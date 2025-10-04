Fremd rides ground game past Hoffman Estates in battle of unbeatens

Fremd reached back into its old time game plan to put away Hoffman Estates 35-13 Friday in a battle of unbeatens in Hoffman Estates.

Fremd went nearest exclusively on the ground in the second half to score three consecutive touchdowns and pull away from a 14-6 halftime lead.

“We are super confident in our offensive line,” said Fremd quarterback Johnny O’Brien, who only threw five passes in the second half and finished 15-of-20 for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

“If they are going to give us that box, we are going to take advantage if it. Just pound the rock is what our O-linemen say. We just relied on them in the second half.”

Running behind Owen Jakubczak, Stathi Regopoulos, Trey Reeves, Joe Pulkrabek and Danny Saracco, Fremd rushed for 123 of its 189 yards on the ground in the second half.

“We struggled in the first half,” Jakubczak said. “In the sound half, we met and switched up our protection a little bit. That outside zone that we were running was really working.”

Fremd (6-0, 2-0) had difficulties capitalizing on scoring opportunities in the first half. The Vikings had a pair of interceptions that helped set up scoring drives. Fremd drove inside the Hoffman 20 on three separate occasions, but could only away with one score to lead 14-6 at the half.

Fremd fumbled early at the Hoffman 15 on its first possession. But the Vikings defense forced a quick punt by Hoffman. Five plays later Fremd was able to take a 7-0 lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Jason Hardy to cap a 42-yard drive.

Hoffman (5-1, 1-1) used a 47-yard run by Landon Ford to help the first of two field goals by Simon Horwath. The junior blasted a 36-yarder late in the fist quarter to cut Fremd’s lead to 7-3.

Fremd took a 14-3 lead on the third play of the second quarter. O’Brien fired a 23-yard fastball into the end zone where Jay Box made a sweet leaping catch for the touchdown.

Hoffman again used some solid running on the left side behind Isaiah Luellen to drive the ball down the field. Again the Vikings defense stiffened and Horwath nailed a 29-yard field goal to make it 14-6.

Fremd had an opportunity just before the half to add onto its lead. But the Vikings had a field goal blocked.

In the second half it was ground and pound for the Vikings as Fremd scored on its next three possessions.

Fremd marched down the field, with Jayden Faulkner (11, carries, 84 yards) gaining most of the yards. With the Hoffman defense focused on Faulkner, O’Brien snuck in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ben Riddle to make it 21-6.

Faulkner then scored on a two-yard run for the Vikings. It was just three plays after an interception by Anthony D’Ambrossio. It was the third Vikings pick with Zach Tofilonand Tom O’Brien registering the other two.

Hardy tacked on the final score for the Vikings on a two-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“We had our struggles and kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Fremd coach Lou Sponsel said. “We adjusted our protection a little bit. We challenged our guys and we had to run the football. We told them we had to stay ahead of the chains.”

Hoffman closed out the scoring with a late 52-yard interception return by Mason Ealker after Fremd pulled most of its starters.

“You just can’t turn the ball over three times against a team like that,” Hoffman coach Tim Heyse said. “That’s just plain and simple. We are just plugging away and trying to stay healthy. This game will make us better.”