Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 5 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia showed once again that its season-opening loss to Glenbard West has not shaken the Bulldogs one bit, with the offense scoring six touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over Lake Park last weekend. The Bulldogs enter the game averaging 36.5 points a game, with a lot of it being thanks to the excellent play of the running back/fullback duo of Henry Hahn and Preston Brummel. The two had their best performance yet in Week 4, with the duo combining for 245 yards on the ground and five total touchdowns in the contest, putting them at 687 total rushing yards and 11 touchdowns so far. Those two might be the key for the Bulldogs, who used a dominant ground game to pull off a 45-21 victory over the North Stars last season. The defense has also started to warm up, with guys like linebackers Tony Minnec and Nick Jansey helping the team to nine tackles for loss in the win over the Lancers.

About the North Stars: The lone undefeated team remaining in the conference, St. Charles North extended its conference winning streak to seven games with a 34-12 victory over Wheaton North. JT Padron is coming off his best game under center for the North Stars, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the win, with all three of his throwing scores coming from 30 yards out or longer. Carsen Durante also recorded his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance of the season, going 133 yards off of nine carries a week ago. The North Stars have eclipsed the 30-point mark in three of their first four games, with the only exception being their 10-7 victory over Geneva in Week 3.

Friday Night Drive Pick: St. Charles North

Lake Park (2-2, 0-2) at Geneva (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lancers: Lake Park struggled to get the offense going in its 42-21 loss to Batavia, only putting up one touchdown in the first half before scoring twice with the game already decided. Despite the loss, senior linebacker Joey Michelini proved to be a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side, putting up nine tackles, two TFL and two sacks in the contest, consistently putting pressure on the pocket throughout the night.

About the Vikings: After struggling in each of the previous two weeks to put up multiple scores, Geneva doubled its touchdown production with a big 28-7 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South. Quarterback Ben Peterson threw for 228 yards and three scores in the contest, with 124 of those yards going to wide receiver Bennett Konkey. The Vikings also established their ability to draw out long drives in the contest, taking off 11:47 of the clock on a singular drive in the contest. The Vikings will look to get over .500 for the first time since Week 1 with a victory against the Lancers, a team they beat 63-13 a season ago.

FND Pick: Geneva

St. Charles East (0-4, 0-2) at Wheaton North (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East’s rough stretch to start the season continued in Week 4, dropping to Glenbard North 42-13. The Saints had both of their touchdowns in the first half of the game, with quarterback Cruz Herrera finding wide receiver Gavin Matejko (three catches for 90 yards) for both scores. The Saints have now lost eight straight contests, with their last win being a 27-21 overtime victory over Lake Park in Week 5 of last season.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, alternating wins and losses through four weeks, is coming off a 34-12 loss to St. Charles North. The Falcons couldn’t overcome being hit by a 24-point second quarter from the North Stars. Burke Neibch, in at QB for Wheaton North for injured starter Jacob Johnson, threw two TD passes to Tyler Kading, who had six catches for 66 yards. The Falcons have a tough closing stretch to their schedule, so a win here against 0-4 St. Charles East seems essential. Wheaton North beat St. Charles East 27-19 last year.

-- Josh Welge

FND Pick: Wheaton North

Interstate 8 Conference

Morris (4-0, 1-0) at Kaneland (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Morris: The defense notched its first shutout of the year in a 48-0 win against La Salle-Peru. It’s the latest in a strong line of defensive performances. They held Peoria to 28 points in a Week 3 win. The Lions are averaging almost 59 points per game in their other three contests, all wins. They allowed 14 points to a Mahomet-Seymour team that averaged more than 40 points in its other three games. And they held Wilmington to 20 in Week 1, and the Wildcats have scored at least 40 points in each of their three games since. Against L-P, Caeden Curran ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Brady Varner threw for a pair of touchdowns.

About the Knights: They’re putting up points in bunches, fresh off a 56-7 win against Ottawa. After scoring seven first-half points in a 35-7 win at DeKalb in Week 3 - their lowest offensive output of the season – they scored 35 points in the first quarter alone Friday. They only had 295 yards of offense in the win, including 85 rushing yards and two scores for Carter Grabowski. Brady Alstott had an interception on defense. Coach Michael Thorgesen said against the Morris defense, the plan is still the same – take whatever their opponents are willing to give. He also said the Knights are looking forward to this one. The Knights last beat Morris in 2018, 50-14 in Maple Park. A win would go a long way to securing the Knights’ first conference title since 2017, when they shared the Northern Illinois Big 12 East title with Morris and DeKalb. Their last outright league title was in 2012, according to IHSA records.

