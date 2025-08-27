Sycamore-DeKalb rivalry reignites after wild Spartan comeback last year

Sycamore's Josiah Mitchell tries to avoid DeKalb's Davon Grant last year during the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore enters Friday’s rivalry showdown against DeKalb on a three-game winning streak, including a comeback thriller last year.

But with key pieces returning, the Barbs are hoping to turn things around when the teams meet at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in the season opener.

DeKalb senior quarterback Cole Latimer said the team remembers the lessons of last year.

“When we make mistakes in practice, a lot of our guys are bringing up that game,” Latimer said. “We know how much it meant to us. We were up in the fourth quarter. Losing like that, it was really hard on our guys. That’s big motivation for us this year, that one game from last year.”

DeKalb led 28-14 in the fourth quarter last year and by seven with less than 6 minutes to go. But the Spartans benefited from a pick-six and late scoring drive to escape with the 35-28 victory.

The game last year launched the teams in two different directions. Sycamore ended up 11-1, falling in the 5A quarterfinals to St. Francis. DeKalb lost eight straight to start the year, winning the finale to finish 1-8.

Latimer threw for 423 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last year.

“Instead of playing hero ball, everybody has to work together,” Latimer said. “We really emphasize doing your job. If you do your job, one of 11, then we should have a successful chance at winning the game.”

Sycamore senior cornerback Josiah Mitchell, who returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown last year, said he’s confident the Sycamore defense, which features four new starting defensive backs, has learned the lessons from last year.

“I trust the people around to make plays,” Mitchell said. “So if I just do my part and the people around me do their part, then there should be no problem.”

While the Spartans graduated their starting quarterback and most of their receivers from last year, DeKalb returns many of its key pieces. Both Latimer and Illinois commit Davon Grant are three-year starters. Derrion Straughter also started at receiver alongside Grant last year.

Both Mitchell and Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said that communication is key among the defensive backs.

Ryan also said keeping the speedy Barbs contained will be important.

“Well, we’d like them not to throw for 450 yards,” Ryan said. “But they got good schemes, they got players. We have to be better tacklers. You’ve got to keep them in front, but that said they do have good schemes. We got to limit that - 450 is not a good number or whatever it was ... but we got to be better tacklers on the perimeter and keep them from the big plays after the catch.”

The Barbs are loaded with players beyond Grant and Latimer who are playing in their third rivalry game against the Spartans. That includes two-way lineman Owen Sisson and defensive lineman and running back Travis Moore. DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said given their experience, the moment isn’t too big for anybody.

DeKalb had a 490-356 edge in total offense last year and Sycamore outrushed the Barbs 106-67.

Schneeman said he’s also hoping for more out of the ground game, which struggled not just against Sycamore but all last season. He said he likes how the line has been improving throughout camp and is optimistic that running backs Dior Cannon and Moore can elevate the ground attack.

“We threw the ball extremely well last year but we didn’t run it all that well,” Schneeman said. “We’ve been trying to emphasize that too. I feel like our offensive line is a lot stronger, and in a lot better position this year. We have to do better in the run game.”

DeKalb had won seven in a row in the series before the Spartans’ current three-game winning streak.

Mitchell said the win would mean a lot to the team, especially the seniors.

“It’s our last NIU game,” Mitchell said. “It’s the last rivalry game. So we’re looking to come out, compete and go hard. I’m sure they are too. So it comes down to who wants it more.”