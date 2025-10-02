DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 6 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York took care of business during the soft portion of its schedule, four consecutive wins over teams with losing records by a combined 177-28 margin since a Week 1 overtime loss at Glenbrook South. Now comes a gauntlet of a stretch run against the Silver’s other top four teams, three of those four games on the road. How the Dukes stack up in that mix should start to take shape here. York enters off a 34-11 win over Oak Park-River Forest. Henry Duda rushed for 214 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD in the win. York won last year’s meeting with Hinsdale Central 21-13.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central didn’t miss a beat after its big Week 4 win at Lyons, topping 50 points for the second time this season with its 52-40 win at Downers Grove South last Friday. Patrick Connors did a little bit of everything, 153 yards and two TDs after Dominic Tresslar was nicked up and Connors also had a 58-yard TD catch on a screen and 65-yard interception return for a score. Riley Contreras completed 15-of-20 passes for 272 yards and three scores, also connecting with Jack Lesniewicz and James Skokna for touchdowns as the Red Devils rolled out to leads of 28-0 and 52-19 and then held off a late comeback. Hinsdale Central can become a real factor in the Silver race the next two weeks, home games with York and Glenbard West.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

Downers Grove North (4-1, 2-1) at Oak Park-River Forest (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North, after a tough couple weeks and a rough loss at Glenbard West, got well with a 49-0 win over Proviso West last Friday. It’s the third time this season a stingy Downers Grove North defense has kept an opponent to single figures. A trip to Oak Park would figure to provide a step up in competition, but also an opportunity to stack up another win to position the Trojans for the playoffs and a run at the Silver title the season’s last few weeks, games with York and Lyons still on the docket. Downers Grove North won last year’s meeting with OPRF 28-7.

About the Huskies: OPRF, which has doubled last year’s win total, seems like it’s taken a small step toward competing with the Silver’s upper crust, but is still a few rungs toward really going toe-to-toe. This matchup provides another opportunity. Junior running back/linebacker Liam Smith is the man to watch.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

Lyons (3-2, 0-2) at Proviso West (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons’ hopes of repeating as Silver champs took a hit with back-to-back losses, the latter 24-17 at Glenbard West last Saturday. Jack Slightom was 26 for 38 for 194 yards with TD passes to Owen Matela and Grant Smith. Smith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had 10 catches for 101 yards. The Lions have what looks to be a couple winnable games the next two weeks to get back on track, at Proviso West and OPRF, before a closing kick. Lyons beat Proviso West 59-0 last season.

About the Panthers: Proviso West has dropped its last four games after winning its season opener. It’s been a particularly rough go of it for the Panthers’ defense in Silver play, as it’s allowed a tick over 48 points per in three losses.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

West Suburban Gold

Willowbrook (2-3, 2-1) at Morton (1-4, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: A little bit of deja vu. Willowbrook, which was 1-3 for the second consecutive season, like last year kicked off its turnaround with a Week 5 win over Hinsdale South last Friday. The Warriors pulled away from a 14-14 halftime game for a 45-14 win. Double duty by senior Anthony Leo led the way. Leo rushed for 230 yards on 28 carries with a TD. With Willowbrook’s defense a little banged up, Leo also played defense and had nine tackles, four for loss, and a sack. The opportunity is in front of the Warriors to stack together wins, the next three opponents, Morton, Proviso West and Proviso East, currently sporting 1-4 records. Willowbrook beat Morton 43-6 last season.

About the Mustangs: Morton comes in off a 48-6 loss to Addison Trail last week. The Mustangs’ offense has struggled to generate points throughout the season – a combined 40 points in five games – but its defense, which held it down for the most part early, has yielded a combined 103 points in Morton’s last two losses.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

Downers Grove South (1-4, 1-1) at Proviso East (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Perhaps it’s a moral victory, but the Mustangs did show fight in climbing out of a 33-point hole in an eventual 52-40 loss to Hinsdale Central last Friday. Sophomore QB James Sobkowiak impressed in defeat, throwing for 270 yards with TDs to Aidan Kanazawa, who had four catches for 111 yards. Joseph Vieyra rushed for 114 yards and seven catches. Downers Grove South must run the table to return to the playoffs, but it’s plenty doable, games remaining with teams with a combined 5-15 record. Downers Grove South beat Proviso East 55-26 last year.

