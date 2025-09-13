Barrington bounces back from early deficit to beat Glenbrook South

An up-and-down week of practice carried over for Barrington onto the field against Glenbrook South on Friday in Glenview.

The Broncos absorbed the first punch from the Titans, but it was Barrington that provided the knockout blow in the second half as it pushed its winning streak to three straight over the Titans with a 51-31 win on Friday in Glenview.

Less than eight minutes into the first quarter, Glenbrook South (2-1) held a 14-0 lead, running 14 plays for 152 yards, while Barrington (3-0) had just two yards and a three-and-out on its first drive.

“It started back earlier this week at practice. We had an up-and-down week in practice,” Barrington defensive lineman Charlie Ploder said. “That kind of reflected how we played. We came together and realized what needed to be fixed. We have those down moments, but we can’t give up.”

After the Broncos’ first score, the defense finally came through with a three-and-out, which the offense took advantage of to even the score at 14-14 in the second quarter.

The Broncos took their first lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Luke Tepas to Owen Cook with just over two minutes left in the half. Brooks Howard’s interception and return set up the go-ahead score.

Barrington scored on the first two possessions of the second half to extend the lead to 35-17, which included two touchdown passes from Tepas.

“That kind of hurt us,” Tepas said of the two-touchdown deficit on the road. “But we knew what we had. We had the power to come back and we did just that. We had the lead at halftime.”

However, the Titans were not quite done yet themselves. Glenbrook South QB Andrew Bonvechio, who finished with 355 passing yards, fired a touchdown pass to cut the lead to 11. Then Glenbrook South recorded a three-and-out with a chance to cut the lead to one possession.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Ploder recovered a fumble to swing the momentum back to the Broncos. He also had a 14-yard sack in the fourth quarter.

“It’s all about momentum,” Ploder said. “I think that’s a big factor in the game, which helped us come away with the victory.”

Tepas finished with 268 passing yards and six touchdowns for Barrington. Cook was his favorite target, finishing with 102 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Barrington has won three straight over Glenbrook South and six of the last seven meetings.

“Every time we play (Glenbrook South), it’s a dog fight,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “So the fact they came out like that guns blazing was no surprise. … I was proud of the way our team, our coaches kept our poise.”