Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Grace McCormick: Safe Journeys Art Gallery and Fashion Show

Dani Holland from Shaw Local Radio interviewed Grace McCormick from Safe Journeys in Streator. The “Well, What Were You Wearing?” Gallery will be held at Open Space Art Gallery & Studios for the month of April.

The event will be focused on empowerment and bodily autonomy. Participants will be treated to a fashion show courtesy of local designers and models, a cash bar, complimentary appetizers, and a silent auction. All proceeds will help Safe Journeys continue carrying out our mission of empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence and working to end such violence in our communities

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