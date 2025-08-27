McHenry County Week 1 IHSA football previews

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won the FVC championship with a 9-0 record in 2023, before Cary-Grove ran the table in the conference last season. The Wolves lost to C-G 18-12 in Crystal Lake in Week 5 last year after both teams headed into the game with 4-0 records. The Wolves will be led by QB Luke Vanderwiel, who rushed for 1,005 yards and 15 TDs in only seven games last season. WR Eli Loeding, WR/DB Logan Thennes and FB Jake Wagler also return and will be key players for the Wolves’ option offense.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove begins defense of its FVC title after going 9-0 in the conference last season. The Trojans lost to Geneva 28-26 in the Class 6A state semifinals, snapping their 19-game winning streak. They will feature an entirely new backfield from the one that started against Geneva, as QB Peyton Seaburg (829 rushing yards, 23 TDs) and RB Holden Boone (1,410 yards, 13 TDs) graduated. Senior FB Logan Abrams, who rushed for 1,590 yards and 26 TDs as a sophomore, returns after missing the last seven games of last season with a foot injury. Jack Hissong and Andy Bolf provide bulk and experience on the offensive line.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central lost to Cary-Grove 27-3 in its season opener last year, then went on to earn its first playoff berth in 10 years, as well as win its first playoff game since 2006. Senior QB Landon Arnold replaces FVC Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Alcorn (2,246 passing yards, 22 TDs, one interception), who graduated. Arnold will get protection from a veteran line that includes OT Zach Hultgren (Miami of Ohio commit) and OG/DL Aidan Nuno (UW-Eau Claire). The defense features Nuno, DE Matt Bending (UW-Eau Claire) and DB Parker Auxier. Central beat Crystal Lake South 33-6 in Week 3 last season.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South has only five wins in the last two seasons and this fall will feature a young squad, particularly on offense. QB Michael Silvius, who shared starting QB duties last year, takes over the position full-time. The Gators’ other veterans include Derek Kraus (RB/LB), Gavin Hastings (LB/WR), Aiden Lira (LB/RB) and Eddie Phillips (DB/WR).

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley secured its third playoff berth in as many years under coach Mike Naymola last season and look to continue the momentum this fall. The Red Raiders graduated QB Braylon Bowers (1,610 passing yards, 720 rushing yards, 26 combined TDs) but return All-Area first team WR Wyatt Fleck (48 receptions, eight TDs). Fleck and DL Mason Maldonado, another returner, were all-conference picks last season. Huntley beat host Crystal Lake Central 35-7 in the teams’ season opener last year.

About the Tigers: The Matt MacCrindle era begins for Crystal Lake Central. MacCrindle has been coaching football at his high school alma mater for the past 20 years in various capacities and now gets the chance to run the program. He takes over a group that is looking to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. The Tigers’ veterans include Abe Quinn (RB/LB), Tyler Porter (RB/LB), Nolan Nabielec (OL/DL), Logan Gough (OL/DL) and Nick Zuehlke (TE/S).

FND pick: Huntley

Football, Jacobs Jacobs’ Justin Gonzalez runs with the football during practice last week at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jacobs (7-2, 7-3) at Hampshire (1-8, 1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs has made the state playoffs four years in a row under coach Brian Zimmerman and figures to play postseason ball again, as it features talent and experience on both sides of the ball. RB Caden DuMelle has rushed for 2,259 yards in two varsity seasons, but the Golden Eagles also will throw the ball with QB Connor Goehring (637 passing yards) and his twin, WR Carson (27 receptions). LB Jack Coates led the team in tackles (85) as a freshman last season. All-FVC DL/OL Lucas Retzler was a force on both sides of the ball. S Cooper Gulgren was named all-conference as well. Jacobs had a tough game at Hampshire in Week 2 last season, winning 28-21.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire counts only four wins in the past three seasons, and the rebuild continues in coach Shane Haak’s third year. Max Jacobs takes over at QB from the graduated Ryan Prowicz (850 passing yards). ... The Whip-Purs also will look to WR/DB Chris Whetstone, WR/DB Jaxon Currie, G/LB Carter Hinz, G/DE Alex Sakolari and FB/LB Knox Homola.

FND pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Crystal Lake South graduate Colt Nero makes his debut as McHenry’s head coach. In his second stint as a Warriors assistant coach last season, Nero coached on the under levels. His squad features some veteran athletes, including QB Jeffry Schwab, LB/S Nolan Chovanec, all-conference OT Aiden Ramirez and WR/QB/DB Dayton Warren. McHenry edged host Dundee-Crown 14-13 in Week 4 last season.

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown opened last season with a 20-14 win over Crystal Lake South, then lost its next five games. The Chargers will feature a new QB in junior Ikey Grzynkowicz, who replaces the graduated Hayden DeMarsh (1,112 passing yards, 13 TDs). When Grzynkowicz isn’t looking for WRs Kyle and Ryan Pierce, he’ll look to hand off to three-year varsity veteran Kadin Malone or junior Tristan Gatenby, who also plays LB and will be a leader on defense.

FND pick: McHenry

NONCONFERENCE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton seeks its 18th straight playoff berth, including eight under coach Mike Noll, and won’t lack for talent again. The Rockets return seven starters on both sides of the ball, including juniors Hunter Carley, Riley Shea and Blake Livdahl. The offense features RB Carley (1,097 rushing yards, 20 TDs), FB Shea (793 rushing yards, six TDs) and senior QB Ray Hannemann (780 passing yards, 10 TDs). LB Livdahl led the team with 68 tackles last season. R-B beat Marian Central 21-7 in the season opener last year.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central is seeking its first winning season and playoff berth since 2017. The Hurricanes’ veterans include MLB Dan French (55 tackles), OL/DL Matt Conlon and CB/Athlete Josh Gawronski, all of whom are team captains. WR/DB Max Kinney, QB Colin Hernon, RB/WR/DB Eddie Kowalczyk and RB/WR Mike Schmid also will be key players for coach Liam Kirwan, who is entering his fourth season as coach at his alma mater.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Johnsburg quarterback Carter Block looks for options during Kishwaukee River Conference action last season at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Thornwood (3-6) at Johnsburg (6-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Thunderbirds: Thornwood went to the playoffs in 2021 but has only seven wins in the past three seasons. The Thunderbirds won three of their last four games last season under first-year coach Tramaine Weaver.

About the Skyhawks: Coach Sam Lesniak has guided Johnsburg to three playoff berths, including two in the past three seasons, in his seven years. The Skyhawks’ strong start last year included an opening-night win over Wilmot Union (41-21) and a Week 3 victory over Richmond-Burton (21-14). The offense will be led again by QB Carter Block (1,979 passing yards, 22 TDs) and All-Area first team WR Ryan Franze (66 receptions, 849 yards, 13 TDs). LB Duke Mays registered 71 tackles last season.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Elmwood Park (0-9) at Woodstock North (8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Elmwood Park has only five wins since making the Class 5A playoffs with six wins in 2019. Second-year coach Terrance Terry’s Tigers feature QB Matthew Fritz and WR Danny Dohoney.

About the Thunder: Former Woodstock North defensive coordinator and veteran coach Jeremiah Homuth, who’s a Huntley graduate, makes his head-coaching debut, and his team will look to build on last season’s success, which included a school-record eight wins. Woodstock North features one of the area’s best players in FB/DL David Randecker (1,345 rushing yards, 15 TDs). QB/LB Parker Halihan (877 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 312 passing yards) also returns. ... The Thunder opened last season by beating host Elmwood Park 69-22.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Woodstock (3-6) at North Lawndale (7-3)

When: 4:15 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock was scheduled to play Lakes in its season opener, but when the Eagles double-booked, the Blue Streaks needed to scramble to find an opponent. They found one in late July and will make the trip to Chicago for an early kickoff at Knute Rockne Stadium. Senior Caden Thompson will be Woodstock’s starter at QB for the third straight year. The Streaks’ other weapons include WR/DB Matthew Cress, WR/DB Jared Kay and WR/DB Logan Wisner. Woodstock opened last season with a 39-20 loss at Rochelle.

About the Phoenix: North Lawndale qualified for the Class 3A playoffs last year, then lost to eventual state champ Montini 49-0 in the first round. Warren Agnew is the team’s new coach.

FND pick: Woodstock

Marengo (5-5) at Stillman Valley (5-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo qualified for the playoffs for the third time in four years last fall – each time with five wins. The Indians return three all-conference players in OL/DL Brady Kentgen (15 TFLs), LB/RB Connor Sacco (8 TFLs) and OL/DE Ryan Grismer (8 TFLs), but they graduated two-way star David Lopez (QB/S), who was the Kishwaukee River Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Lopez passed for 1,712 yards, rushed for 843 yards and posted a team-best 60 tackles. Sam Vandello will take over at QB. Marengo opened last season with a 24-17 win over visiting Evergreen Park.

About the Cardinals: Stillman Valley has been a perennial playoff contender most of its seasons under coach Mike Lalor, who started at G/DE as a senior on Marian Central’s last of four Class 2A state championship teams in 1989. Lalor has won five state championships since becoming the Cardinals’ coach in 1998. DL/OL Cale Kleinschmidt is one of the team’s top returning players.

FND pick: Marengo

Harvard (2-7) at Walworth Big Foot (Wis.) (0-1 this season)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard makes the short trip across the Wisconsin border to open the season. Harvard went winless in coach Brad Swanson’s first season two years ago, before starting last season with wins over Lisle Senior (42-7) and Reed-Custer (21-14), before losing to Woodstock (10-7) in Week 3. The Hornets graduated all-conference QB Adam Cooke (1,271 rushing yards, 16 TDs, 875 passing yards, 6 TDs). They return size in OL/DL Braden Wittum and Bryan Hernandez, as well as FB/LB Drey Williams.

About the Chiefs: Big Foot opened its 2025 season Aug. 22 with a 26-22 loss to host Whitewater. The Chiefs, who went 2-7 last year, last made the Wisconsin state playoffs in 2019.

FND pick: Harvard

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Orangeville (4-5) at Alden-Hebron (5-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Orangeville has been competitive in each of Scott Jones’ first two seasons as coach, winning five games in 2023 before a four-win campaign last year. The Broncos went to the Class 1A playoffs in 2019 for the third year in a row.

About the Giants: John Lalor returned to coach Alden-Hebron last season and led the Giants to a winning season. A 1980 A-H grad, he resigned as coach in 2019 after turning the program into a consistent winner during his 17 years. His teams made the playoffs 12 times in 13 seasons from 2003 to 2015. ... The Giants graduated star RB/LB Wyatt Armbrust (873 rushing yards, 13 TDs, 47 solo tackles). They’ll look to QB JP Stewart, TE/RB/LB Jack Stewart, TE Fabian Carreno, RB/S Caleb Linneman and RB/LB Louie Bageanis.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron