Herald-News Football Notebook: First victory tastes a bit sweeter for Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic's Lucas Simulick hands-off the ball to Anthony Finnegan during a varsity football game against Lyons Township at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium in August 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet Catholic isn’t used to being in the position it was entering Friday night.

Second all-time for football state championships in Illinois history, the Hilltoppers are used to dominating, competing and being on top. Yet entering Friday night’s road contest at Marist, they found themselves searching for win number one on the season.

The schedule was tough, no doubt. The losses came against Lyons, Glenbard West and Fenwick and the Hilltoppers held leads in two of them. The offense was churning, scoring 67 points in those three games, but the defense was coming off a game in which it allowed 43 to Fenwick. There had been injuries and youth galore.

All that is to say, the Hilltoppers needed a big win. That’s exactly what they got Friday night, winning on the final play of the game against Marist, 23-17.

“You look at the meat grinder of the first three weeks and our guys have battled right down to the wire in most of those games,” Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski said. “Sometimes the score didn’t show it, but we had a lead in two of them. Now getting into the meat grinder that is our conference schedule we talk about how tough it is. There are still some things to clean up, but tonight we made one more play than the other team.”

Lucas Simulick made the heads-up play to toss the game-winning touchdown pass. Declan Wagner had the awareness to turn around on what was supposed to be a field goal attempt and make the catch. Craig Peacock had the 20-yard run to set it all up.

But credit the JCA defense. Marist was in the red zone with just a few minutes to go when junior Dylan Travis came up with an interception to set up the game-winning drive.

“By halftime of week one we were down four defensive starters for the next few weeks,” Jaworski said. “We got three guys back now, but the guy who made the big play, Dylan Travis Jr., hadn’t had a lot of playing time. He was kind of thrust in a spot playing man coverage where you don’t see a lot of interceptions, but he made that play in that situation. It was awesome.”

It doesn’t get easier this week with a home game against Nazareth, but the Hilltoppers got that first win out of the way. That should make things easier as the year churns on.

Record watch

Mark Twain famously said, “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” That would apply to the current IHSA career passing touchdown record as well.

Despite reports online that Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams had broken the record on Friday night against Lockport, he’s not quite there yet. In the 49-14 win over the Porters, Williams passed for 354 yards and five touchdowns. That gives him a career total of 10,133 yards and 125 touchdowns.

The career passing TD record is 127, held by Tyler Hutchinson of Greenville (2012-14) and Jordan Roberts of Aurora Christian (05-08). With a game against Naperville Central this week, Williams should be in position to tie and even break the record.

Friday was still historically significant. Williams is now just the fourth QB in IHSA history to throw for at least 10,000 yards in a career. He joins Quincy’s Bradyn Little (21-24, 10,674, Hutchinson (10,894) and Nazareth’s Logan Malachuk (21-24, 11,190). With five regular-season games left, he should continue moving up the list and may even claim first.

The senior signal caller is committed to USC.

Rematch time

Last year saw Joliet Central win a football game for the first time in five years as the Steelmen downed Plainfield Central 37-17. The Steelmen rejoiced while the Wildcats lamented.

Plainfield Central went 0-9 the rest of the year, but picked up a 21-18 win over Waukegan to begin the year and snap their skid. They’re still looking for win number two, though.

Likewise, Joliet Central started the year off with a 27-26 win over Thornridge, but hasn’t been able to taste victory since. The two will face off once again this week as the Steelmen play host Friday night. Plainfield Central won four games just two years ago, but Joliet Central hasn’t won multiple games in a season since 2018.

The Wildcats will have revenge on their minds while the Steelmen will have improvement on theirs. It should make for a fun time.

Other firsts

Plainfield North earned its first win of the year after a challenging start to the season. Outscored 72-3 the first two games, the Tigers fell 21-9 against Oswego East before a massive bounce back in week four. They downed previously unbeaten Romeoville 49-0.

That win spoiled Romeoville’s first 3-0 start since the mid-90’s. A 28-0 loss to Yorkville also ended Plainfield East’s first 3-0 start in more than a decade. Plainfield East will look to bounce back against Plainfield South this week, Plainfield North will seek to make it two in a row over Minooka and Romeoville will look to get back on track against Joliet West.

Week 4 results

Marquette 50, Dwight 19

Coal City 49, Streator 13

Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17

Morris 48, LaSalle-Peru 0

Seneca 35, Genoa-Kingston 28

Peotone 1, Lisle 0 (forfeit)

Providence 21, Niles Notre Dame 11

Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14

Lemont 50, Tinley Park 13

Lincoln-Way West 17, Lincoln-Way Central 12

Minooka 10, Joliet West 0

Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 0

Bolingbrook 47, Plainfield Central 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0

Oswego 44, Plainfield South 7

Plainfield North 49, Romeoville 0