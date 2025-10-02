NewsTribune Week 6 IHSA football previews

L-P quarterback Marion Persich breaks free of a tackle by Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz to score a touchdown in the Cavaliers' and Pirates' Week 3 meeting in Ottawa. The rivals play again Friday at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Interstate 8

Ottawa (2-3, 0-3) at La Salle-Peru (1-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Ottawa has lost three games in a row since starting 2-0, including last week’s 35-7 loss to Sycamore. … The Pirates have lost 11 consecutive conference games. Their last league win was a 28-27 victory over Woodstock North on Sept. 29, 2023, in a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division game. …Senior running back Arthur Cechowicz was held to 33 yards on 15 carries as the Pirates managed just 41 rushing yards against the Spartans. Cechowicz caught a 5-yard TD pass from Andrew Vercolio, who finished 6 of 15 for 88 yards and one interception. … The Pirates were outgained 306-129 last week.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses in which it was outscored 88-7. … The Cavaliers’ lone win of the season was a 41-24 victory over Ottawa in a nonconference game in Week 3 in Ottawa. … The Cavs have won 12 games in a row against the Pirates. … Marion Persich threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Rafe Helmig for L-P’s lone points in last week’s 40-7 loss to Rochelle. … Persich finished 14 of 28 for 134 yards and had three interceptions against the Hubs. … L-P had 65 rushing yards against Rochelle. … The Cavs allowed 397 rushing yards. … Against Ottawa in Week 3, Persich threw three TDs and ran for three TDs, which led to his election as Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

Chicagoland Prairie

Dwight (2-3, 0-2) at St. Bede (2-3, 0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Dwight has lost its last three games, including a 50-17 loss to Seneca last week and a 50-19 loss to Marquette in Week 4. … The Trojans have allowed 50 points or more in three straight games. … Dwight has only won one game on the field this season, a 32-14 win over Alleman in Week 2. The Trojans received a forfeit win in Week 1. … Dwight and St. Bede played close games the last two years, with the Trojans winning 29-27 last year and the Bruins winning 31-28 in 2023. … Against Seneca, QB Collin Bachand threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns - a 29-yard TD to Joey Starks and a 68-yard TD to Joey Duffy. … The Trojans allowed Seneca to rush for 455 yards.

About the Bruins: St. Bede’s two wins have come against opponents who are a combined 0-10. … The Bruins lost 42-7 to Marquette last week. … In its three losses, St. Bede has scored a combined 21 points. … St. Bede fell behind Marquette 36-0 before Landon Marquez scored on a 3-yard TD run. … Last week, Brennen Hirst led St. Bede with 43 yards on seven carries, while Gino Ferrari was 6 of 18 for 32 yards. … The Bruins are 7-3 in their last 10 homecoming games, including a 43-7 loss to Marquette last year.

FND pick: Dwight

Hall-Putnam County's Braden Curran runs the ball against Sherrard at Richard Nesti Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Three Rivers Mississippi

Princeton at Hall-Putnam County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton is 2-3 for the first time since 2018 after last week’s 36-8 loss to Monmouth-Roseville. The Tigers’ three losses have come to opponents who are a combined 14-1. … Princeton has one on-the-field win, a 63-12 victory over Kewanee. Its other win came via forfeit. … The Tigers fell behind Monmouth-Roseville 29-0 before Casey Etheridge scored on a 55-yard TD reception. … Princeton threw for 165 yards and ran for 26 last week. … Princeton has won seven consecutive games over Hall, including by a combined 95-0 over the last two seasons.

About the Red Devils: Hall has a winning record through five games for the first time since starting 4-1 in the 2019 season. … The Red Devils have won three games in a row, including a 44-0 “W” over Kewanee last week for their first shutout since 2019. … Hall is allowing 16 points per game while scoring 21.6 per. … Last week, Hall had 387 offensive yards, including 334 on the ground. Aiden Redcliff ran for 176 yards and three TDs, Dylan Glynn ran for 79 yards and two scores, and Braden Curran rushed for 60 yards and a TD. Glynn also threw for 53 yards and a TD. … Redcliff and Glynn recovered fumbles against Kewanee, and David Luna intercepted a pass.

FND pick: Princeton

Kewanee (0-5, 0-3) at Mendota (1-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local Radio: WGLC 100.1

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has been outscored 245-32. … The Boilermakers have only scored more than seven points once this season, when they had 12 in a loss to Princeton. … Kewanee managed just 81 offensive yards against Hall - 43 rushing and 38 passing. … Against Princeton, Chris Crowe returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and caught an 85-yard TD pass. … Kewanee has allowed 44 points or more in each of the last four games.

About the Trojans: Mendota snapped a 16-game losing streak last week with a 14-10 victory at Sherrard. … The Trojans are looking for their first back-to-back on-the-field wins since the fall 2021 season. Mendota has only won back-to-back games three times since John McKenzie’s tenure as head coach ended after the 2011 season. … Last week, Corbin Furar rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries and scored both Mendota TDs. … The Trojans recovered two fumbles last week, with one leading to a Mendota TD on the ensuing drive.

FND pick: Mendota

The Mendota Trojans run onto the field prior to the start of a game against Hall in Mendota. The Trojans, coming off their first win since 2023, return home to play Kewanee in their homecoming game Friday. (Kyle Russell)

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-3) at Lewistown co-op (0-5, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley had its highest offensive output of the season last week in a 38-22 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield. … Dane Stewart rushed for 184 yards and three TDs on 20 carries last week. The Storm finished with 306 yards on the ground. … Bureau Valley held an opponent under 40 points last week for just the second time this season. The Storm allowed Elmwood-Brimfield to run for 380 yards.

About the Indians: Lewistown has lost 16 games in a row, with its last win coming on Oct. 7, 2023. That’s the only win for the Indians since the Lewistown-Cuba-Spoon River Valley co-op formed before the 2022 season. … The Indians have only scored 20 points this season and have been shut out each of the last two weeks. … The Indians and Storm have three common opponents. Lewistown lost 36-6 to Knoxville, 43-8 to Elmwood-Brimfield and 56-0 to St. Bede, while Bureau Valley lost 31-8 to Knoxville, 38-22 to E-B and 47-6 to St. Bede.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

8-Man Football Association

Amboy co-op (4-1) at Peoria Heights (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy won 66-6 over Galva for its fourth win in a row last week. It was the Clippers’ second time this season scoring more than 60 points. … The Clippers have outscored their last four opponents 232-42.

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights lost a 64-62 shootout to Bushnell-Prairie City last week. The Clippers beat B-PC 56-6 in Week 3. … The Patriots’ lone win was a 36-16 victory over winless West Prairie in Week 4.

FND pick: Amboy

Nonconference

Fieldcrest (0-5) at Walther Christian (2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest will travel four hours round-trip for a nonconference game. … Fieldcrest scored a season-high in points last week, but also allowed a season high in a 56-24 loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. … Lucas Anson ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Knights last week.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian is coming off its first win of the season, a 36-0 victory over Westmont. The Broncos’ other win was a forfeit by Kenosha (Wis.) Christian Life.

FND pick: Fieldcrest