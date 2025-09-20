Cedric Terrell III sparks Kays comeback, Bradley-Bourbonnais stays unbeaten: Daily Journal’s Friday roundup

Kankakee 28, Normal Community 17: Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Kankakee (2-2) got three second-half touchdowns from Cedric Terrell III to spark their comeback win in nonconference play. Turner caught touchdowns of 25 and 28 yards from Phillip Turner, and with a 21-17 lead and under a minute remaining, returned an interception for a touchdown. Zayden Henley had a 15-yard touchdown run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, St. Mary’s South Side Catholic (St. Louis) 22: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (4-0), who earned a neutral site win at Millikin University in Decatur.

Wilmington 49, Herscher 7: Wilmington (3-1, 2-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) scored 21 points apiece in the middle two quarters to pull away from Herscher (2-2, 1-1) on the road. Billy Moore ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Ryan Kettman also scored twice and had 90 yards on seven carries. Dane Van Duyne (nine carries, 118 yards), Hunter Kaitschuck (five carries, 50 yards) and Jay Nevels (three carries, 40 yards) each scored.

Alek Draper had 11 carries for 19 yards and the lone Herscher touchdown. Jaxon Sukley ran for 86 yards on 10 carries. Tanner Jones was 8 for 16 passing for 75 yards, including a 36-yard completion to Mason Roberts.

Manteno 26, Reed-Custer 21: After taking an early 18-0 lead, Manteno (3-1, 1-1 ICE) had to get a defensive stop in the closing moments to hold off host Reed-Custer (2-2, 1-1). No individual stats were immediately available for the Panthers.

Jesse Tresouthick ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and was 14 for 25 passing for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Comets. Kris Budick had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Klein ran for a touchdown and had five catches for 47 yards. Dominic Alaimo had 11 carries for 80 yards.

Momence 43, Hoopeston 22: At home, Momence got its first win of the year to improve to 1-3 on the season and in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Senior quarterback Erick Castillo was sensational, throwing for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 22 of 32 passing. He also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Eddie Ferreira (seven catches, 87 yards) and Jayden Dau (five catches, 43 yards) each caught two touchdowns. Jadon Mitchell ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6: Dennis Goodman had the lone touchdown for Watseka (1-3, 1-3 VVC), finishing with a team-high 61 yards on seven carries. Frankie Shervino had eight carries for 33 yards.

Bismarck-Henning 41, Iroquois West 0: No individual stats were immediately available for Iroquois West (1-3, 1-3 VVC).