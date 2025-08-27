Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 1 of the 2025 season

Glenbard West (4-5 in 2024) at Batavia (12-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is coming off its second Class 7A state finals appearance in three seasons and is hoping that a Week 1 victory will jumpstart another return to championship weekend. The Bulldogs enter the season with the roles reversed from last year with a heavily experienced offense and ready to make an instant impact. Junior Michael Vander Luitgaren will be under center after a breakout postseason display last season, and will be aided with more than a few weapons at wide receiver in Brett Berggren (851 passing yards and 10 TDs last season), Plainfield North transfer Darin Ashiru and Bodi Anderson, who was the starting quarterback for this game last season. The offense will also be aided by a big offensive line led by Princeton commit Ryan Myers, who helped pave the way for 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns in their 35-28 victory over the Hilltoppers last year. On defense, Gavin Pecor will man the line while defensive back Andrew Culottta will hold the secondary as the last line of defense.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is hoping to put an uncharacteristic season in the rearview mirror, as the Hilltoppers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. It won’t be easy with a tough schedule right off the bat, with games against Batavia and Joliet Catholic the first two weeks. Brady Johnson, a 6-foot-4 tight end with four scholarship offers, headlines a strong group of skill-position players with junior AJ Rayford, a transfer from Providence, at quarterback. JaMarcus Kelly is a returning all-conference running back running behind a line anchored by 6-foot-7, 280-pound junior Josiah Wallace, a transfer from Mount Carmel with six Division I offers. Defensively, senior Maximus Hetlet is a returning all-conference linebacker who led Glenbard West in tackles last season.

— Josh Welge

FND Pick: Batavia

Burlington Central (8-3) at Crystal Lake South (2-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central lost to Cary-Grove 27-3 in its season opener last year, then went on to earn its first playoff berth in 10 years, as well as win its first playoff game since 2006. Senior QB Landon Arnold replaces FVC Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Alcorn (2,246 passing yards, 22 TDs, one interception), who graduated. Arnold will get protection from a veteran line that includes OT Zach Hultgren (Miami of Ohio commit) and OG/DL Aidan Nuno (UW-Eau Claire). The defense features Nuno, DE Matt Bending (UW-Eau Claire) and DB Parker Auxier. Central beat Crystal Lake South 33-6 in Week 3 last season.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South has only five wins in the last two seasons and this fall will feature a young squad, particularly on offense. QB Michael Silvius, who shared starting QB duties last year, takes over the position full-time. The Gators’ other veterans include Derek Kraus (RB/LB), Gavin Hastings (LB/WR), Aiden Lira (LB/RB) and Eddie Phillips (DB/WR).

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

Geneva (12-2) at Larkin (2-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva is coming off a historic season in which it won the DuKane Conference title, its first conference title since 2010, and reached the Class 6A state championship game for the first time since 2008. However, the Vikings are returning only a handful of starters from last year, including three starters on offense, with wide receiver Bennett Konkey being the only skill position player back. Quarterback Ben Peterson will man the offense under center, entering his first varsity game with two offers from MAC schools, while also going undefeated both as a freshman and a sophomore. The defense will be a little more experienced for the Vikings, with Dylan Reyes and Dane Turner manning the secondary, Tyler Drake returning to hold down the linebacking core, and linemen David Avitia and Lex Griffith commanding the line. The Vikings won the Week 1 matchup 63-0 last season.

About the Royals: The Royals missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under head coach Vincent Ray after going 2-7 a season ago. Six of their seven losses came via shutout, while Larkin also gave up 396 points on defense. Senior quarterback Aden Mora will be back under center to lead the Royals.

FND Pick: Geneva

Kaneland (5-5) at Rock Island (1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The Knights look to recreate their blistering 4-0 start to last year and are in good shape to do so - 17 starters return from last year. But there’s a couple new pieces as well, so to speak. Evan Frieders returns after skipping his junior year to focus on basketball. He had a lot of playing time as a receiver. And the quarterback throwing him the ball, Jalen Carter, is new as well. But the senior played at St. Francis last year and was a quarterback for Aurora Christian two years ago. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he’s a good teammate who has put in the work to learn the offense. Thorgesen also said it’s the first meeting between the two programs.

About the Rocks: The Rocks struggled through a 1-8 year last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight season. It’s their longest postseason drought since missing every postseason starting in 1983 and ending in 1992. Their lone win last year was a 13-6 win against a Galesburg team that went winless. The team graduated 22 seniors off last year’s roster. Aside from a 41-31 loss to Dunlap, every other loss was by at least 21 points, and aside from the Dunlap game the Rocks never scored more than 14 points. They allowed 34 or more points in every loss last year.

FND Pick: Kaneland

— Eddie Carifio

Marmion (5-5) at Oak Forest (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: A total of 11 underclassmen starters return with postseason experience after the Cadets reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2021 last season. That group is headed by 2-way threat Colin McEniry (WR/DB) and 6-3, 295-pound Michael Harris (OL). Also back are senior linebacker Vinnie Testa (seven tackles per game), junior defensive back Mikey Stumm, and junior tailbacks Will Wilde (48 yards per game) and Henry Miller (five TDs). Sophomore Roy Magana, Jr., figures to get the call at starting quarterback.

About the Bengals: Last season, the Bengals reached postseason play for the second time in 4 years under head coach Anthony Malopsy. This year, they return senior tailback Jason Janke (113 yards per game, four TDs) and senior quarterback Daniel Chopp from a team that overcame an 0-2 start to win seven of its next eight games before dropping a 42-21 decision to Chatham Glenwood in the second round of the 6A playoffs.

FND Pick: Oak Forest

— Craig Brueske, Daily Herald

St. Charles East (2-7) at Lincoln-Way Central (10-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East has picked up only seven wins in its first four seasons under Nolan Possley, but a good core of returning players are ready to try and get that number up greatly in 2025. The Saints return plenty of offensive firepower, including running back Xander Salazar, who had three 100-yard rushing games in a row before getting knocked out for the season with a concussion, as well as wide receivers Sheko Gjokaj and Gavin Matejko, which should be helpful for sophomore quarterback Cruz Herrera. The defense will also look to improve after letting up 310 points a season ago, with defensive backs Leo Bolsoni and Logan Tatar returning to man the backfield.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central isn’t all that interested in being flashy, but the Knights have established that their grind-it-out mentality can work, as proven by their spotless conference record a year ago. The Knights hope to be more explosive on offense with Drew Woodburn back under center and capable receivers such as Lucas Andresen capable of stretching the field. The defense does have a few gaps to fill, but not in the secondary, where three returners led by all-conference performer Nolan Morrill have that on lockdown. The Knights won a 56-40 barn burner over the Saints to kick off the 2024 season.

— Steve Soucie

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

St. Charles North (9-2) at Minooka (8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North made it to the playoffs for the third straight year and secured its second DuKane Conference title in three seasons. And there’s a good chance that this group can make a big impact once again with 17 returners from last season. The North Stars will have a new quarterback under center for the first time in four years with the graduation of Ethan Plumb, but the new quarterback will have plenty of experienced options to pick from, headlined by Northwestern wide receiver commit Keaton Reinke, who put up 1,218 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns last year. The defense is just as experienced, with big names like Central Michigan commit Matthew Plumb and Minnesota-Duluth commit Aidan McClure leading the bunch from the linebacker positions.

About the Indians: Minooka has become a playoff regular over the past few years, but has yet to make a dent in terms of making a deep postseason run. This might be the group that could do that, and right away, the Indians get a good measuring stick game. Offensively, Minooka looks like they could be potent with QB Zane Caves at the controls and viable weapons such as RB Chase Nurczyk and TE Jackson Miranda creating opportunities for the offense. Defensively, Minooka was a strong unit last season, and with players such as Brody Kozlowski and Nathan Gonzalez set to return, there’s little reason to believe in a step back there.

— Steve Soucie

FND Pick: St. Charles North

St. Francis (10-3) at Kenwood (4-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gately Stadium

About the Spartans: Since taking over in 2017 and finishing 1-8, coach Bob McMillen’s St. Francis teams have posted an impressive 63-16 record, six straight postseason appearances, and three consecutive double-digit win seasons. They will have to replace standout quarterback Brady Palmer, who transferred to Florida, but return plenty of talent, led by Michigan State-bound WR Zach Washington, and senior WRs Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Washington is also a threat on special teams as a kick returner (five TDs in 2024). Defensively, senior nose guard Jaylen Torres earned all-conference accolades as a junior.

About the Broncos: The Broncos enter the season with a six-year consecutive streak of reaching the state playoffs. This year, they will look for leadership from seniors Kingston Watson (WR) and Jayvon Anderson (RB/LB), while juniors Kenyonte Louis (QB) and Steve Scott (LB/RB) provide youthful promise at the skilled positions.

FND Pick: St. Francis

— Craig Brueske, Daily Herald

Marquette (6-5) at Aurora Christian (5-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: A year ago, the Eagles rallied for 14 fourth-quarter points during their five-point road win over Ottawa Marquette, as quarterback Asa Johnson passed for a pair of TDs. Johnson returns for his senior season after throwing for 2,332 yards and 24 TDs last year. Nolan Robertson (20 catches, three TDs) is the leading returning receiver, while senior safety Cole McCall collected 59 tackles last season. “We’ve had a very good offseason – great commitment and focus,” said Eagles coach David Beebe.

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders are no strangers to postseason play, having reached the state playoffs 12 straight seasons. First-year head coach Ken Carlson takes the helm, helped by the return of third-year starting quarterback Anthony Couch. Seniors Grant Dose, Jaxsen Higgins, and junior Jacoby Gooden figure to line up in the backfield behind a solid offensive line. Defensively, ends Blayden Cassel and Marcus Baker return to bolster a unit that looks to improve.

FND Pick: Marquette

— Craig Brueske, Daily Herald

Aurora Central Catholic (3-6) at St. Edward (0-9)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: After finishing with 3 consecutive 3-6 campaigns, the Chargers are looking for a few more wins this season. Senior Trey Seifrid is one of the team’s best athletes, averaging 91 yards rushing per game with 10 touchdowns last season. He will be supported by seniors Barack Mohammed and Brodie Curry.

About the Green Wave: St. Edward looks to snap an 18-game losing streak dating back to October of 2022. The Green Wave is expected to be led by seniors Zach Sauceda (QB/LB), Luciano Mauro (OT/DE), Jesus Morales (DT/OL), and sophomore Jake Linkowski (QB/SS).

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

— Craig Brueske, Daily Herald