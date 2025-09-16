Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2025 season

Marion Persich, Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 3 of the 2025 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,474 people voted, tallying 5,682 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru, QB

Team of the Week: Week 3, 2025

Quarterback

Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru

11 of 19 passing for 207 yards, 3 TDs; ran for 99 yards, 2 TDs on 5 carries in 41-24 win over Ottawa

Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove

81 yards rushing, 3 TDs, and one passing TD in a 36-23 win over McHenry

Dominic Vita, Providence

11 for 14 156 yards passing; 18 carries, 149 rushing yards, 2 rush TDs

Running Back

Max Serbick, Wheaton North

48 carries, 308 yards, 3 TDs

David Croom, Plainfield East

11 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs in 55-6 win over Plainfield Central

Landon Knigge, Dixon

9 rushes, 157 yards, 5 TDs

Receiver

Parker Mandelky, Marengo

8 catches, 117 yards, TD in 14-13 win over Woodstock North

Nico Castaldo, Montini

7 catches, 85 yards, TD

Jack Saathoff, Sterling

6 catches for 91 yards and 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Paxton Formas, Burlington Central

Part of an O-line that didn’t allow a sack, 226 yards rushing (2 TDs), 91 yards passing in 21-12 win over Jacobs

Zebadiah Maxwell, Seneca

Helped lead the way as the Fighting Irish rushed for 419 yards and 9.1 per attempt

Defensive Line

Blake Pohlman, Montini

7 tackles, 3 for a loss, a hurry, recovered fumble in end zone on last play of game

Kirby Christensen, Wheaton Warrenville South

7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, six QB hurries, one sack

Will Vala, Downers Grove North

Caught the game-winning touchdown and had a strip sack ithe n last 5 plays of the game

Linebacker

Vinnie Testa, Marmion

14 total tackles (6 solo tackles), 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 PBU against St. Viator

Brady Elbert, Cary-Grove

10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass break up in 36-23 win over McHenry

Jaron Morscheiser, La Salle-Peru

INT in 41-24 win over Ottawa, also had 2 receptions for 52 yards, TD

Connor Sacco, Marengo

13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery in 14-13 win over Woodstock North

Defensive Back

Mariano Velasco, Oswego

2 interceptions

Joseph Larsen, Richmond-Burton

4 interceptions, pick-six in 49-14 win over Johnsburg

Sam Maglares, Burlington Central

7 total tackles, 1 forced fumble in 21-12 win over Jacobs

Laddie Asay, Montini

14 total tackles and 2 TFLs in win over Marist