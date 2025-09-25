McHenry County Week 5 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: After starting 2-0 for the first time in 18 years, McHenry takes a two-game losing streak into its game against the FVC’s only undefeated team. The Warriors’ 35-6 home loss to Jacobs last week marked their most-lopsided defeat since their Week 9 game last season against Prairie Ridge, which won 41-6. McHenry entered the game against Jacobs, averaging 27.7 points through three weeks, but got its only touchdown on Dayton Warren’s 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. QB Jeffry Schwab completed 12-of-21 passes for 127 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 43 yards. ... McHenry is in the midst of the toughest part of its schedule (Cary-Grove, Jacobs, Prairie Ridge, Burlington Central). The Warriors host 3-1 Burlington Central next week.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge sits alone atop the FVC standings after spoiling Burlington Central’s homecoming last week with a 28-7 win. The Wolves’ option attack controlled the game clock and capitalized on two first-half turnovers in handing the Rockets their first loss. FB Jake Wagler was the workhorse, rushing 26 times for 155 yards, including TD runs of 5 and 26 yards. QB Luke Vanderwiel was held to 85 yards on 21 carries but did have his 10th rushing TD of the season on a 1-yard run to open the scoring. For the season, Vanderwiel has rushed for 577 yards and passed for 228 yards, including two TDs. The defense dominated Central with a group that included DB Vanderwiel (second interception of the season) and DE Hunter Mosolino (forced fumble, TFL). The Wolves limited Central to 72 rushing yards and 108 passing yards in holding an opponent to single-digit points for the first time this season. ... Prairie Ridge averages 36.8 points a game, best in the FVC.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Huntley (3-1, 3-1) at Jacobs (2-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley has shown resiliency this season, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit in Week 2 to beat Dundee-Crown in overtime and then almost erasing a 27-0 deficit against visiting Cary-Grove last week. The Raiders lost 34-27, despite the efforts of QB Malik Carter. The 6-5, 180-pound sophomore, who was making his second straight start, completed 17-of-23 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, all to WR Kyle Ziebell (4 catches, 129 yards), a transfer from Harvest Christian. RB Chase Hojnacki (76 rushing yards) added a 3-yard TD run for the Raiders. Connor Wade had four receptions for 51 yards, and Michael Chan caught four passes for 64 yards. ... Huntley lost to Jacobs 26-15 in Week 3 last year.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs needed a win last week against McHenry after losing two straight, and the Golden Eagles got it. RB Caden DuMelle rushed for 195 yards and a TD in a 35-6 win on the road. Michael Cannady added 97 rushing yards and a TD on 16 carries. QB Austin Stennett, making his second start in a row in place of the injured Connor Goehring, threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jaylen Langley and scored on a 9-yard run. Justin Gonzalez had a 30-yard TD run. ... For the season, DuMelle has rushed for 500 yards (8.1 per carry) and four TDs. ... Goehring (shoulder) is expected to play Friday against Huntley.

FND pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central never led against Prairie Ridge last week, as it turned the ball over on its first two possessions. That led to a 14-0 deficit early in the second quarter en route to a 28-7 loss on homecoming. The Rockets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start in 21 years, now turn their attention to one of their longtime rivals in Hampshire, where head coach Brian Iossi was an assistant before coming to Central in 2018 as an assistant. Central’s offense has done a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage this season, but is averaging only 14.8 points a game. The Rockets have allowed 47 points, the fewest in the FVC. ... Central beat Hampshire 31-6 in Week 8 last year.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire has lost two straight games since beating Crystal Lake Central in Week 2 to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Whip-Purs got shut out for the first time last week, 24-0 to host Dundee-Crown. They had scored 76 points in their first three games. Hampshire has allowed 143 points, second most in the FVC.

