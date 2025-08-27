Kendall County Week 1 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

Oswego (10-1 in 2024) at Naperville Central (11-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego went 9-0 last year during the regular season, then reached the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. But this is a different Oswego team. The Panthers can count on one hand their returning starters. All-conference receiver Teddy Manikas is one of them and will be a favorite target of whoever emerges at quarterback. Dekker Zelensek, part of a carousel of running backs as a junior, figures to be the man now. Defense was a staple of Oswego football last season, but it must replace its entire linebacking corps and line. Talent does appear to be coming from the lower levels that won conference titles last year. The Panthers have a tricky first two weeks in nonconference, Naperville Central followed by 2024 Class 6A runner-up Geneva in Week 2.

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central last season reached the Class 8A semifinals, but like Oswego graduated a ton of talent. Receiver Vincent Bern, second on the Redhawks in receptions last season, and specialist Gavin Ellison return. Gage Mills, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior left tackle, is a transfer who moved in from Texas.

FND pick: Naperville Central

Oswego East (4-5) at Joliet West (5-5)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East is seeking a return to the postseason after back-to-back seasons coming up short. The Wolves’ offense will lean early on three third-year starters at the skill positions in senior quarterback Niko Villacci, senior receiver Lincoln Ijams and senior running back Jasiah Watson. The defense will be led by defensive end Lamari Hall and cornerback Jamari McKay. Oswego East’s first three games and four of its first five are on the road. With the grind of the SPC West looming down the road, this one could be pivotal for the Wolves’ postseason fortunes.

About the Tigers: If Joliet West is going to make it three consecutive playoff appearances, it is going to have to do it with a largely different cast of characters. New faces man most of the Tigers key positions, but some stability has been developed in the program in recent years and the hope is that transition will go a bit smoother because of it. QB Landon Mars is a bit of an unknown heading into the season, but he’ll be leaned on to spark an offensive attack that was a bit up and down last year. Defensively, Joliet West also graduated some impact players, but LB Sedrick Love looks poised to fill at least some of that void.

FND pick: Oswego East

St. Patrick (2-7) at Yorkville (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Shamrocks: Tom Zbikowski, a former Buffalo Grove High School and Notre Dame standout who played professionally with both Baltimore and Indianapolis, makes his debut as St. Patrick head coach. St. Patrick did make the playoffs as recently as 2021, but prior to that you have to go all the way back to 2013 to find the last postseason appearance. Offensive lineman Eli Valencia and Conor Malenock along with defensive end Matt Downes enter their fourth varsity season. Junior offensive lineman David Folorunsho holds offers from several Division I schools.

About the Foxes: Yorkville is aiming for a bounce-back season. The Foxes, 4-5 last year, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Yorkville has a little more experience on the offensive line now with Caden Steg, Brennan Lackey and Gavin Delaney, and good returning talent at the skill positions in quarterback Jack Beetham, running back T.J. Harland and wide receiver Colton Spychalski. Linebacker Caleb Viscoglisi and cornerback Daniel Kraus return to help anchor the defense.

FND pick: Yorkville

Ottawa (1-8) at Plano (2-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Ottawa managed only one win in 2024, the sixth time over the past nine seasons it was held to one or fewer victories. The Pirates do return 18, led by quarterback Mark Munson, who threw for 960 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions last year.

About the Reapers: Plano is optimistic for progress as head coach Kyle Tutt embarks on his second season as head coach after his first full offseason – he was hired in July of 2023 for a whirlwind first year. The Reapers bring back six starters on offense and seven on defense. Kolten Schimandle is a leader of the Reapers as a two-way starter at linebacker, running back and tight end. Senior Daniel Hoover and junior Quinn Lyle anchor the offensive line in front of new quarterback Dylan Saunders, who played tight end last year after playing quarterback his first two years of high school. Plano beat Ottawa 17-14 in Week 1 last year.

FND pick: Plano

Manteno (7-3) at Sandwich (5-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Manteno made its first postseason appearance since 2019 last year, but was left with a bitter taste in its mouth after a first-round Class 4A loss to Normal University ended the season on a three-game losing streak. Third-year senior quarterback Connor Harrod threw for 13 touchdowns and ran for 12 more a year ago, and with running back Niko Akiyama graduated, he will have an even bigger role with his legs. Two-way All-State lineman Cooper Monk is now at Illinois State, leaving two major holes to fill in the trenches. If a new group of linemen can give Harrod time and holes, good luck stopping this offense.

About the Indians: Jason VanPelt, hired in March as head coach after Kris Cassie stepped down, makes his debut as head man. The Sandwich alum and long-time assistant coach was previously offensive coordinator and associate head coach. He’ll lean early on the experience of third-year varsity players Nick Michalek, Braden Behringer and Jeffrey Ashley, three of eight Sandwich seniors. Michalek is a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. Behringer is in his third year at the controls of Sandwich’s wing-T and Ashley will add starting fullback to his linebacking duties. There is speed coming from a junior class that won the Kishwaukee River Conference sophomore title last year. Sandwich, chasing its third straight playoff bid, hopes to avoid last year’s 0-2 start with a date at Wimington looming in Week 2.

FND pick: Manteno