Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: West Chicago senior QB Carter Naranjo

West Chicago quarterback Carter Naranjo (front row, fifth from left) holds the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week belt with his teammates. (Joel Boenitz)

When Carter Naranjo started attending West Chicago back in 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot to be excited about.

In his freshman season, the Wildcats went 1-8 in their first year under coach Adam Chavez. They hadn’t qualified for the playoffs in 20 years.

Three years later, things sure have changed with Naranjo under center.

Naranjo, who led the Wildcats to back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two years, has kept the momentum into his third year at quarterback, and proved it in a Week 2 matchup against Joliet Central.

The senior rushed for 231 yards and scored four touchdowns, while also throwing for 85 yards and another score to set a new school scoring record in their 64-33 victory.

For his efforts, Naranjo was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How were you feeling after getting 300 total yards of offense?

Naranjo: It was great. At first I started off kind of slow, I threw the touchdown pretty early. But we were up 24-0, and I had no rushing touchdowns, and barely any rushing yards. So at first I thought it was going to be a slow game, and I was OK with it, I was going to let everybody else eat. But then in the second half, I just took off.

What was the feeling of getting those four rushing TDs and running up the scoreboard?

Naranjo: The way that our whole team came together in that game, putting up 64 points, I’m pretty sure that’s a school record. So just a team totality was it was a great day.

Through two weeks, you have 104 points. What’s been the key to your success so far?

Naranjo: I’d honestly say it’s our physicality. Ever since coach Chavez came in when I was a freshman, the whole thing he would talk about is physicality and that was going to win us games throughout all of our years here. We started off 1-8 our first year, and then we’ve gone 5-4 to 6-3, and now we’re starting off 2-0. It’s just us being physical and playing fast every single week is what I think puts us on top.

Your team runs a triple option offense. What makes that type of offense so successful?

Naranjo: I’d say the O-line and the coaching. Us skill guys, we can only do so much with speed and all that. But the plays being called and drawn up the way that the O-line works every single week throughout, I think you’ve got to give it all to them.

What needs to happen in order for the Wildcats to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season?

Naranjo: We just need to keep staying focused. Keep working every single week. We come out here with good attitude and high intensity every single day. I think if we keep that up, we’ll be over getting over those teams like Glenbard South, Glenbard East and South Elgin in these next coming years.

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Naranjo: I’d say Chipoltle. I work there, so I’m already there 24/7.

What’s your favorite football memory with West Chicago?

Naranjo: I’d probably say it’s still our Bartlett win from two years ago. I think that was the start of our new era of being a winning team and consistently going to the playoffs.