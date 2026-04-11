Historical covers for April 11: Relief Efforts Begin in Fairdale

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 11. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from 19th-century local proclamations and industrial growth to the devastating power of nature and the shifting tides of Illinois politics.

1888: The Evening Telegraph (Dixon)

On April 11, 1888, the Evening Telegraph focused on community improvement and civic duty. The front page featured an “Arbor Day Proclamation” from Governor Richard J. Oglesby, urging citizens to plant trees to “beautify the State.” Locally, the paper tracked the pulse of Dixon through its “Locally Speaking” column, noting everything from new residence construction on West Main Street to updates on the local “Southern Illinois High School” curriculum.

1928: Morris Daily Herald

By 1928, the Morris Daily Herald was dominated by the high-stakes world of state politics. The bold headline “Emmerson Majority Growing” detailed a major upset in the Republican primary, where Louis L. Emmerson secured a commanding lead for the gubernatorial nomination. Beyond politics, the edition captured a somber mix of news, including a “Third Victim of Auto Crash” and a mysterious report regarding a “Lost Navy Flyer’s Body Washed Ashore.”

2009: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The April 11, 2009, edition of the Northwest Herald balanced environmental concerns with legal drama. The lead local story, “Waterway no-wake penalties increase,” addressed new rules on the Fox Waterway, while a central investigative piece titled “Coincidence or Cluster?” explored a disturbing trend of cancer cases in the McCullom Lake area. National tension was also high, with reports on a “U.S. hostage” failing in an escape attempt from Somali pirates.

2015: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

In 2015, the Daily Chronicle documented the somber aftermath of a natural disaster. Under the heavy headline “Relief Efforts Begin,” the paper provided harrowing coverage of the EF-4 tornado that struck Fairdale, killing two and injuring many others. The front page served as a call to action and a record of resilience, detailing how DeKalb and Ogle counties were declared disaster areas as rescue work continued through the wreckage.