High School Football
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.