McHenry County Week 4 IHSA football previews

Marengo’s Cooper Lopez (right) looks for running room after grabbing a handoff from Sam Vandello against Woodstock North in varsity football Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the AP poll after rolling up a season-high point total in beating host Hampshire 52-21 last week. The Wolves lead the FVC in scoring at 39.7 points a game. QB Luke Vanderwiel rushed for two more TDs, giving him nine on the season (10 total, counting a Week 2 pick-six), and he added his first passing score, a 35-yarder to Logan Thennes. ... The Wolves will be out to avenge last year’s 52-21 loss to the Rockets in Week 7 in Crystal Lake. It was, by far, the most points the Wolves allowed in any game during their eight-win season.

About the Rockets: Central is ranked fifth in Class 6A. The Rockets return to Rocket Hill after spoiling Jacobs’ home opener 21-12 last week. Central, which beat visiting Cary-Grove 10-7 two weeks ago, boasts the top defense in the FVC. It’s homecoming for Central, which has allowed only 39 points, and that comes after the Rockets gave up a season-high point total in beating Jacobs. QB Landon Arnold rushed for 124 of his 157 yards in the second half. Nineteen of his 22 carries came after halftime. Arnold scored on a 2-yard run and also threw a 4-yard TD pass to Trevor Rapp in the first half. ... Central’s win over Prairie Ridge last season was its first in the teams’ previous four meetings. ... The Rockets are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2004.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams looks at game film during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Prairie Ridge in August 2025 at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove, ranked sixth in Class 5A, got its first win last week, 36-23 over visiting McHenry, and, maybe importantly, the Trojans got their star fullback back. Logan Abrams, who played only defense in Week 1 and did not play at all in Week 2 because of a hamstring injury, rushed for 175 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He had not taken an offensive snap since suffering a Lisfranc injury in Week 6 last season. His presence in the offensive backfield is a game-changer for the Trojans, who now face an undefeated Huntley team, before their schedule lightens up. Sophomore QB Jackson Berndt rushed for 81 yards and 3 TDs and also threw a TD pass to Anthony Medina. ... C-G engaged in a Week 7 shootout with Huntley last year, rallying for a 44-43 win.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley hasn’t dominated the past two weeks, but it finds itself 3-0 for the first time since 2023, when it won nine games, including one in the playoffs. The Red Raiders followed up their 28-27 overtime win over Dundee-Crown by beating Crystal Lake South 28-7 last week, but they led the Gators only 7-0 late in the third quarter. Sophomore RB Chase Hojnacki has rushed for 100 yards in each of Huntley’s first three games, tallying 140 and two TDs against South. For the season, Hojnacki has rushed for 372 yards (8.3 per carry) and seven TDs. Malik Carter made his first start at QB against South and completed 13 of 21 passes for 132 yards and a 27-yard TD pass to Brady Allegretti. Carter had been splitting time with Carson Rowe, who got injured against D-C.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Jacobs (1-2, 1-2) at McHenry (2-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Caden DuMelle, Jacobs’ three-year varsity starter at running back, became the school’s all-time leader in rushing last week against host Burlington Central, which won 21-12. He has nearly 2,600 career rushing yards, including 325 in three games this season. The Golden Eagles have lost two straight games, something they did not do all of last season. QB Connor Goehring (shoulder) is expected to miss his second game in a row. Sophomore Austin Stennett has thrown for 225 yards and two TDs (both to WR Carson Goehring) since Connor Goehring got hurt in the first half at Prairie Ride two weeks ago. ... Jacobs beat McHenry 35-19 in Week 8 last year.

About the Warriors: McHenry suffered its first loss of the season last week, as host Cary-Grove won 36-23 for its first win of the season. The Warriors’ 2-0 start was their first since 2007. McHenry QB Jeffry Schwab threw for 163 yards against C-G. He fired two TD passes, one to Haydn Schmidt (10 and 26 yards) and one to William Michalik (54). RB Joey Spelman missed the game with a concussion. Mick Reidy rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries. ... McHenry last played at McCracken Field two weeks ago, beating Crystal Lake South 43-7.

