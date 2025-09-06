Batavia, nearing full strength, blows out South Elgin for first win

Batavia is starting to get healthy, and that could be scary for the rest of the DuKane Conference.

The Bulldogs had plenty of weapons on display Friday night in knocking off South Elgin 35-3 in nonconference action.

Michael Vander Luitgaren tossed two touchdown passes and Henry Hahn ran for a pair of scores for Batavia (1-1).

“All things being equal, we should be feeling the best we’ve felt all year,” said Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron. “So when we get into that week, guys can run routes and we can work on timing. I think we’re almost there. But some other guys have been stepping up for us.”

Darin Ashiru returned to the lineup for Batavia and recorded three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He practiced for the first time Thursday.

Batavia led 7-3 when Vander Luitgaren found Ashiru open on a short route and the latter sprinted past everyone to the end zone.

A Gavin Pecor sack backed South Elgin up on its next possession and, following a short punt, Batavia took advantage of the good field position, covering 26 yards in four plays. Hahn scored from 3 yards out.

After another three-and-out, the Bulldogs tacked on one more score before halftime, with Vander Luitgaren finding Brennon Zeng from 26 yards out.

Preston Brummel had gotten Batavia on the scoreboard on its opening drive with a 1-yard run.

Brummel finished with 85 yards on 15 carries. Vander Luitgaren completed 11 of 20 for 229 yards, the 2 touchdowns and an interception.

He spread the ball around, finding five receivers.

“I could throw the ball to just about anyone on the team,” he said.

Nick Dodge’s 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter accounted for South Elgin’s only points.

Darrion Thurman exactly matched Brummel with 15 carries for 85 yards. But the rest of the Storm accounted for just 58 yards of offense.

With conference play starting next week, Piron thinks the Bulldogs are starting to come together.

“We’re starting to find some of the things we knew we could do all along, it’s just going to take us awhile,” he said. “When we’re at our full complement (of players) we’re going to be pretty fun to watch.”

He hailed the defensive effort, as Batavia kept the Storm out of the end zone. Andrew Culotta and Sai’mar Howell had interceptions and Nick Jansay a sack among the defense’s big plays.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250905/prep-football/nearing-full-strength-batavia-batters-south-elgin-for-first-victory-of-the-season/