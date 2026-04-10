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Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Grace McCormick: Safe Journeys Art Gallery and Fashion Show

Dani Holland (left) and Grace McCormick

Dani Holland (left) and Grace McCormick (Dani Holland)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Grace McCormick: Art Gallery & Fashion Show" on Spreaker.

Dani Holland from Shaw Local Radio interviewed Grace McCormick from Safe Journeys in Streator. The “Well, What Were You Wearing?” Gallery will be held at Open Space Art Gallery & Studios for the month of April.

The event will be focused on empowerment and bodily autonomy. Participants will be treated to a fashion show courtesy of local designers and models, a cash bar, complimentary appetizers, and a silent auction. All proceeds will help Safe Journeys continue carrying out our mission of empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence and working to end such violence in our communities

Like what you hear? Be sure to listen to Walls 102 online. You can also download episodes on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify.

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John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.