FND pick: Jacobs

McHenry’s Haydn Schmidt breaks free for an early touchdown against Crystal Lake South in varsity boys football at McCracken Field on the campus of McHenry High School in McHenry earlier this month. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire has scored 76 points in three games, but twice has surrendered 50-plus. The Whip-Purs’ 199 points allowed are the second most in the FVC. Hampshire is coming off a 52-21 loss to visiting Prairie Ridge ... The Whip-Purs lost to Dundee-Crown 21-16 in Week 7 last year.

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown surrendered fourth-quarter leads the first two weeks of the season in losing to McHenry (17-14) and Huntley (28-27 in OT), but the Chargers put it all together last week in beating Crystal Lake Central 56-8. RB Kadin Malone and QB Ikey Grzynkowicz have keyed the Chargers’ running attack through three weeks, as each player has rushed for more than 200 yards. D-C’s 56 points against Crystal Lake Central were its most in a game since a 70-55 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 4 of the 2018 season. Grzynkowicz rushed for three TDs, and Leon Metcalf had two. ... Among FVC teams, only Prairie Ridge (119) and Huntley (98) have scored more points than the Chargers (97). ... It’s homecoming for the Chargers, and a win will equal their total from last season.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South suffered its third loss in as many games last week, 28-7 at home to Huntley, but the Gators trailed only 14-7 late in the third quarter against an undefeated Red Raiders team. QB Michael Silvius’s 11-yard TD pass to Logan Driscol accounted for South’s only score. It capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive that took more than four minutes off the clock. Silvius also had a TD pass to Noah Franch against McHenry in Week 2. Silvius’ two TD throws, however, have accounted for the Gators’ only scores this season, as they have been outscored 92-14. ... The Gators have lost seven straight games since beating Crystal Lake Central 30-24 in Week 5 last season for one of their only two wins on the season.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central has allowed 140 points, most in the FVC through three weeks. The Tigers are coming off a 56-8 loss at Dundee-Crown, after having given up 42 points in each of their first two games against Huntley and Hampshire, respectively. ... Central got its only points against D-C in the fourth quarter. Logan Schippel scored on a 9-yard run, and Rylan Reicher caught the two-point PAT. The Tigers have scored only 22 points.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

Kishwaukee River Conference

Marengo (3-0, 1-0) at Woodstock (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo’s third win in as many games – its first 3-0 start in nine years – didn’t come easy, as the Indians had to rally in their home opener for a 14-13 victory over Woodstock North. They scored the go-ahead TD on Gavin Baros’ 4-yard run on the opening possession of the second half, after QB Sam Vandello hit Parker Mandelky on a 9-yard toss to cut into a deficit that was 13-0 after one quarter. Baros and Connor Sacco provided a formidable 1-2 duo in the backfield for the Indians in their nonconference wins over Stillman Valley and Peotone to start the season. Baros carried the load against Woodstock North, rushing 21 times for 73 yards. Vandello completed 13 of 22 passes for 147 yards. ... Marengo beat Woodstock 31-10 last year.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock is 3-0 for the first time since 2017, when it won its first four games, before losing its last five. Caden Thompson threw three TD passes in Woodstock’s 27-20, KRC-opening win over host Harvard, as the Blue Streaks continue to showcase more of a passing game compared to recent years. For the season, Thompson is 31-of-46 passing (67%) for 385 yards, seven TDs and two interceptions. He also has rushed for two scores. WR Matthew Cress has 12 receptions for 144 yards and five TDs. ... The Blue Streaks’ win over Harvard equaled their 2024 win total. ... Woodstock has not beaten Marengo since 2017, when the Blue Streaks captured a 14-7 decision in Week 3.

Marengo’s Gavin Baros lunges for extra yardage as he is hit by Woodstock North’s Michael Pintor in varsity football at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

