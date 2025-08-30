L-P’s opener at United Township postponed to Saturday

The La Salle-Peru at United Township football game was postponed Friday due to inclement weather and will be resumed at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Panthers led 16-15 with 9:44 left in the second quarter. United Township senior Isaiah Navarrete scored on a 9-yard run and added the two-point conversion just before the game was stopped due to lightning at 7:38 p.m.
A few minutes later, it began to rain. After a period of heavy rain and lightning, the rain stopped, but lightning continued until it was decided to postpone the game shortly after 9 p.m.
L-P got on the board first with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Marion Persich with 6:41 left in the first quarter, but United Township responded immediately when Navarrete broke off a 70-yard TD run on the Panthers’ first play of the ensuing drive.
Perisch threw a 53-yard TD to Jaron Morscheiser on a play-action pass with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Persich is 2 of 3 for 113 yards while rushing nine times for 50 yards. Navarrete has 107 yards on nine carries.