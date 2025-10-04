Oswego bounces back from 1st loss, beats Joliet West in runaway fashion

Mariano Velasco caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-6, Dekker Zelensek ran for a pair of long touchdowns, Ammar Banire rushed for two more and Kaleb Stumpenhorst drilled a 50-yard field goal as Oswego celebrated homecoming with a 48-6 victory over Joliet West on Friday night at Ken Pickerill Stadium.

Oswego (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season last Friday to Yorkville.

“That game, you know, we mentally messed up and we came back at practice and had a good week of practice,” Banire said. “That focus was there. That intensity was there. Everybody was locked in and we came out and did it tonight.”

Velasco hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Drew Kleinhans on Oswego’s opening possession which began with an onside kick that the Panthers recovered on their own 46.

“It was a great pass,” Velasco said. “Originally it was a slant, but he saw me one-on-one. He gave me a good ball, gave me a chance to make a play.”

Zelensek’s 47-yard touchdown run was just Oswego’s third play on its second possession. That made it 14-0 with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.

Stumpenhorst joined the prestigious 50-yard club after a previous best of 47 yards a year ago. He also connected from 29 yards and missed a 45-yarder wide left. What he did for the defense was equally impressive with his repeated touchbacks.

“Hopefully we keep moving it back as the season keeps going on,” Stumpenhorst said. “Kicking has changed a lot in the last few years, especially now everybody it kicking far so it’s your accuracy that is going to get you to the next level.”

Joliet West (3-3) started deep in its own territory all night thanks to Stumpenhorst’s right leg.

“I don’t know how many times (Stumpenhorst) kicked off, but all but one of them went in the end zone,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “But credit to the other 10 around him because the one that didn’t was downed at the 18, so it was almost better. That whole team did well and Kaleb has been phenomenal all season. What an advantage to be comfortable with them at the 20 and having to drive 80 yards. He had a phenomenal night once again.”

The Tigers pounced on a fumbled punt return with 3:20 left before half. Scott Nowacki recovered the fumble and would later score on a 5-yard run with 1:35 remaining to pull the Tigers to within 20-6.

“We went into halftime a little closer than we anticipated,” Cooney said. “Proud of how some guys got put on notice at halftime and they responded.”

After the Tigers failed to score on the opening possession of the second half, Zelensek scored on a 48-yard run on the first one by the Panthers.

Velasco’s 59-yard interception return made it 34-6 with 5:11 left in the third.

“I’ve been trying my best all season to be a ball hawk,” Velasco said, “I saw the ball in the air and tried to make a read on it and from there instincts just take over. I think that’s my fifth one.”

Banire’s 26-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left in the third made it 41-6.

“That was a dream play,” Banire said. “I knew before the play even started. I saw a pre-snap read, saw the linebacker and he wasn’t looking to hit me, so I was ready to get there.”

He also scored on a 7-yard run with 8:27 remaining to complete the scoring.