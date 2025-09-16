Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2025 season is here.
After 3,474 people voted, tallying 5,682 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru, QB
Team of the Week: Week 3, 2025
Quarterback
Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru
11 of 19 passing for 207 yards, 3 TDs; ran for 99 yards, 2 TDs on 5 carries in 41-24 win over Ottawa
Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove
81 yards rushing, 3 TDs, and one passing TD in a 36-23 win over McHenry
Dominic Vita, Providence
11 for 14 156 yards passing; 18 carries, 149 rushing yards, 2 rush TDs
Running Back
Max Serbick, Wheaton North
48 carries, 308 yards, 3 TDs
David Croom, Plainfield East
11 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs in 55-6 win over Plainfield Central
Landon Knigge, Dixon
9 rushes, 157 yards, 5 TDs
Receiver
Parker Mandelky, Marengo
8 catches, 117 yards, TD in 14-13 win over Woodstock North
Nico Castaldo, Montini
7 catches, 85 yards, TD
Jack Saathoff, Sterling
6 catches for 91 yards and 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Paxton Formas, Burlington Central
Part of an O-line that didn’t allow a sack, 226 yards rushing (2 TDs), 91 yards passing in 21-12 win over Jacobs
Zebadiah Maxwell, Seneca
Helped lead the way as the Fighting Irish rushed for 419 yards and 9.1 per attempt
Defensive Line
Blake Pohlman, Montini
7 tackles, 3 for a loss, a hurry, recovered fumble in end zone on last play of game
Kirby Christensen, Wheaton Warrenville South
7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, six QB hurries, one sack
Will Vala, Downers Grove North
Caught the game-winning touchdown and had a strip sack ithe n last 5 plays of the game
Linebacker
Vinnie Testa, Marmion
14 total tackles (6 solo tackles), 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 PBU against St. Viator
Brady Elbert, Cary-Grove
10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass break up in 36-23 win over McHenry
Jaron Morscheiser, La Salle-Peru
INT in 41-24 win over Ottawa, also had 2 receptions for 52 yards, TD
Connor Sacco, Marengo
13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery in 14-13 win over Woodstock North
Defensive Back
Mariano Velasco, Oswego
2 interceptions
Joseph Larsen, Richmond-Burton
4 interceptions, pick-six in 49-14 win over Johnsburg
Sam Maglares, Burlington Central
7 total tackles, 1 forced fumble in 21-12 win over Jacobs
Laddie Asay, Montini
14 total tackles and 2 TFLs in win over Marist