Bishop McNamara, Clifton Central move to 5-0, Kankakee scores shutout: Daily Journal’s Friday roundup

Bishop McNamara 45, Aurora Christian 42: On the road, Bishop McNamara improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference to likely snap a program-long three-year playoff drought at the Eagles (3-2, 1-2).

While it’s only his first year as head coach and second year with the program after becoming the defensive coordinator last year, rookie Fightin’ Irish coach Greg Youngblood recognized how symbolically important getting to five wins was for this group, especially doing so in their first five games.

“The history, obviously I haven’t been a part of, but I think people felt the pressure a little bit,” Youngblood said. “The history is so rich here that you just can’t get away from it and expectations are still there. We felt it, but pressure is a good thing because people want us to do well and support us. Credit to the kids. They want it bad and they’ve worked really hard for this. These guys showed a lot of resolve. Some plays they made because they just willed themselves.”

Julius May ran for three touchdowns, his fourth game with at least three touchdowns. Coen Demack caught a pair of touchdowns, one each from Karter Krutsinger and Micah Lee. Malachi Lee also ran in a score.

Kankakee 31, Thornwood 0: Phillip Turner threw a pair of touchdowns, a 9-yard score to Dayshaun Brown and a 60-yarder to Cedrec Terrell III, to help lead Kankakee (3-2, 1-0 Southland Athletic Conference), to a shutout conference win on the road. Ezekiel Sherrod had a 25-yard pick six, Zayden Henley had a 3-yard touchdown run and Eli Cunningham hit a 29-yard field goal to cap off the scoring for the Kays.

Clifton Central 67, Watseka 20: The Comets (5-0, 5-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) erupted for a season-high 67 points in Friday’s blowout road win over Watseka (1-4, 1-4 VVC). No individual stats were available for either team.

Momence 28, Iroquois West 7: Senior quarterback Erick Castillo was in control for Momence (2-3, 2-3 VVC) in Friday’s home win. He was 19-of-25 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 12 times for 67 yards. Eddie Ferreira hauled in six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns while Phyllip Draine ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Jayden Dau had six catches for 71 yards on offense and four tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on defense.

For Iroquois West (1-4, 1-4 VVC), Christian Gaytan had 14 carries for 68 yards while Aayden Miller had five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Coal City 49, Reed-Custer 7: Logan Natyshok ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and also hauled in a 26-yard touchdown through the air, to lead Coal City (4-1, 2-0 ICE) to a home conference win. Gavin Berger also had a rushing touchdown for the Coalers while quarterback Connor Henline threw for 43 yards and a touchdown. Brock Finch had a 37-yard pick six for the Coalers and Brody Widlowski scored on an 88-yard kickoff return.

For Reed-Custer (2-3, 1-2 ICE), Hudson Cook had 51 rushing yards while Kris Budick had 44. Aiden Lewandowski’s 8-yard touchdown run accounted for the Comets’ scoring.