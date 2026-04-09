Heavy rain tonight in northern Illinois could trigger flooding, river rises

Northern Illinois could see pockets of heavy rainfall tonight, with forecasters warning that localized flooding and rising river levels are possible by Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front settling across the region today will become nearly stationary by afternoon, setting the stage for showers and scattered thunderstorms to develop later tonight. While severe weather is not expected, the main concern is rainfall totals that could exceed an inch in some areas.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall along and north of the Illinois River and Kankakee River basins, including communities such as DeKalb, Rockford and surrounding areas. Forecasters say widespread amounts near an inch are likely, with isolated higher totals possible where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations.

That rainfall could lead to new rises on rivers and creeks, along with flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas. The Weather Prediction Center has already placed much of northern Illinois under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, indicating at least a limited flooding threat.

Showers are expected to taper off by mid- to late morning Friday as the system moves east and a cold front pushes through the region. Drier and cooler conditions are expected later Friday into Friday night.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to monitor conditions and be prepared for rapidly changing water levels. Officials also remind drivers never to cross flooded roadways, as even shallow water can be dangerous.

Looking ahead, a more active weather pattern is expected to return late this weekend into early next week, bringing additional chances for thunderstorms across the region.