Chris Whetstone jumps in at QB, leads Hampshire past Crystal Lake South

Sometimes the smallest spark can make a big difference.

After a sluggish start on offense, Hampshire coach Shane Haak and staff made the decision to have all-purpose player Chris Whetstone take the snaps from center. Normally a running back and receiver, Whetstone led a rushing attack that found the end zone on two consecutive drives against Crystal Lake South.

“He’s (Whetstone) is a really good athlete for us, and we can use him in a variety of ways and we had some success with that package tonight, so we stayed with it and it worked out well,” Haak said.

That spark helped the Whip-Purs grind out a 24-21 Fox Valley Conference road victory, earning their second win of the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Whip-Purs and Gators both moved the ball effectively in the second quarter. Junior running back Tymere Marshall scored the first touchdown of the game with a 12-yard run for Hampshire. The Gators answered with a touchdown of their own as Yeidan Ramirez hit Hector Del Bosque with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Whetstone and the Hampshire offense then marched 60 yards on eight plays to retake the lead as Whetstone finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7.

Gators quarterback Michael Silvius, who had two TD passes, and receiver Noa Franch were equal to the task, though, as they connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left in the second quarter to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.

On its first two drives of the third quarter, Hampshire (2-4, 2-4) came away with 10 points. Marshall, who finished with 125 yards rushing on 18 carries, scored his second touchdown of the game, and on the next possession Whip-Purs kicker Mason Hill hit a 28-yard field goal that would be the difference in the game.

“The win feels amazing, we really worked hard for this, I think everybody deserves it based on staying together and just working,” Marshall said.

Whetstone had 96 yards rushing on 18 carries , while also adding an interception on defense. Junior Roman LaSalvia had three tackles for losses, leading a Whip-Purs defense that held South to only eight yards rushing on the night.

“We had great pressure from the defensive ends, the linebackers were amazing tonight and we made the plays when we needed to, it was a total team effort,” Whetstone said.

The Gators (1-5, 1-5) found success in the passing game. Silvius finished 20-of-31 passing for 196 yards. Silvius’s favorite target was Franch, who hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

For South, though, it was a game of inches.

“A little bit here and a little bit there, coming close to completing a pass or coming up just short to get a first down, it’s how it breaks sometimes, but I’m really proud of our guys and give them credit for hanging in there to the very end,” South coach Rob Fontana said.