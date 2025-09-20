Aidan Crawley leads Stevenson over Mundelein for third straight win

Host Stevenson wanted to keep its two-game winning streak going when the Patriots hosted Mundelein in North Suburban Conference football action Friday night.

And Stevenson (3-1, 2-0) did just that as it built a two-score halftime lead before posting a 21-7 NSC victory over the Mustangs on homecoming night.

An interception by Mundelein’s Frankie Lesniak killed Stevenson’s opening drive near midfield. But the Mustangs could not capitalize as their ensuing drive stalled out on the Patriots’ 20-yard line.

Stevenson (3-1, 2-0) got on the scoreboard when senior quarterback Aidan Crawley raced 45 yards for a touchdown on a quarterback draw play with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Caden An’s extra point made the score 7-0.

Good field position set up the Pats’ next scoring drive as they took over at the Mundelein 43 before a 15-yard penalty put the ball on the 28.

Crawley (116 yards on 6 carries in the first half) was very explosive on the next play as he bolted 28 yards down the middle of the field for a 14-0 lead with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

Mundelein (1-3, 0-2) was moving the ball effectively on its opening drive of the second half. But what looked like a bad spot on a third-and-1 run by Aubre Booker (56 yards on 17 carries) at the Stevenson 47 proved costly as the Mustangs failed to get the needed yardage on fourth down.

Crawley (17-for-27, 165 yards passing) hit Zach Becker with a 17-yard pass on the ensuing drive. Then he connected with a wide-open Becker again two plays later near the right pylon for a 23-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

“We recently put that play in (the quarterback draw), and we executed it well,” said Crawley, who had 130 yards on 9 rushes overall. “Overall, we executed pretty well and the defense was great — they always come to play too.”

After a 15-yard pass interference penalty on the Pats, a 20-yard pass from Mundelein quarterback Logan Young (8-for-20, 61 yards) to Lesniak put the ball on the Stevenson 11. Four plays later, Young scored on a 2-yard keeper before Jordan De La Torre’s extra point cut the lead to 21-7 with 10:34 to play.

“We played well, we executed better and I was proud of how we fought and came together,” said Mundelein coach John Cowhey. “He (Crawley) is an experienced kid, he’s been around for three years, and he knew when to call his own number.”

Mundelein’s Cameron Earing had an interception with 3:39 to play, but the Mustangs went four-and-out on their next drive. Stevenson had the ball on the Mundelein 4-yard-line when the game ended. Mundelein’s Sladen Poutre had 20 yards on three attempts.

“The only stat that matters at the end of the day is the win so it was a happy homecoming for our fans, our students, our community and our kids,” said Stevenson coach Brent Becker. “He (Crawley) had a great night, he’s a three-year starter and I’m excited to see him have the kind of season he’s having.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250919/prep-football/crawleys-keepers-help-stevenson-race-past-mundelein-for-3rd-straight-win/