About the Pirates: Proviso East got in the win column following an 0-9 2024 season with its Week 2 victory over district rival Proviso West, but has dropped three straight since. The Pirates need a spark offensively, as they’ve been shut out by Morton and Leyden the last two weeks and have managed just 31 points all season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove South

West Suburban Conference crossover

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South likely needs to win out for a chance to play beyond Week 9, and a visit to Duchon Field is a daunting task to start with. Glenbard West will be the third current unbeaten that the Hornets have played this season. On the glass-half-full side, Hinsdale South was plenty competitive with Willowbrook for a half last Friday, a game tied through two quarters.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has it rolling again on the banks of Lake Ellyn. The Hilltoppers added Lyons to their list of quality wins last Saturday, 24-17 in a game Glenbard West led throughout. Jamarcus Kelly, the lead man in the Hilltoppers’ speedy group of skill-position players, rushed for 147 yards and two TDs, including a 57-yarder, against Lyons. A.J. Rayford was 9 for 16 for 132 yards. The Hilltoppers have big road tilts the next two weeks – at Hinsdale Central and at York – that will determine the Silver champion, so they’ll want to take care of business and stay healthy here.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

CCL/ESCC Green

St. Rita (2-3, 0-1) at Nazareth (4-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Mustangs: St. Rita snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way last Friday, a 48-13 win at Niles Notre Dame. The Mustangs scored two defensive touchdowns on a fumble return and pick-six, and rolled up 400 yards of offense with junior running back Brandon Johnson Jr. going for 110 yards and two scores. It helps to have Stephen Armbruster back behind center. St. Rita’s QB who set a program TD pass record in Week 1 missed the Mustangs’ game with Brother Rice but had 186 yards passing and a TD, and 41 yards rushing against Notre Dame. The margin is thin for St. Rita to qualify for the playoffs, but the path is there.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth is coming off perhaps its most complete performance of the season, a 48-21 rout at Joliet Catholic in a game the Roadrunners led 41-7 at half. Senior QB Jackson Failla, who rotated with Frankie Nichols the first four weeks, got his first start and the move-in from Pennsylvania answered the bell with six touchdown passes on 17-of-22 passing for 310 yards. Illinois State commit Jake Cestone caught seven of those passes for a season-high 194 yards with four TDs. Failla has thrown for 780 yards and 11 TDs on the season, Trenton Walker has 32 catches for 455 yards and three TDs and Cestone has 22 catches for 386 yards and nine TDs. Nazareth beat St. Rita 45-21 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Knights: The Knights hope to rebound following back-to-back, heartbreaking losses to Nazareth (24-21) and Marist (29-28) against another strong foe in St. Francis. Junior QB Nate Lang threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to sophomore Grant Bowen, against Marist. Two-way standout Foley Calcagno added a four-yard TD run in the fourth quarter against Marist. A false start penalty and missed PAT kick proved costly last weekend.

About the Spartans: If anyone understands the rivalry between the CCL/ESCC teams, it is Spartans coach Bob McMillen, a former two-way standout at IC Catholic Prep. A year ago, the Spartans earned a hard-fought, eight-point win over the Knights. Last weekend, SIU-bound receiver Dario Milivojevic (six receptions, 177 yards) caught four touchdown passes covering 31, 13, 61, and 35 yards, respectively, from quarterback Brock Phillip during the Spartans’ 47-35 victory over Providence. St. Francis beat IC Catholic in last year’s meeting 21-13.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

CCL/ESCC White

St. Laurence (4-1, 0-1) at Fenwick (4-1, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season, to Carmel in Week 4, with a 41-0 rout of Leo last week. Keying the defensive effort was junior Sean Rice, who had an interception, a fumble recovery of his own sack and five tackles in the Vikings’ second shutout of the season. Senior running back Cory Les ran for a 17-yard TD and threw an option TD pass to Kameron McHugh. St. Laurence, a Class 4A quarterfinalist last year, seems in good shape for a return to the playoffs but the finishing schedule is daunting – four teams with a combined record of 17-3.

