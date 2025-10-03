Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 6 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Dixon's Landon Knigge (4) runs for a touchdown against Oregon on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Oct. 3.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. North Boone is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. North Boone.

Dixon vs. Stillman Valley is live on WIXN 1460-AM.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Stillman Valley.

Amboy vs. Peoria Hights is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Peoria Heights.

Mendota vs. Wethersfield is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Wethersfield.

Streator vs. Herscher is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Herscher.