Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 6 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

Batavia (3-2 overall, 2-1 conference) at Geneva (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia suffered its second heart-breaking loss of the season last week, falling 43-42 in the final second to St. Charles North. Not only that, but the Bulldogs are coming off their first loss in the rivalry with Geneva in 13 seasons. So fully expect Batavia to come out with a vengeance when the Bulldogs hit Burgess Field. Unlike last season, where the defense was the main focal point of the team heading into the contest, it’s been their offense that’s been the main attraction this season, with the team having three consecutive 40-plus point games and averaging 400 yards a game. A lot of that has come from the ability to burn teams through the air with the arm of Michael Vander Luitgaren (302 passing yards, four touchdowns last week) or on the ground with senior backs Preston Brummel and Henry Hahn.

About the Vikings: After a 1-2 start to the season, Geneva has rallied with consecutive wins to enter rivalry week with a winning record and a full head of steam. The Vikings won the matchup 30-7 last season, their first in the rivalry since 2010, which was also the last time they won consecutive contests against Batavia. The defense played a big part in the victory last season, and it’s coming into Week 6 looking impeccable, with the Vikings only allowing 34 points in the first three conference games against St. Charles North, Wheaton Warrenville South and Lake Park. Quarterback Ben Peterson has also been on a hot streak as of late, scoring eight touchdowns in the last two games after only having one in the two losses beforehand.

FND Pick: Batavia

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North needed all 48 minutes of football to move to stay undefeated on the season in Week 5. After going down 42-28 with 2:43 remaining in the game, the North Stars drove down the field to score with 42 seconds remaining, recovered the ensuing onside kick and managed to get a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion with less than a second on the clock for a 43-42 victory over Batavia. Keying the comeback was quarterback JT Padron, who’ll be at East for the first time since transferring across town over the summer. Padron attempted 56 passes in the win over Batavia, and found plenty of success spreading the ball around to wide receivers like Keaton Reinke, Braden Harms and EJ Mondesir. The North Stars have won each of the last five crosstown rivalry matchups, with last season’s game ending 35-7 in their favor.

About the Saints: St. Charles East snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 24-20 victory on the road over Wheaton North in Week 5. It was a game that coach Nolan Possley called “an all-around team victory.” Sophomore quarterback Cruz Herrera has excelled under center, throwing 10 touchdowns over the past four games, mainly to the experienced wide receiver duo in Sheko Gjokaj and Gavin Matejko. The 20 points allowed on defense was also a season-low for the Saints and the lowest since a 40-7 victory over Glenbard North in Week 3 last season.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Interstate 8

Kaneland (4-1, 1-1) at Sycamore (3-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Kaneland gave up the first 28 points in a 42-21 home loss to Morris last week. Quarterback Jalen Carter was injured on the first series of the game, throwing sophomore Brody Guthrie unexpectedly into the game against Morris, a team coach Michael Thorgesen said is probably the best team they’ll face this year. Running back Carter Grabowski ran 18 times for 61 yards and didn’t reach the end zone after gaudy numbers throughout the first four games this year. Now only Morris and Sycamore remain as teams with perfect Interstate 8 records and the Knights get their crack at the Spartans. Thorgesen said Carter will be close to being back Friday but will be a game-time decision. Thorgesen said he doesn’t expect the injury to be a season-ending one. Guthrie was 12 of 23 for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. With more time to practice, Thorgesen said if Guthrie is the starter, the Knights will be able to run anything with him that they were able to do with Carter.

About the Spartans: After a 1-2 start to the year, the Spartans have won two straight. Their 35-7 win against Ottawa last week was their first win of more than five points this year. They haven’t committed a turnover in the last two weeks, something coach Joe Ryan said goes hand in hand with wins. The defense is going to have a big challenge this week against a Kaneland offense that has scored at least 21 points in every game this year - and that 21-point performance was without its starting quarterback against a stout Morris defense. Ryan said between the Knights’ running game and deep-strike capability, they’re a challenge on defense. Kevin Lee also returned from an injury for Sycamore with a big game against the Pirates - 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for a loss. Despite missing time, he’s second on the team with 29 tackles and leads the team with 50 carries and 218 rushing yards.

