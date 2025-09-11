NewsTribune Week 3 IHSA football previews

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (0-2) at Ottawa (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru has won the last 11 games in the series, which dates back to 1897, including both meetings last fall. L-P beat Ottawa 33-0 and 14-7 last year. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 72-50-5. … L-P and Ottawa will meet twice again this season. Friday’s game is nonconference, and the teams will meet again in Interstate 8 Conference play Oct. 3 at Howard Fellows Stadium. … Quarterback Marion Persich has been involved in all six L-P touchdowns this season, running for five and throwing for one. He ran for three TDs in last week’s 32-20 loss to Metamora.

About the Pirates: Ottawa has already doubled last year’s win total by winning its first two games, including a 50-14 rout of rival Streator last week. … Archer Cechowicz, who was injured in Week 2 last fall and missed the rest of the season, has rushed for 173 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries through two games. … QB Mark Munson completed 6 of 11 passes for 92 yards and two TDs - to Andrew Vercolio and Owen Sanders - while rushing for 38 yards and a score against Streator. … The Pirates rushed for 309 yards and scored 28 points in the second quarter last week. … Ottawa beat Plano 35-6 in Week 1.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

Nonconference

North Boone (2-0) at St. Bede (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: North Boone started the season with two close wins, beating Winnebago 21-18 in Week 1 and winning 21-14 over Rock Falls last week. The Vikings scored in the final minute to beat the Rockets. Winnebago and Rock Falls are a combined 0-4. … North Boone QB Grady Condon has completed 14 of 22 passes for 215 yards, one TD, one interception, and he ran for 60 yards and a TD. … Connor Chamberlain has rushed for 141 yards and two TDs.

About the Bruins: St. Bede was outgained 382-94 in a 35-0 loss to Eureka last week. … The Bruins only got into the red zone once. They were stuffed on third and fourth down from the 1-yard line. … Landon Marquez led the St. Bede offense with 26 yards on 10 carries, along with one catch for 18 yards. QB Gino Ferrari completed 3-of-10 passes for 35 yards. … The Bruin defense allowed Eureka QB Lincoln Knapp to throw for 100 yards and two TDs and run for 138 yards and three scores.

FND pick: St. Bede

Three Rivers Mississippi

Hall-Putnam County (0-2) at Mendota (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall went five consecutive quarters without scoring. The Red Devils were shut out in the second half of Week 1’s 40-21 loss to Orion and did not score in the first three quarters of their 19-7 loss to Erie-Prophetstown last week. … Hall’s lone score last week came on a 44-yard pass from Dylan Glynn to Chase Sterling. Glynn finished 6 of 15 for 86 yards with a TD and an interception. … The Red Devils ran for just 41 yards against E-P after gaining 274 on the ground in the opener. … Hall has won the last three meetings with Mendota, including 62-27 last season.

About the Trojans: While Mendota’s losing streak reached 14 after last week’s 35-18 loss to Newman, the Trojans were competitive against the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Comets. Mendota took an early 6-0 lead and was on the verge of a two-score advantage before losing a fumble on the 1-yard line. The Trojans trailed 14-12 in the third quarter. … QB Aden Tillman completed 12-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two TDs with no interceptions while running for 57 yards on 12 carries. … Keegan Beetz caught six passes for 101 yards and two TDs, while Corbin Furar rushed for 51 yards and a score on 14 attempts.

FND pick: Hall-Putnam County

Princeton (0-2) at Sherrard (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Princeton: The Tigers are 0-2 for the first time since 2017, which was Ryan Pearson’s first season as Princeton coach. … Princeton lost 36-29 to Rockridge last week, allowing the winning touchdown with 45 seconds remaining. … The Tigers led Rockridge 29-15 in the third quarter. … Casey Etheridge ran for 184 yards and two TDs - of 65 and 4 yards. He now has 349 yards and four TDs this season. … Against Rockridge, Gavin Lanham ran for a 43-yard TD and Kaleb Caldwell returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score. … The Tigers have struggled to defend the pass, allowing 470 yards and five TDs through the air during the first two games. … Princeton is 4-0 against Sherrard in Pearson’s tenure.

About Sherrard: Sherrard lost 28-6 to Mercer County last week and 45-0 to Rockridge in Week 1. … The Tigers have not scored an offensive touchdown this season. Sherrard’s lone TD came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Landon Clark last week.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-2) at Knoxville (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 49-10 to Annawan-Wethersfield in a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover last week. … The Storm have had the running clock put on them in both games this season. BV fell behind 42-2 against the Titans. … The Storm are allowing 48 points per game while scoring 8 per game. … BV recorded a safety last week when an A-W punt snap sailed long out of the back of the end zone. The Storm’s lone touchdown came on a fourth-quarter run by Dane Stewart, who led the BV rushing attack with 47 yards on 16 carries. The Storm ran for 180 yards in the game.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville beat Lewistown 36-6 last week to give first-year coach Marty Turner, a Knoxville graduate and former assistant, his first victory. The Blue Bullets bounced back from a 36-22 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield in Week 1. … Knoxville returned five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 2-7 team.

FND pick: Knoxville

Illinois 8-Man

Bushnell-Prairie City (0-2) at Amboy co-op (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: B-PC led 20-0 in the first quarter on Saturday but ended up losing 40-38 to River Ridge. … The Spartans lost 50-0 to Poli in Week 1. … B-PC sophomore Jonavan Harrell ran for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries last week.

About the Clippers: Amboy bounced back from a 30-22 loss to Milledgeville in Week 1 with a 64-12 rout of Rockford Christian Life last week.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois crossover

Fieldcrest (0-2) at Tremont (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest lost 49-6 to El Paso-Gridley last week. … The Knights have allowed 101 points and have scored 18. … Fieldcrest running back Lucas Anson ranks second in the area in rushing with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. … After not completing a pass in Week 1, Kash Klendworth completed 3-of-9 passes for 75 yards and a TD last week.

About the Turks: Tremont has lost 20 games in a row after last week’s 42-13 loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. The Turks’ last win was a 20-6 victory over Fieldcrest on Oct. 21, 2022, which was the season finale. … Joe Hageman is in his first season as Tremont’s head coach.

FND pick: Fieldcrest