FND pick: Morris

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (3-1, 3-1) at Hampshire (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central never led against Prairie Ridge last week, as it turned the ball over on its first two possessions. That led to a 14-0 deficit early in the second quarter en route to a 28-7 loss on homecoming. The Rockets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start in 21 years, now turn their attention to one of their longtime rivals in Hampshire, where head coach Brian Iossi was an assistant before coming to Central in 2018 as an assistant. Central’s offense has done a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage this season, but is averaging only 14.8 points a game. The Rockets have allowed 47 points, the fewest in the FVC. ... Central beat Hampshire 31-6 in Week 8 last year.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire has lost two straight games since beating Crystal Lake Central in Week 2 to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Whip-Purs got shut out for the first time last week, 24-0 to host Dundee-Crown. They had scored 76 points in their first three games. Hampshire has allowed 143 points, second most in the FVC.

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC crossover

Montini (4-0) at Marmion (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Off to a 4-0 start, the Broncos have won their share of close games, including last weekend’s 31-29 victory over Fenwick. Three of their four wins are by 4, 7, and 2 points, respectively. Junior QB Izzy Abrams has completed 66% of his passes for 903 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite targets include Damacio Ortegon (16 catches, 343 yards, three TDs), Isaac Alexander (16 catches, 114 yards), Nico Castaldo (16 catches, 193 yards, three TDs), and Luca Florio (nine catches, 201 yards, two TDs). Defensively, Santino Tenuta (55 tackles, 11 for losses), Laddie Asay (44 tackles, 14 for losses, three forced fumbles), and Payton Nelson (two interceptions) lead the way. Montini won last year’s meeting 55-19.

About the Cadets: A year ago, first-year head coach Adam Guerra guided the Cadets to the Class 5A state playoffs following a 2-win campaign in 2023. This season, the Cadets are off to their second consecutive 3-1 start, led by sophomore QB Roy Magana, Jr., who threw three touchdown passes in their 48-14 victory over DeLaSalle last weekend. Colin McEniry caught two of those TD passes covering 28 and 29 yards, respectively. Marmion carries a three-game winning streak into the CCL/ESCC crossover clash.

FND Pick: Montini

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Francis (3-1) at Providence (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: St. Francis earned a solid bounce-back win last week, going on the road to beat St. Rita 17-10. The Spartans’ offense has shown that it can put up the points but that was, at least on paper, the most well-rounded outing by the St. Francis defense. Dario Milivojevic had three catches for 65 yards and a TD, and defensively four tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Providence beat St. Francis last year 27-25 on a game-winning pass on the final play of the game, a finish that included a controversial delay of game penalty on the Spartans.

About the Celtics: Providence has started to piece things together as well. Playmaking QB Dominic Vita gives the Celtics a dimension their offense hasn’t had for awhile and the defense is doing the work it needs to in order to give them a chance to be in most contests. After this game, it looks like the Providence schedule softens a bit but some of the teams on the back half of this slate have deceptive records so the Celtics can’t even think of letting off the gas.

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Josh Welge

Chicagoland Christian

Bishop McNamara (4-0, 2-0) at Aurora Christian (3-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Fightin’ Irish: The Fightin’ Irish offense has been unstoppable through the first 4 games. Bishop McNamara, which blanked Chicago Christian 75-0 last weekend, averages 57 points per game, led by 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Karter Krutsinger. A year ago, Bishop McNamara won a defensive-type game against Aurora Christian. The Fightin’ Irish need a win to stay with Hope Academy in the Chicagoland Christian.

About the Eagles: After allowing just 22 points over the first 3 games, the Eagles’ defense gave up several big plays during last weekend’s 61-44 loss to Hope Academy. Senior quarterback Asa Johnson, who has carved up defenses with his right arm, also averages 71 yards rushing. Sophomore RB-WR Jalen Callaway has become a playmaker for the Eagles, averaging 87 yards receiving and 42 yards rushing per contest. Callaway caught a 42-yard TD pass from Johnson against Hope. This week, the Eagles will face a defense that has already recorded 2 shutouts.

FND Pick: Bishop McNamara

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Non-conference

Aurora Central Catholic (3-1) at Catholic Central (WI) (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: The Chargers’ 3-game winning streak ended following last Saturday’s 41-20 loss to Marquette Catholic in Alton. The 260-mile trip provided a few highlights for ACC – Trey Seifrid’s 62-yard touchdown run and 62-yard kick return, quarterback Grant Bohr’s 60-yard run and 11-yard touchdown pass to Brodie Curry. However, the Chargers’ defense allowed 394 rushing yards. Their task may be easier against a Catholic Central team that has generated just 6 points in 4 weeks.

About the Hilltoppers: Based in Burlington, Wis., Catholic Central has experienced a trying season. At 0-4, the Hilltoppers have been outscored 128-6 in the 3 games they played – they also lost a 2-0 forfeit to Kenosha St. Joseph in Week 3. Senior RB/LB Nate Robson leads the squad with a 123-yard rushing average, while collecting 10 tackles per game on the defensive side.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group