FND Pick: Sycamore

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (4-1, 4-1) at McHenry (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central rebounded from its Week 4 loss to Prairie Ridge and produced a season-high point total in beating Hampshire 40-14 last week. Tyler McGladdery ran 12 times for 113 yards and two TDs and also shined on defense with 3½ tackles, including two for a loss. QB Theo Curtin was 4-of-9 passing for 70 yards and ran for 32 yards and a pair of TDs. The Rockets racked up 407 total yards, including 320 on the ground. ... Only three teams in the FVC have scored fewer than the Rockets’ 99 points, but their 61 points allowed are second fewest behind Dundee-Crown (53). ... Central is alone in second place in the FVC behind undefeated Prairie Ridge. ... The Rockets beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 last year.

About the Warriors: McHenry is in the midst of the toughest part of its schedule, and three straight losses reflect that. The Warriors committed three turnovers and yielded 206 rushing yards to QB Luke Vanderwiel in their 43-22 loss to Prairie Ridge last week. Warriors QB Jeffry Schwab was 5-of-12 passing for 108 yards, including a 68-yard TD pass to Haydn Schmidt. Schwab also rushed 10 times for 87 yards and a TD, sophomore Joey Spelman added 63 rushing yards on five carries, and junior Mick Reidy rushed for a score. ... McHenry averages 22.2 points and allows 27 a game.

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC Green

IC Catholic Prep (3-2, 0-1) at St. Francis (4-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The Knights hope to rebound following back-to-back, heartbreaking losses to Nazareth (24-21) and Marist (29-28) against another strong foe in St. Francis. Junior QB Nate Lang threw 3 touchdown passes, including a pair to sophomore Grant Bowen, against Marist. Two-way standout Foley Calcagno added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter against Marist. A false start penalty and missed PAT kick proved costly last weekend.

About the Spartans: If anyone understands the rivalry between the CCL/ESCC teams, it is Spartans coach Bob McMillen, a former 2-way standout at IC Catholic Prep. A year ago, the Spartans earned a hard-fought, 8-point win over the Knights. Last weekend, SIU-bound receiver Dario Milivojevic (6 receptions, 177 yards) caught 4 touchdown passes covering 31, 13, 61, and 35 yards, respectively, from quarterback Brock Phillip during the Spartans’ 47-35 victory over Providence.

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC Red

Marmion (3-2, 1-0) at Marian Catholic (1-4, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: The Cadets look to regroup following last weekend’s 47-0 loss to perennial state power Montini. Broncos coach Mike Bukovsky predicts a bright future for Marmion’s program. “They are rebuilding, but their time is coming,” said Bukovsky. Playing without junior tailback Henry Miller (injury), the Cadets managed just 97 yards of offense against Montini. Sophomore QB Roy Magana, Jr., hopes to have a big game against a Marian Catholic defense that allowed 70 points to Carmel last weekend.

About the Spartans: Marian celebrates its homecoming trying to erase the memories from last weekend’s 70-7 loss to Carmel. Quarterback Owen Askren (19 of 31, 133 yards) provided the lone highlight with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ian Parker. Tailback Kyle Scott ran for 55 yards on nine carries against Carmel, which grabbed a 43-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

FND Pick: Marmion

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian

Christ the King (1-4, 1-2) at Aurora Christian (3-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gladiators: Freshman quarterback Zylin Lewis has experienced the normal growing pains of a first-year high school player. Lewis, who averages 61 yards rushing per game, has thrown for three touchdowns in the first four weeks before fellow freshman Antoin Grant started last week. Junior LB Tramar Sanford leads the defense with 8 ½ tackles per contest.

About the Eagles: Offense has not been a problem for the Eagles, who are averaging 48 points per game, led by senior quarterback Asa Johnson. Johnson threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another during last weekend’s 45-42 loss to Bishop McNamara. Jalen Callaway added touchdown runs covering 25 and 19 yards, respectively. Defensively, the Eagles have allowed 106 points in back-to-back weeks against Hope Academy and Bishop McNamara.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Nonconference

Aurora Central Catholic (4-1) at Pacelli Catholic, Wis. (2-4)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Chargers: Tailback Trey Seifrid scored on touchdown runs of 16 and 60 yards during the Chargers’ 41-0 victory over Catholic Central (Wi.) last weekend. Quarterback Grant Bohr tossed a 94-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Crisci, and added a 22-yard touchdown run. ACC has already surpassed last season’s win total (three) through the first five weeks.

About the Cardinals: Pacelli Catholic dropped a 49-0 decision to Auburndale last weekend. The Cardinals’ captains are senior LB/OL Peter Bella, junior LB/RB Eric Reincke, junior QB Jacob Williams, junior RB/LB Bryce Flaker, junior OL/LB Maximus Nelson, and junior OL/DL Owen Hanson. Pacelli Catholic plays its home games at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium in Sun Prairie.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group