About the Friars: Fenwick, like St. Laurence, bounced back from its first loss, a nail-biter at Montini in Week 4, to roll past De La Salle 42-0 last week. QB Jamen Williams has been a huge part of the Friars’ fast start. He’s completed 68% of his passes for 1,018 yards and 14 TDs to eight different receivers, with just two interceptions and three rushing TDs to boot. Senior kicker Noah Sur, a Northwestern commit, has been named to the Navy All-American Bowl. Fenwick, like St. Laurence, has a tricky closing schedule, four games with teams with a combined record of 16-4. Fenwick beat St. Laurence 37-15 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

Montini (5-0, 1-0) at Carmel (4-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Broncos: Scoring on seven of their eight possessions, the Broncos rolled to a 47-0 victory over Marmion last weekend behind junior quarterback Israel Abrams (18 of 26, 250 yards, two TDs) and senior receiver Nico Castaldo (seven catches, 125 yards, TD). Senior linebacker Santino Tenuta led the defense to its first shutout of the season with three tackles for losses. “I love being that team with the target on its back,” said Tenuta. “I want to play every game like that. We won’t back down.” Montini beat Carmel 34-16 last year.

About the Corsairs: Junior quarterback Trae Taylor, a Nebraska recruit, has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season, five of them to sophomore wideout Greg Bess-Henning (87.3 yards receiving per game). Sophomore tailback Jorden Moore averages 57 yards per game on the ground. The Corsairs handed Marian Catholic a 70-7 setback last weekend.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

CCL/ESCC Purple

St. Patrick (3-2, 1-0) at Benet (3-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Shamrocks: The Shamrocks allowed 542 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns – four passing, four rushing – to Brother Rice during last weekend’s 56-14 setback. Junior quarterback Gavin Gardiner has several targets to choose from, including Joey Pemberton, Timmy Schayer, Anthony Catron, and Emanuel Day. Jayden Miranda is the Shamrocks’ leading ball carrier.

About the Redwings: This is a battle between the remaining unbeatens in CCL/ESCC Purple play. The Redwings ran into a roadblock in the form of Class 8A No. 1-ranked Mount Carmel during last weekend’s 48-0 loss. Sophomore Christiano Diomede received his first varsity start for the Redwings, who allowed five Emmett Dowling touchdown passes in the first half. Sophomore safety Donovan Wells provided a highlight with his second-half interception. Benet likely needs two wins in its last four games to lock up a playoff bid for the second consecutive season. Benet beat St. Patrick 49-30 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Benet

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North’s playoff hopes took a damaging hit with its 24-20 loss to St. Charles East last week, a game in which the Saints snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2024. A crosstown rivalry game, hopefully for the Falcons, will light a fire because matchups with games at Batavia and Geneva loom the next two weeks.

About the Tigers: WW South weathered a 35-28 barnburner with Glenbard North in Week 5, thanks to the heroics of Owen Yorke and Amare Williams. Yorke rushed for 204 yards and three TDs, and also threw a TD. Williams had a monster defensive game, 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a 36-yard interception return for a TD. WW South has won the last two meetings in this series, 31-6 last season. The Tigers’ quirky schedule has them finishing the year with four of their last five at home, after four road games to start the season.