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown’s 24-0 win over visiting Hampshire last week was its first shutout since a 1-0, forfeit win over McHenry (whose school district was on strike) in Week 7 of the 2015 season. Before that, the Chargers’ last shutout was in 2001 against Grayslake, a 21-0 win in Week 3. Against Hampshire, Ryan Pierce and Ereyon Bailey had interceptions and Anthony Looze and Leon Metcalf recovered fumbles. Metcalf (eight carries, 75 yards) also had a 48-yard TD run. Kadin Malone rushed for 146 yards and a TD on 19 carries. ... D-C, which has won two games in a row for the first time since 2022, has allowed only 53 points and has scored 121 (30.3 a game). ... The Chargers opened last season by defeating Crystal Lake South 20-14 for one of its only two wins.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South snapped a seven-game losing streak last week with a 34-7 win over host Crystal Lake Central. The Gators had scored only 14 points in their first three games but got two TD passes from QB Michael Silvius to WR Noa Franch (72 and 61 yards). Anthony Gountanis had a 100-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter to put the game away, while Silvius and Yeidan Ramirez had short TD runs. Franch had five receptions for 200 yards.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central is coming off a 34-7 loss at home to Crystal Lake South, and the schedule only gets tougher for the Tigers over the final five weeks of the regular season. After Friday’s game at Cary-Grove, the Tigers play Jacobs, Prairie Ridge, Burlington Central and McHenry. Tyler Porter’s 12-yard run accounted for the Tigers’ only TD against Crystal Lake South. Porter rushed 12 times for 80 yards, while Abe Quinn, who had been out with an injury, carried 10 times for 79 yards. ... The Tigers have been outscored 174-29 this season.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove has been rolling offensively ever since FB Logan Abrams returned to the offensive backfield after being slowed by a hamstring injury the first two weeks of the season. Abrams rushed for 239 yards and three TDs in a 34-27 win over Huntley last week after gaining 175 yards with a TD in C-G’s Week 3 win over McHenry. Sophomore QB Jackson Berndt, who had three rushing TDs and a TD pass against McHenry, missed the Huntley game because of illness. Freshman RB Ty Tenopir had 78 rushing yards, including a 13-yard TD.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Kishwaukee River Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock has another tough challenge after suffering its first loss of the season last week, 35-14 to visiting Marengo. The Blue Streaks didn’t score until QB Caden Thompson and WR Matthew Cress connected on 34- and 25-yard TD passes in the fourth quarter. For the season, Thompson has completed 71% of his passes (60 of 84) for 708 yards and eight TDs, six to Cress. Thompson and Cress lead an offense that has relied more on its passing game than on its running game. The Blue Streaks average 27 points a game. ... Woodstock lost to Richmond-Burton 45-14 in Week 5 last year.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton is tied atop the KRC with Marengo after posting its first shutout of the season last week, 49-0 over visiting Harvard. The defending conference champs led 42-0 at halftime. QB Ray Hannemann threw two TD passes, RB Hunter Carley rushed for three scores, Joseph Larsen returned a punt 45 yards for a TD and RB Colton Uphoff added a 1-yard rushing TD. LB Blake Livdahl had a team-high 12 tackles. ... R-B has won its past eight KRC games.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North didn’t have an easy time against winless Plano at home last week, but won 14-7 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Thunder have not scored more than 14 points in a game since opening the season with a 68-0 win over Elmwood Park. ... Woodstock North beat Johnsburg 26-21 in Week 5 last year.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg bounced back from its Week 3 home loss to Richmond-Burton by going on the road and beating Sandwich 28-0 last week. DL Micah Welch (two TFLs, forced fumble) and LB Mario Zakrzewski (9.5 tackles, two TFLs, sack) helped the Skyhawks post their first shutout since Week 7 of last season against Plano. Carter Block, who sat out most of the second half against R-B after injuring his ankle, was 15-of-21 passing for 178 yards and four touchdowns. The QB had plenty of support. Ryan Franze had six catches for 68 yards and a TD, Jacob Vetter had three catches for 31 yards and a TD, Jarrel Albea had a 20-yard TD catch, and Jackson Hjorth added 27 yards receiving and a score. Duke Mays added 36 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Sandwich (1-3, 1-1) at Harvard (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich was shut out for the first time last week, as visiting Johnsburg won 28-0. The Indians now play a road game for only the second time this season. They beat Harvard 49-7 last year.

About the Hornets: Harvard had a tough task last week as it traveled to Richmond to play defending KRC champion Richmond-Burton. The Hornets fell behind 42-0 in the first half en route to a 49-0 loss. Harvard has been shut out in three of its four games.

FND pick: Sandwich

Marengo (4-0, 2-0) at Plano (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo put together a strong effort against host Woodstock last week to win 35-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Indians and Richmond-Burton are the only undefeated teams in the KRC. Four-year varsity DL Ryan Grismer (two interceptions, fumble recovery) led the defensive effort for Marengo, which didn’t allow Woodstock to score until the fourth quarter. QB Sam Vandello threw for 198 yards and three TDs. Vandello fired two TD passes to Parker Mandelky and one to Hunter Muench. Connor Sacco scored on a 17-yard run and sophomore Logan Boley had a 6-yard rushing TD. Marengo averages 33 points a game and has allowed only 55 this season.

About the Reapers: Plano played maybe its most competitive game of the season last week, but dropped a 14-7 decision to host Woodstock North to remain winless. The Reapers average 14.3 points a game and allow 27.3 a game. ... Plano lost to Marengo 42-0 in Week 5 last year.

FND pick: Marengo

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Chicago Christian (1-3, 0-2) at Marian Central (1-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Chicago Christian went 13-1 in winning the Class 2A state championship last fall under first-year head coach CJ Cesario, but it’s been a different story for the Knights this season. They’re coming off a 75-0 loss to McNamara in Kankakee, their third road game this season. Chicago Christian has allowed 191 points, most in the CCC. ... The Knights beat Marian Central 27-6 in Week 4 last year.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central returns home to George Harding Field, where it looks to snap a two-game losing streak. Eddie Kowalczyk rushed for 140 yards and a TD, and Max Kinney had six receptions for 92 yards and a TD in the Hurricanes’ 42-28 loss at Wheaton Academy last week. Sophomore QB Colin Hernon rushed for two scores and passed for one. Marian trailed 27-20 in the third quarter. ... The Hurricanes have allowed 40-plus points in all three of their losses.

FND pick: Marian Central

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Rockford Christian Life Co-op (1-3, 1-2) at Alden-Hebron (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Christian Life is coming off a 60-6 loss to Hiawatha last week, the second time the Eagles have allowed 60 or more points in a game this season. The Eagles have been outscored 211-76. ... Christian Life lost to Alden-Hebron 39-14 in Week 3 last year.

About the Giants: Sophomore RB Caleb Linneman had a game to remember in Alden-Hebron’s 61-37 win over Madison, (Wis.) Abundant Life School last week, as he rushed for 395 yards and seven touchdowns, while also hauling in an 84-yard TD pass from JP Stewart. Stewart was 4-of-7 passing for 126 yards and two TDs. He threw a 15-yard TD pass to Fabian Carreno. Louie Bageanis had 21 carries for 95 yards. ... For the season, Linneman has rushed for 885 yards (13.1 per carry) and 12 TDs. He also leads the team with 32 solo tackles.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron