BCR Week 2 Preview capsules

THREE RIVERS

Rockridge (1-0) at Princeton (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Bryant Field

About the Rockets: Rockridge beat Sherrard 45-0, the Rockets’ 12th over the Tigers. It was the first home shutout in the series since 1995. The Rockets only had 27 offensive plays. Turnovers created by their defense led to short fields. Then the game was called in middle of third quarter after a delay from storms. Junior Cullen Schwigen threw for four TDs and ran for two. He returns for his second full season at quarterback, setting school records for passing yards (1,960) and total touchdowns (33) last year. He has totaled 1,700 yards rushing with 25 TDs and 3,000 yards passing with 30 TDs in his first two seasons.

About the Tigers: The Tigers take an 0-1 record into Week 2 for the first time since 2017 after falling at Newman last week 28-14. They played the Comets to a 14-14 halftime tie, but didn’t score again. All-State candidate Casey Etheridge had both scores for the Tigers, rushing for 165 yards on 24 carries. QB Gavin Lanham rushed 18 times for 103 yards. Princeton must shore up its pass defense against a strong throwing team after surrendering 230 yards and two TDs to Newman QB Evan Bushman. The Tigers have won their past three meetings with Rockridge, winning 27-18 last year on the road. PHS holds a slim 13-12 series edge dating back to 1965, but just 5-8 at home.

FND pick: Princeton

Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at Hall (0-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., at Nesti Stadium

About the Panthers: E-P opened with a 29-6 route at home over Kewanee, its second straight triumph over the Boilermakers. The Panthers’ defense simply stymied the Boilers with three interceptions, two by Connor Keegan. Tristan Hovey had 99 yards rushing on 15 carries and QB Keegan Winckler had 58 yards rushing on 14 carries with one rushing TD and one passing TD.

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils played Orion even to a 21-21 game at halftime, but came out flat after a 90-minute weather delay and was shutout in the second half 19-0, falling 40-21. Hall racked up 274 yards rushing behind QB Dylan Glynn (126), Braden Curran (82) and Aiden Redcliff (65). ... Hall holds a 6-3 series edge over E-P dating back to their first meeting in 2012, standing 2-2 at home

FND pick: E-P

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) at Bureau Valley (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday

About the Titans: The Titans spotted Abingdon-Avon a 14-0 lead before turning the tables for a 44-14 win at home in a LTP Small Division opener. QB Maddux Heitzler led the charge with two TD runs and Nic Thurston broke a 48-yard TD romp. A-W makes its first appearance at BV in their very first meeting for a LTP crossover.

About the Storm: The Storm are on the rebound after a 47-6 setback at St. Bede in the season opener. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and could not overcome the early deficit. New head coach Pat Elder, a veteran of 23 seasons as head coach, posted on X.com, “I have woken up in better moods on a Saturday after a game but never been more motivated.”

FND pick: A-W

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Bede (1-0) at Eureka (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday.

About the Bruins: Stuart McGunnigal sparked the Bruins with a 33-yard TD early in the first quarter and AJ Hermes added a Pick 6 on a 65-yard interception for a 33-0 halftime lead on the way to a 47-6 win over Bureau Valley. The Bruins rushed for 282 yards led by Landon Marquez (10-86, 2 TDs) while QB Gino Ferrari completed one pass for a 29-yard TD. The St. Bede defense shut out Bureau Valley for nearly 46 minutes before allowing a late score.

About the Hornets: The Hornets, who lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38-8 in their opener, are a member of the Heart of Central Illinois Conference large school division. Eureka went 9-2 last year, including a 39-23 win at St. Bede. It reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Eureka leads the all-time series 5-3 dating back to 1997 with both teams previously members of the Big Rivers and Tri-County conferences.

FND pick: St. Bede

8-Man Association

Amboy co-op (0-1) at Rockford Christian Life (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday.

About the Clippers: The Clippers fell to Milledgevile 30-22 at the Harbor in a rematch of the 2024 8-Man Association state finals. A-L-O struck first on a 17-yard run by Tanner Welch and took a 22-14 halftime lead with a Jose Lopez (95 yards rushing) TD run and a 90-yard interception return by Rylan McNinch.

About the Eagles: The Eagles also dropped their season opener, falling to South Beloit 46-8. RCL has dropped eight straight since a 28-24 Week 2 win over Ashton-Franklin Center last year.

FND pick: Amboy