FND pick: Marengo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard scored its first points of the season last week in a 27-20 loss to Woodstock. The Hornets opened the season with nonconference losses to Big Foot (Wisconsin, 10-0) and Reed-Custer (34-0), respectively. Harvard lost to Richmond-Burton 49-7 in Week 4 last year.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton opened its defense of the KRC championship last week with a 49-14 win over host Johnsburg. The Rockets, who remain at No. 8 in Class 3A, overcame a slow start, as after allowing a 36-yard TD reception on the game’s opening series, they threw an interception in their own territory. DB Joseph Larsen’s pick-six late in the first quarter broke a 7-all tie and was the start of a big night for the senior, as he finished with four interceptions. RB Hunter Carley rushed for 206 yards, including a 59-yard TD to finish the scoring. FB Blake Livdahl (13 carries, 41 yards) had three 1-yard TD runs. For the season, Carley has 483 rushing yards (9.9 per carry) and six TDs.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Plano (0-3, 0-1) at Woodstock North (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off a 32-30 loss to longtime rival Sandwich. Kolten Schimandle rushed for 162 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, and QB Dylan Saunders threw two TDs for the Reapers in the 114th edition of the “War on Route 34.″ Plano sophomore TE/LB Cooper Beaty had a 23-yard TD reception and has scored in all three of Plano’s games. He also leads the Reapers in tackles with 29 (22 solo). ... Plano lost to Woodstock North 41-17 in Week 4 last year.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter at Marengo last week, only to fall 14-13 for its second road loss in a row. FB David Randecker scored on an 18-yard run on the Thunder’s first possession, and QB Braelan Creighton threw a 57-yard TD pass to Brady Rogers. Randecker rushed for 107 yards on 12 carries. First-year head coach Jeremiah Homuth and Thunder now return home, the site of their only win, 68-0 over Elmwood Park in Week 1.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Johnsburg (2-1, 0-1) at Sandwich (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg’s start against visiting Richmond-Burton last week couldn’t have gone much better. QB Carter Block threw a 36-yard TD pass to WR Ryan Franze on the game’s first series, and Jacob Vetter ended R-B’s opening drive with an interception. But a pick-six gave the momentum to the Rockets, and the Skyhawks never recovered in losing 49-14 for their first loss of the season. Block injured his ankle in the second half and did not return as R-B was pulling away on the scoreboard. The veteran QB finished 6-of-18 passing for 64 yards and three interceptions. Franze had three catches for 53 yards. ... The Skyhawks look to bounce back against a Sandwich team that beat them 28-21 in Week 4 at Johnsburg last year.

About the Indians: Sandwich beat Plano 32-30 last week in the 114th edition of the “War on Route 34″ for its first win. Indians RB Nick Michalek rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while FB Jeffrey Ashley added 127 rushing yards and two scores. ... Sandwich, which made the Class 4A playoffs with five wins last season, opened the season with losses to Manteno (54-30 in Week 1) and Wilmington (49-6 in Week 2).

FND pick: Johnsburg

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central (1-2, 0-1) at Wheaton Academy (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central finally hits the road for its first game away from George Harding Field this season, and the Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a 47-7 loss to Hope Academy. The Hurricanes’ two losses are both to undefeated teams, as they fell to Richmond-Burton 49-13 in Week 1, before beating Clemente 46-0. ... Marian lost to Wheaton Academy 48-0 in Week 9 last year.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy, a nine-game winner in 2024, got its first win of the season last week, as the Warriors beat Chicago Christian 49-14. QB Colton Miller directs an offense that averages 28 points a game. Miller has completed 67% of his 50 passes and has thrown six TDs. Tyler Jones has rushed for 407 yards (10.7 per carry) and three TDs, and Logan Oros has caught 12 passes for 207 yards and two scores.

FND pick: Wheaton Academy

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Madison (Wis.) Abundant Life School (1-3) at Alden-Hebron (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Challengers: The private Christian school will make the trip from Madison, Wisconsin, to Hebron for the nonconference game. The Challengers have been outscored 103-64 and are coming off a 46-20 loss to 3-0 Milledgeville, which will play Alden-Hebron in Week 8.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron stayed undefeated with its second-straight road win, 48-12 over Kirkland Hiawatha last week in the Giants’ Northeast Conference opener. Sophomore RB Caleb Linneman rushed for 185 yards and continues to lead a strong ground game for A-H. Linneman has carried the ball 47 times for 490 yards (10.4 per carry) and five TDs. Louie Bageanis has 343 rushing yards (6.9 per carry) and has also scored five TDs, while QB JP Stewart has 17 carries for 175 yards and a TD. Defensively, Linneman has racked up 23 solo tackles and 17 assisted stops. Jack Stewart has 17 solos and 25 assisted tackles. ... The Giants have outscored their opponents 117-52.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron