DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 2 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

Joliet Catholic (0-1) at Glenbard West (1-0)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About Joliet Catholic: Joliet Catholic didn’t look a lot like Joliet Catholic in a Week 1 loss to a very good Lyons team. Joliet Catholic’s typically vaunted running game was held to well under 100 yards rushing, and while QB Lucas Simulick had a strong game throwing the ball, it wasn’t enough. Possibly more problematic was the defensive unit’s inability to keep Lyons from putting together huge, time-consuming drives, literally stealing a page from a script usually executed by Joliet Catholic.

About Glenbard West: Glenbard West took a big step toward reestablishing itself as a program to be reckoned with in Week 1, going on the road and beating Batavia 31-28 on Jack Swick’s last-second field goal. Glenbard West appears to have speed to burn on both sides of the ball. JaMarcus Kelly took two screen passes for 136 yards and two TDs, and Bryce Ellens had a 58-yard TD catch. Jaylen McMiller also had a 93-yard kickoff return for a TD. Max Hetlet and Jayden Daniel each had two of Glenbard West’s nine sacks against a touted Batavia offensive line. Glenbard West junior QB AJ Rayford is no stranger to Joliet Catholic, having previously played at CCL/ESCC rival Providence.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: It was a grind, but Downers Grove North showed its mettle late in coming away with an 11-8 Week 1 win over Morgan Park last Saturday on Baker Glomb’s field goal as time expired. It took some time for Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu and the Trojans’ offense to get into rhythm, but he was on the mark on the game-winning drive, three times finding Illinois recruit Will Vala. Downers Grove North probably wants to get more touches for Oliver Thulin and Max Troha, two of Lansu’s returning targets, and establish the run game with Kevin Jay. Downers Grove North has beaten Downers Grove South in the last 10 meetings, most recently 42-0 last season.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South comes in off a rather jarring Week 1 result, a 35-19 Week 1 loss to a Metea Valley program that went 1-8 last season. Downers Grove South led that game 19-14 late in the third quarter before allowing the last 21 points. The Mustangs are at home the next four weeks, but it’s their most difficult stretch of the season – 2024 playoff teams Downers Grove North, Addison Trail and Willowbrook and a Hinsdale Central team that opened eyes with its own Week 1 win.

FND pick: Downers Grove North

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: The outcome perhaps was not a surprise, but WW South’s 57-0 margin of victory over 2024 playoff team Glenbard South in Week 1 was an eye-opener. Owen Yorke rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, one an 80-yarder, on just 10 carries, and also returned a punt for a TD. Justin Miller had a strong debut at quarterback, 7 of 8 for 88 yards and TDs to Lucas Beres and Kirby Christensen. WW South, which seeks to break into the top tier of the DuKane Conference this season, should find out more about itself heading into conference play Week 3 with this matchup at a West Suburban Silver power.

About the Lions: Lyons likely answered a few questions as to whether it can carry over its 2024 success by going into Joliet Catholic Week 1 and coming out with a tidy 24-14 win. Lyons senior QB Jack Slightom, a Cincinnati baseball recruit, showcased his skills on the football field in his first varsity start, 14 of 15 passing for 198 yards and two TDs. Owen Matela and E.J. Kuhlman were on the receiving end of those scoring throws. Meanwhile, Lyons’ defense held Joliet Catholic’s usual powerful rushing attack to 21 yards on 19 carries. Lyons beat WW South 30-22 last year in head coach Jon Beutjer’s return to his alma mater.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

Naperville Central (0-1) at Hinsdale Central (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central returned a minimal amount of starters from last year’s Class 8A semifinalist, and it showed in a 31-15 Week 1 loss to Oswego. The Redhawks managed just 40 yards in the first half to trail 28-0 at halftime and turned it over twice. Bad fortune late, though, did turn into a silver lining for Naperville Central. Senior QB Jackson Loth came off the bench in relief of injured sophomore starter Ethan Tryon in the fourth quarter, led two touchdown drives on throws to Decker McDonald and Mark Williams and seemed to accelerate the pace of the offense. With the extent of Tryon’s apparent elbow injury last Friday uncertain, Loth could get the call for the foreseeable future.

About the Red Devils: Few Week 1 wins turned heads quite like visiting Hinsdale Central’s 56-7 demolition of West Aurora – a team that went 9-0 in 2024. One game, but it indicated the Red Devils might be ready to be a bigger factor in what is shaping up to be a dogfight of a West Suburban Silver. Senior QB Riley Contreras was sharp in completing 15 of 21 passes for 269 yards and three TDs, and ran for 85 yards and a TD. Road games at Downers Grove North and Lyons are on deck, so this week could provide an opportunity to build confidence. Naperville Central beat Hinsdale Central 24-13 last year. The Redhawks, in fact, have won season openers over the Red Devils the last four years.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale Central

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East wasted no time taking care of business in Week 1. Jamari McKay returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD, and the Wolves went on to lead Joliet West 34-0 at halftime of a 41-0 win. Senior QB Niko Villacci was the picture of efficiency, 11 for 14 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 74 yards and two scores. Lincoln Ijams had five catches for 110 yards and a TD. The Wolves would figure to get a bit more of a gauge this week on the road against a perennial playoff team in Willowbrook.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook dropped a wild 28-21 Week 1 game to neighborhood rival Glenbard East. It’s the fifth straight year the Warriors lost their season opener, but Willowbrook has shown the consistent ability to bounce back. Hayden Roscoe caught a 64-yard TD pass from Jahonise Reed and also returned a kickoff 84 yards to set up a score in the game. JJ Marlowe had a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD.

FND pick: Oswego East

Plainfield North (0-1) at York (0-1)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North‘s largely inexperienced varsity roster got a rude introduction to that level of play, being shut out by Lockport in Week 1. The Tigers are installing new players at several positions including most of the skill positions on offense, and that unit clearly hasn’t caught its stride yet as it amassed less than 100 yards of total offense. Plainfield North’s defense did have a few flashes, but struggled on the whole to stop Lockport’s running attack.

About the Dukes: York was surprised in a Week 1 overtime loss to Glenbrook South, the only West Suburban Silver team to drop its opening game. And the Dukes are well aware of the fact another nonconference loss would be severely hampering in their quest to make a postseason run. The West Suburban Silver looks as deep as ever this year, and York and its 11 returning starters need to get back into lockstep as quickly as possible. York beat Plainfield North 35-13 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

-- Steve Soucie

Wheaton North (1-0) at Stevenson (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North was one of six victorious DuKane Conference teams in a show of strength Week 1, earning a solid 34-20 win over a Simeon team that’s typically one of the Chicago Public League’s best. They’ll look to make it 2-0 heading into DuKane play with a new nonconference game this week at Stevenson, traditionally a strong north suburban program.

About the Patriots: Stevenson, a 10-2 Class 8A quarterfinalist in 2024, dropped its season opener to Prospect 28-18. Senior QB Aidan Crawley was 12 of 21 for 83 yards and a TD to Brandon Hersh, and also ran for 98 yards on 19 carries and a score. Crawley, also a standout baseball player, threw for nearly 2,300 yards and 21 TDs last season. Stevenson seeks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2021.

FND pick: Stevenson

Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth week 1 Nazareth's Dylan Wellner, center, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Alex Harris during Nazareth's 33-12 victory over Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Morgan Park (0-1) at Nazareth (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morgan Park may not have come out on top, but put it down as a team to watch as the season progresses after taking Downers Grove North to the wire in an 11-8 loss last Saturday. Senior receiver/defensive back Nasir Rankin, an Illinois recruit, is the headliner, and with good reason – a four-star prospect and one of the state’s best. But the Mustangs hung right with a Class 7A power with Rankin conspicuously quiet, just two catches for minus-1 yard. Even if he’s held in check, the Mustangs appear to be more than capable of playing ball control with multiple backs running behind a massive offensive line. Defensive end Carmelow Reed, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound Mississippi recruit and transfer from Rich Township, is hard to miss.

About the Roadrunners: It’s a new Nazareth team, but it showed the mettle of a defending state champ in Week 1, pulling away from a tie after three quarters for a 33-12 win at Nazareth. Jackson Failla, a transfer from Pennsylvania and one of two quarterbacks to see time, threw two TD passes to Jake Cestone, who had four catches for 95 yards. Trenton Walker and Henry Sakalas had interceptions to help the Roadrunners ease to the road win. Frankie Nichols earlier threw a TD pass to Edward McClain Jr. Nazareth has a huge matchup in Week 3 with Mount Carmel, but cannot get caught looking ahead against a dangerous Public League opponent.

FND pick: Nazareth

Oak Park-River Forest (1-0) at Fenwick (1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday, at Triton College

About the Huskies: OPRF, coming off a 1-8 2024 season, matched that win total with Week 1’s 28-6 victory over Rich Township. Junior Liam Smith rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 23 carries and defensively had eight tackles. Senior linebacker Isaiah Gibson had two fumble recoveries and an interception. Junior QB AJ Porter, who entered the game in the second half, threw two TD passes to Norlan Davis and one to Smith.

About the Friars: Fenwick enters this Friday’s neighborhood rivalry game fresh off a 40-14 Week 1 win over defending Class 4A champion DePaul Prep. Senior running back Tommy Thies rushed for two touchdowns, while junior brother Jake Thies totaled over 100 yards on offense, had an interception and forced a fumble. Quarterback Jamen Williams was 13 for 17 for 178 yards and four TDs. Fenwick beat OPRF 30-0 in last year’s season opener and has won the last two meetings with its rival.

FND pick: Fenwick

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South dropped a 44-26 loss to Wauconda in Week 1. Jackson Schuyler threw two TD passes to Donte Jett for the Hornets in the first half, but Wauconda pulled away after halftime. Hinsdale South beat Riverside-Brookfield 34-9 last year.

About the Bulldogs: R-B won at Niles West 35-27 in Week 1. Braeden Novak, who alternated every possession at QB with fellow junior Giancarlo Garcia, threw three TD passes including a 66-yarder to Jayden Karas on his first completion. Garcia added a 45-yard TD run in the third quarter.

FND pick: Hinsdale South

Morton (0-1) at South Shore (1-0)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Mustangs: Morton dropped a 21-13 Week 1 game to Thornton, the lone team the Mustangs beat during a 1-8 2024 season. It will look for better fortune against a South Shore team new to its schedule this season.

About the Tars: South Shore beat Clark 13-0 in Week 1. The Tars, which play in the Chicago Public League South, reached the Class 4A playoffs last season with a 9-1 record, its third winning season in four years under head coach Robert Miller. The school’s nickname is the Tars, an acronym for “Tenacious Anchored Responsible Scholars.”

FND pick: South Shore

Chicago Catalyst/Maria (0-1) at Westmont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: The Wolves took a Week 1 forfeit loss to Julian. The team finished 1-6 last season and 1-8 the year before that.

About the Sentinels: Westmont lost a 26-14 Week 1 game to Orr. Yannis Tutuianu ran for 114 yards and a TD in the loss.

FND pick: Westmont

Lemont (0-1) at Kaneland (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont put in a valiant fight against Libertyville in Week 1, but ultimately fell 24-14. Lemont has to be credited for playing a strong nonconference schedule, but it certainly doesn’t want to find itself in a similar situation that it did last year as it fell to 0-2 on the year in nonconference before regrouping and becoming a much better team in the second half.

About the Knights: Kaneland started fast and kept that momentum going in a dominant victory over Rock Island in Week 1. Carter Grabowski returned the opening kickoff for a score as part of a four-touchdown day for Grabowski. As good as Grabowski was, the defense might have been even better, shutting down the Rocks at every turn, particularly in the second half.

FND Pick: Kaneland

Benet (1-0) at Glenbard North (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Redwings: The Redwings’ defense limited Hillcrest to just 29 rushing yards — 137 total — during last weekend’s 18-8 victory. Two-way standout Luke Doyle (WR-DB) is one of the Redwings’ top threats on both sides of the ball.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North scored touchdowns on its first four possessions — two each by Donato Gatses and younger brother Angelo — during last weekend’s 38-3 win over Bartlett. Donato Gatses finished with 190 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Offensive linemen Daniel Mahoney, Mason Bebar, Wrigley Zamora, Michal Borzymowski, tight end Kristian D’Alexander, and fullbacks Kris Zahariev and Lucas Kramer paced the way for the Panthers’ 262-yard rushing performance against Bartlett.

FND pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Glenbard East (1-0) at West Aurora (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Glenbard East begins the first of three road games with some momentum following last weekend’s 28-21 win over Willowbrook. Montii Perry’s 21-yard fumble recovery scoop and score with eight minutes remaining was the go-ahead TD for the Rams. This will be a battle between the defending Upstate Eight East vs. Upstate Eight West champions. West Aurora won last year’s meeting 45-20.

About the Blackhawks: The Blackhawks need a faster start after falling behind Hinsdale Central 35-0 at halftime of last week’s eventual 56-7 defeat. Senior QB Mason Atkins completed 11 of 30 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Red Devils. He now faces a Glenbard East squad looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Blackhawks. Senior LB Will Gray collected a team-high 11 tackles in the season opener, while WR Antonio Higgins caught three passes for 115 yards.

FND pick: West Aurora

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Glenbard South (0-1) at East Aurora (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Raiders: The Raiders failed to cross midfield during last weekend’s 57-0 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. Glenbard South trailed 34-0 at halftime and struggled to harness Tigers standout RB Owen Yorke. Sophomore QB Mason Fort completed 7 of 13 passes, while RB Elijah Donahue had 11 carries for 28 yards. Now they’ll face an East Aurora team that snapped a 10-game losing streak last weekend. Glenbard South won last year’s game 41-7.

About the Tomcats: East Aurora is already ahead of where it finished a year ago following last weekend’s 41-22, season-opening victory over Maine East. Senior RB Jonathan Ortiz rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, while junior WR Alexander Carter caught a 34-yard TD pass for the Tomcats.

FND pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Grand Rapids Christian (0-1) at Wheaton Academy (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: The Michigan-based school kicked off its season with a 27-14 loss to South Christian last weekend despite solid efforts from junior Charlie King (rushing TD), and sophomores Elden Glover (51 yards rushing, TD) and Justin Davis (55 yards receiving).

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy looks to bounce back from last weekend’s 49-14 loss to perennial powerhouse Providence. Two-way players Tyler Jones (15 carries, 74 yards, 10 tackles) and Logan Oros five receptions, 99 yards, TD, 10 tackles) led the way for the Warriors. Junior QB Colton Miller directs the offensive attack.

FND pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Montini (1-0) at Hillcrest (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Broncos: The defending 3A state champion Broncos began their season with a hard-fought, 20-16 home win over Lumen Christi (Mich.) last weekend, as junior QB Izzy Abrams finished 15 of 25 for 195 yards and a TD, and added 61 yards rushing. Montini displayed a balanced attack with 332 total yards — 139 rushing and 193 passing. Defensively, Laddie Asay (six tackles for loss) and Santino Tenuta collected 13 tackles apiece. “The Hawks are a perennial 5A playoff team and always play us tough,” Broncos coach Mike Bukovsky said of Hillcrest. Montini beat Hillcrest 21-0 last year.

About the Hawks: Hillcrest QB Anthony Bradley threw a touchdown pass and an interception, while WR Maurice Garrett caught an 80-yard TD pass for the Hawks’ lone score in last weekend’s 18-8 loss to Benet. Senior Jayden Lucas paced the defense with seven tackles and an interception, while Ricky Wallace had 1 ½ sacks.

FND pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Francis (1-0) at Mt. Zion (0-2)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

About the Spartans: Geneva transfer Brock Phillip enjoyed a superb debut at St. Francis, completing 19 of 26 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns during the Spartans’ 38-34, come-from-behind win over Kenwood Academy last Thursday. Phillip connected with Dario Milivojevic on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining to seal the victory. Receivers Tanner Glock (eight catches, 137 yards, 1 TD), Milivojevic (six catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs), and Zach Washington (23-yard TD catch) give Phillip plenty of options.

About the Warriors: The Maryland-based Prep Academy is coming off a tough 14-7 loss to Mount St. Joseph last weekend. Two weeks ago, the 40th-ranked team in the state dropped a 34-0 decision to Cincinnati-based Elder.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North had quite the debut under new head coach Jeremiah Homuth, rolling to a 68-0 win over visiting Elmwood Park, which went winless in 2024. The Thunder built a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime of the season opener.

About the Knights: IC Catholic started the season with a 33-7 win over St. Louis St. Mary’s South Side Catholic out of Missouri. The Knights went 4-5 last season after winning the Class 3A state title in 2022. It was IC Catholic’s fourth state championship since 2016. Last year marked the first time in 10 years (not counting the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 season) the Knights did not make the playoffs.

FND pick: IC Catholic Prep

-- Joe Aguilar