Friday Night Drive pick: WW South

Upstate Eight Conference East Division

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: R-B continued its best start since 2017 with a 47-27 win over Fenton last week. Juniors Giancarlo Garcia and Braeden Novak continue to be an effective QB rotation for an offense averaging 45 points per game. Garcia rushed for 84 yards and two TDs and threw a 46-yard TD to Nico Caputo. Novak ran for a TD and threw one to Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus. R-B beat Glenbard South 26-21 last year in its debut season in the league, Garcia accounting for 282 yards passing and two TDs.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South has won four straight since a season-opening loss – and is putting up huge numbers against Upstate Eight opponents, 48.3 points per game the last four weeks. The Raiders scored in all three phases last week against Elmwood Park, Tommy Bauman throwing a TD pass to Troy Oleksak, Isaiah Gray returning a punt 31 yards for a TD and Timothy Ewald recovering a fumble in the end zone. The Upstate Eight East title will come down to the last four weeks as conference unbeatens R-B, Glenbard South and Glenbard East take turns playing each other.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard South

Glenbard East (4-1, 2-0) at Fenton (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Glenbard East travels to Bensenville searching for its fourth consecutive victory while trying to remain unbeaten in Upstate Eight East play. Senior quarterback Michael Nee has thrown 11 touchdown passes. Junior receiver Malachi Miller, who has scored four touchdowns, averages a team-high 76 yards receiving per game, while senior tailback Kedrick Dennis averages 99 yards per game with four TDs. Defensively, linebacker Orlando Hoye leads the Rams with 8 tackles per contest. Glenbard East won last year’s meeting 48-14.

About the Bison: A slow start hampered the Bison’s cause during last weekend’s 47-28 loss to Riverside-Brookfield. Fenton fell behind 33-7 after 1 quarter before tailbacks Angel Duran and Omar Diaz provided several second-half highlights. Duran scored on TD runs covering 35 and 50 yards, respectively, while Diaz added a 40-yard score. Fenton needs three wins in its final four games to likely secure a playoff bid for the second straight season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Hope Academy (5-0, 3-0) at Wheaton Academy (3-2, 3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: Hope Academy’s high-powered offense has generated 158 points in its first three Chicagoland Conference games, including 61 against Aurora Christian two weeks ago. Sophomore quarterback D’Angelo Garner guides the offense, anchored by backs Ashton Hemingway, Keldon Weaver, and D’Angelo Townsel.

About the Warriors: One of three 3-0 teams remaining in the Chicagoland Christian, Wheaton Academy puts its three-game winning streak on the line against unbeaten Hope Academy. Senior tailback Tyler Jones, who averages 147 yards per game, rushed for 102 yards on four carries with three touchdowns during last weekend’s 48-0 victory over St. Edward. Junior linebacker Logan Oros leads the Warriors with 10 ½ tackles per contest. Wheaton Academy won last year’s game 42-14.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

South Suburban Blue

T.F. North (3-2, 2-1) at Lemont (3-2, 3-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont continued to find conference play to its liking as its offense has rolled up over 150 points in conference victories over the past three weeks. Not to be outdone, the defense has also been stingy, allowing just 26 points over the same stretch, including just six in a runaway win over T.F. South in Week 5. Lemont’s schedule appeared to be both frontloaded with tough nonconference games and backloaded with its more difficult league games and that’s exactly the way things have played out.

About the Meteors: T.F. North averted what could have been a major disaster by nosing out winless Bremen by one point in its Week 5 victory that allowed it to stay above the .500 mark. The Meteors’ schedule is proving to be a bit of a roller coaster with good teams followed by struggling teams throughout. After this week’s game against Lemont, the remaining schools on T.F. North’s schedule have a current combined record of 2-13.

FND pick: Lemont

Nonconference

Havana (2-3) at Westmont (1-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Ducks: Havana, a member of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Small Division, matched last year’s win total with its 28-0 win over Oneida ROWVA last week. Havana the community is located 40 miles southwest of Peoria between Peoria and Springfield. The Dukes’ losses are to teams with a combined record of 14-1. Senior Cayden Green has rushed for 543 yards and seven TDs and sophomore QB Jack Turner has thrown for 503 yards with four TDs and seven interceptions.

About the Sentinels: It’s been a tough go of it for Westmont since its lone win, in Week 2. The Sentinels have lost their last two games by a combined margin of 89-0. Westmont has only one more game scheduled after this one, an Oct. 18 return date at a Walther Christian team that beat the Sentinels 36-0 last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: Havana