Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 6 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Oct. 3.
Click the links below to listen live.
Oregon vs. North Boone is live on 95.7 The Rock.
Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. North Boone starting at 6:40 p.m.
Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. North Boone.
Dixon vs. Stillman Valley is live on WIXN 1460-AM.
Click here to listen live to Dixon vs. Stillman Valley starting at 6:45 p.m.
Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Stillman Valley.
Amboy vs. Peoria Hights is live on River County 101.7.
Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. Peoria Hights starting at 6:45 p.m.
Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Peoria Heights.
Mendota vs. Wethersfield is live on 100.1 WGLC.
Click here to listen live to Mendota vs. Wethersefield starting at 7 p.m.
Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Wethersfield.
Streator vs. Herscher is live on Love 98.5.
Click here to listen live to Streator vs. Herscher starting at 7 p.m.
Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Herscher.