Kankakee, Bishop McNamara earn no-doubt wins: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Kankakee 75, Thornridge 6: Kankakee (1-2, 1-0 Southland Athletic Conference) got new head coach Ed Hazelett his first win in style on the road. Cedric Terrell III ran for touchdowns of 21, 41 and 25 yards and also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Phillip Turner. Turner also connected with Dayshawn Brown for a 9-yard touchdown and Davion White for a 25-yard touchdown, adding a 55-yard rushing score as well. Zayden Henley had touchdown runs of 15 and 9 yards, while Syvean Davilla and Zion Thomas both returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Bishop McNamara 52, Christ the King 6: No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish, who improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

Wilmington 41, Peotone 13: The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) opened Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a resounding home win Friday. Ryan Kettman ran for three first-half touchdowns and finished the night with 157 yards on 10 carries. Jay Nevels had two carries for 79 yards, one of them a 77-yard touchdown. Billy Moore had 44 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts.

Alex Chenoweth was 9 for 17 passing for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception, as well as 33 rushing yards for Peotone (1-2, 0-1). Nick Cronin scored and totaled 43 yards on three catches. Tyler Walker ran for an 80-yard touchdown.

Coal City 49, Bloom 0: Connor Henline completed 8 of 13 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns Friday as Coal City (2-1) set a new season high in points in a shutout nonconference win. Gavin Berger had two catches, both touchdowns, for 31 yards and Aiden Scrogham had two catches for 77 yards, including a 68-yard score. Kole Carpenter ran for a pair of touchdowns while Logan Natyshok led the team with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Clifton Central 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0: The Comets (3-0, 3-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) continued their hot start to the season with Friday’s home shutout. They have outscored their opponents 130-21 so far this season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Westville 63, Momence 18: No individual stats were available for Momence (0-3, 0-3 VVC) from Friday’s road conference loss to the Tigers.

Salt Fork 47, Iroquois West 7: Wyatt Breen’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Songer accounted for all the scoring for Iroquois West (1-2, 1-2 VVC) in Friday’s conference loss. Julian Melgoza had 12 carries for 93 yards while Christian Gaytan had 11 carries for 42 yards.

Oakwood 48, Watseka 13: A week after picking up their first win of the season, Watseka (1-2, 1-2 VVC) fell on the road to the Comets. Frankie Shervino had nine carries for 61 yards and a touchdown while Austin Morris had 94 passing yards, including an 86-yard touchdown to Dennis Goodman.

St. Anne 43, Hutsonville/Palestine 12: St. Anne (3-0) got a pair of return touchdowns Friday, a 94-yard punt return from Matthew Langellier and a 62-yard kickoff return from Grant Pomaranski, in Friday’s home win. Pomaranski, Damarius Lucas, Raleigh Hays and Quinton Thompsen each had a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals, with Thompsen running for a team-high 59 yards.

Milford/Cissna Park 42, Oblong 24: The Bearcats improved to 3-0 on the season with Friday’s win over the Panthers. All three wins have come at home for Milford/Cissna Park . No individual stats were immediately available.