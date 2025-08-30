L-P’s opener at United Township postponed to Saturday

L-P players (from left) Rylynd Rynkewicz, Gus Konieczki, Marion Persich, Nick Hachenberger and Regan Doerr along with coach JJ Raffelson walk to midfield for the coin toss before Friday's game at United Township. The game was postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather. The Cavaliers trailed 16-15 with 9:44 left in the second quarter when the game was stopped. (Kevin Chlum)

The La Salle-Peru at United Township football game was postponed Friday due to inclement weather and will be resumed at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers led 16-15 with 9:44 left in the second quarter. United Township senior Isaiah Navarrete scored on a 9-yard run and added the two-point conversion just before the game was stopped due to lightning at 7:38 p.m.

A few minutes later, it began to rain. After a period of heavy rain and lightning, the rain stopped, but lightning continued until it was decided to postpone the game shortly after 9 p.m.

L-P got on the board first with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Marion Persich with 6:41 left in the first quarter, but United Township responded immediately when Navarrete broke off a 70-yard TD run on the Panthers’ first play of the ensuing drive.

Perisch threw a 53-yard TD to Jaron Morscheiser on a play-action pass with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Persich is 2 of 3 for 113 yards while rushing nine times for 50 yards. Navarrete has 107 yards on nine carries.