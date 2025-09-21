AJ Rayford sparks Glenbard West to victory over Downers Grove North

Glenbard West senior quarterback AJ Rayford is healthy and happy to be back on the field.

After missing the last two games with a hip flexor injury, Rayford was under center for Saturday’s pivotal West Suburban Silver game against Downers Grove North.

With Downers Grove North star quarterback and Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu sidelined for several weeks with an injury, Rayford was the marquee attraction on Saturday in Week 4.

Considering the Trojans entered the game with an undefeated record, plus recorded a 42-7 victory over the Hilltoppers last season and a 31-0 triumph in 2023, the Hilltoppers were happy to have their QB1 back in the fold.

Led by Rayford’s steady presence, a solid running game and an opportunistic defense in the first half, the Hilltoppers rolled to a 35-23 victory over the Trojans. Rayford passed for 172 yards and tossed a 51-yard touchdown to standout tight end Brady Johnson.

The Hilltoppers (4-0, 2-0) raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter but dialed back their offense for the final two quarters, allowing the Trojans to score points late in the game. Bryce Ellens led the rushing attack with touchdown runs of 14 and 55 yards and Jamarcus Kelly scored two TDs.

“It was great to be back with the team and my guys,” Rayford said. “We put in a lot of work these past two weeks and I’ve been really anxious to get back on the field. It was hard watching them on the field and not playing…We started off fast, but the second half we came out slow.

“Next week we have to be fast the whole four quarters. The turnovers picked up our morale. Me and the team put in a lot of work, so this is only the beginning for us.”

Rayford said he did view the injury as a small positive, helping him adjust to his new school and learn the offense better by viewing from a different perspective.

“Just watching and visualizing my reads helped me implement it into a game,” Rayford said.”

Glenbard West junior left tackle Josiah Wallace, at 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds, said he was thrilled to see Rayford back at quarterback. Wallace, a transfer from Mount Carmel, visited Purdue last week, and has offers from Toledo, Western Michigan and Howard.

“He’s great and has to keep working,” Wallace said of Rayford. “He’s going to get better. He brings a lot of passing and can run the ball really good. I talked with A.J. out of school and just keep talking to be connected.”

Rayford said he established a quick connection with wide receiver Brady when he transferred from Providence Catholic to Glenbard West.

“That’s my guy, the first person I met when I transferred here and I have a lot of trust with him,” Rayford said.

The Trojans (3-1, 1-1) slipped from the unbeaten ranks due to a host of mistakes and turnovers, most early in the game. Without Lansu directing the offense and slinging passes all over the field, the Trojans used versatile Kevin Jay Jr. at quarterback. A talented runner, Jay moved the chains but struggled with the passing game, allowing the Hilltoppers to load the box. Jay scored two rushing touchdowns and tossed a 71-yard TD bomb to Maxwell Troha.

“(Downers Grove North) is a great football team,” Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said. “Downers Grove North fights their tails off and is well coached. That’s a huge win for Glenbard West. It was great to have (Rayford) back, gives us the opportunity to throw the ball and it loosens up the defense and sets up our run. We’re excited to be 4-0. We’ve played a lot of tough teams. Our kids like to keep things exciting, but they find a way to win.”

Downers Grover Grove North coach Joe Horeni said he expects Lansu “to be back at some point, and there’s thoughts of sooner than later.”

“You can’t fumble the ball two times inside the 20-yard line against a good team,” Horeni said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought in the second half. They continue to take the coaching and execute the situations they were put in.”