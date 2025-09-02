2-Minute Drill: From close calls to blowout wins, Week 1 had it all

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Isaac Allison carries the ball on a play in a game against T.F. North on Friday, August 29, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

After a summer full of preparation, the Daily Journal’s 15 tackle football teams all kicked off their seasons over the weekend, combining to go 10-5 across 11-man and 8-man action. Before delving into the highlights, let’s take a look at all of the scores from Week 1.

Week 1 Recap

Boilermakers, Fightin’ Irish, Cardinals start season with shutouts

Bishop McNamara's Coen Demack, right, extends in attempt to intercept a pass during the Fightin' Irish's home game against Lawrenceville. (Mason Schweizer)

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ speedy, explosive offense is the primary reason the Boilermakers got the eighth ranking in the Class 7A AP preseason poll, and while new quarterback Ellis Johnson & Co. did turn heads, the Boiler defense stood, blanking an improved Meteors offense. The first-team defense held them to just two first downs in three quarters. Offensively, Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Ky’ren Edmon ran for a pair of score. Isaac Allison hit the end zone as well.

Just a few blocks south Saturday afternoon, Bishop McNamara displayed a dominant defense as well, forcing four turnovers and allowing just four first downs. Offensively, Julius May had a rushing score hat trick, and Micah Lee – one of three signal-callers to rotate in for the Irish – ran for a touchdown and threw two more. Coen Demack caught one of those scores and had two interceptions.

St. Anne, an intriguing team coming off its first-ever playoff appearance, went down to a perennial playoff power in Martinsville and came home victorious. In addition to a shutout on defense, the ground game was electric enough to allow Quinton Thompsen, Grant Pomaranski and Matthew Langellier to all score. Pomaranski also completed all four passes he threw, including a touchdown to Thompsen.

Herscher completes road comeback; Wilmington comes up just short

A pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference schools found themselves in serious early holes Friday when Wilmington quickly fell behind 19-7 at Morris and Herscher went down 24-0 at Canton. The Tigers rode a defensive line that wouldn’t quit to get their offense momentum to catch fire in the second half and return home 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats, entrenched in one of the state’s most fun nonconference rivalry games Friday night, trailed 13-0 as well as 19-7 in the first half. They managed to bounce back and take a lead on Ryan Kettman’s touchdown with four minutes left, but Morris found paydirt on a 1-yard end-around in the closing seconds.

Elsewhere in the ICE, Coal City, Manteno and Peotone all impressed with blowout wins.

Excitement abounds in wide-open Vermilion Valley

With all-but-one starter back on both sides of the ball, Clifton Central knew it could give first-year coach Jeff Perzee quite a coming out party this fall. While the season is only a week old, the Comets got off to quite the auspicious start when they went on the road and picked up a three-score win against a Bismarck-Henning team coming off of an 11-win, state quarterfinal season.

The Journal area also saw a pair of teams play to one-point final margins, one apiece on each side of victory and defeat. After a winless 2024, a young, intriguing Iroquois West team snapped an 11-game losing streak by getting the best of Hoopeston. And in a matchup between a pair of projected playoff teams, Momence came up a point shy in a double-overtime, back-and-forth thriller with Oakwood.

Weekend’s best

Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth week 1 Kankakee's Cedric Terrell breaks away from Nazareth defenders to run for a touchdown in the first quarter during Kankakee's 33-12 loss. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 1:

Passing

Jones, Her: 15-25, 231 yards, 2 TDs; 26 rushing yards, TD

Mi. Lee, Mac: 2-3, 167 yards, 2 TDs; 34-yard rushing TD

Castillo, Mom: 15-24, 166 yards, 3 TDs, INT; 87 rushing yards, TD

Johnson, BB: 8-11, 157 yards, 2 TDs; 16-yard rushing TD

Turner, Kan: 7-18, 146 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing

Harrod, Man: 13 carries, 196 yards, 4 TDs; 4-5 passing, 53 yards

Honkisz, Man: 18 carries, 186 yards,

Kettman, Wil: 17 carries, 168 yards, 2 TDs

Cain, Peo: 12 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs

Natyshok, CC: 13 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving