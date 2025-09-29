Mendota defense has ‘been fantastic’: NewsTribune football notebook

In the past, defense has been an issue for Mendota.

The Trojans allowed more than 400 points in both 2023 (402) and 2024 (403), allowing an average of 44.7 points per game over those two seasons and never allowing less than 14 points.

Mendota has turned around its defense this fall.

The Trojans have allowed 125 points though five games for an average of 25 per game. Mendota has held three opponents to 20 points or less. The Trojans gave up 35 to state-ranked Newman and 42 to state-ranked Monmouth-Roseville.

“The defense has just been fantastic and they played great again (against Sherrard),” Mendota coach Jim Eustice said. “Monmouth, you just have to throw that one in the garbage. But the other four games, our defense has kept us right in the game.”

Eustice credits assistant coaches Kurt Bruno, Jake Guerrero and Doc Barrett along with defensive coordinator Bryson Prusator.

“We have Kurt Bruno, Jake Guerrero and Doc Barrett here teaching that 3-3 defense that Kurt used to run when he was here 10-15 years ago (under John McKenzie),” Eustice said. “For those guys to come out of retirement to help has been great. The things they’re teaching Bryson and some of the other young coaches are just invaluable. We’ve got a great mix of old and young on the coaching staff. The young coaches are learning a ton. They’re hungry.”

LUCKY NO. 13?

La Salle-Peru has won 12 games in a row against rival Ottawa, including a 41-24 victory on Sept. 12 in a nonconference game in Ottawa.

The Cavaliers and Pirates will meet again Friday for an Interstate 8 Conference game at Howard Fellows Stadium.

If L-P wins to extend its streak to 13, the Cavs will match the longest winning streak in the history of the series, which began in 1897 with a 20-0 victory by L-P.

The Cavs also won 13 games in a row from 1935-47. L-P’s current streak began in 2015. The teams met twice in 2024 as well.

Ottawa’s longest streak in the series was nine in a row from 2005-14, excluding a forfeit by Ottawa in 2009.

‘EVERYBODY IS TACKLING’

Hall-Putnam County gave up 40 points in a season-opening loss to Orion.

Since then, the Red Devils have allowed 40 over the last four games. Hall has been even more stout during its current three-game winning streak, giving up only 21 points during the stretch and pitching a shutout Friday in a 44-0 win over Kewanee.

It was the Red Devils’ first shutout since 2019.

The 80 points Hall has allowed ranks second in the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division behind Monmouth-Roseville’s 78.

Hall allowed 36.4 points per game last season.

“Everybody just comes to together,” Hall senior Dylan Glynn said. “Everybody is on the ball, and everybody is tackling. Not one person was on the ball, it was 3-4. That’s something that wasn’t here last year. It’s been great to see.”

Hall's Hunter Corsolini stops Sherrard's Cooper Thomas during a game at Richard Nesti Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

VARSITY DEBUT

Mendota freshman Quinn Eddy made his high school football debut on Monday, Sept. 22 in the Trojans’ JV game and threw for over 300 yards.

Four days later, Eddy made his varsity debut.

Eddy came into Mendota’s 14-10 victory over Sherrard for the final play of the first half and also played some in the second half.

Senior starter Aden Tillman returned after missing a game and a half with a knee injury, and coach Jim Eustice said he “just seemed a little uncomfortable.”

Eustice wanted junior backup Javier Hernandez to concentrate on his duties at linebacker, so Eddy came in.

“We thought the perimeter passing game might be a little better (with Eddy),” Eustice said.

Tillman came in and out at QB in the second half as Eustice wanted him to focus more on playing free safety.

“Aden came back in and threw a couple nice balls,” Eustice said. “He’s a true leader.”

Eddy finished 3 of 7 for 16 yards.

“Quinn’s a heck of a talent,” Eustice said. “For his first varsity game and second high school football game, he did fine. He’s a very poised quarterback. He has a high football IQ.”

Eddy wasn’t the only Trojan to have a varsity first. Sophomore Viktor Angulo caught a 9-yard pass from Eddy for his first varsity reception.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY

Princeton finds itself in an unfamiliar position at 2-3 through five weeks of the season for the first time since 2018.

Princeton’s three losses have come against Newman, Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville, who are a combined 14-1. In the last Associated Press Poll, which was released Sept. 17, Rockridge was ranked No. 2 in 2A, Newman was ranked No. 3 in 1A and Monmouth-Roseville was receiving votes in 3A.

The schedule looks to get easier for the Tigers as their remaining four opponents are a combined 8-12. Princeton travels to Hall-Putnam County (3-2) this week.

Senior running back/linebacker Casey Etheridge said the Tigers have to put their struggles behind them, learn from them and move forward.

“We can’t hang our head on our losses. I think we can learn from them. We learned from the first two,” he said. “Obviously, we’re at a low right now, but we can get better. Don’t have much time to waste.”

STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION?

Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest both fell to 0-5 on Friday, but both teams took a step in the right direction as each had a season high in points scored.

The Storm scored 22 points in a 38-22 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield last week. Bureau Valley’s previous high was 16 points in Week 4. The Storm managed just one touchdown in each of the first three weeks.

Bureau Valley travels to Lewistown co-op (0-5) this week. The Indians have only scored 20 points this season.

The Knights put up 24 points in a 56-24 loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Fieldcrest had only scored 32 points through the first four games and were coming off a 33-0 loss to LeRoy.

Lucas Anson led the Fieldcrest attack as he ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

The Knights travel to Walther Christian (2-3) this week.