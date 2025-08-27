DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 1 IHSA football previews

Nazareth (12-2 in 2024) at Kankakee (10-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, three-time defending Class 5A state champion, will look a little different this fall. Record-setting quarterback Logan Malachuk graduated, and defensive star Gabe Kaminski is now a freshman at Stanford. But veteran coach Tim Racki still has plenty of talent on his roster. Senior Trenton Walker is a Division I prospect at wide receiver, and Jake Cestone is another talented pass-catcher back for whoever lines up at quarterback between seniors Frankie Nichols and Jackson Failla. Luke Injaychock, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior with offers from the likes of Ohio State and Minnesota, anchors an offensive line with experience. Defensive back Johnny Colon is among those back on the defensive side of the ball.

About the Kays: They’ve got a new coach in Ed Hazelett, but the same hard-nosed mentality lives on in Kankakee, which won this matchup the last time on its home turf in 2023. Returning quarterback Phillip Turner is poised to make a giant leap after going for 1,291 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore last fall, having firm chemistry with returning wideouts Cedric Terrell III and Zeke Sherrod. School record-breaking running back James Stampley Jr. has graduated, but look for seniors Jaymari Hairston and Zayden Henley to fill the void. Defensively, Jyheir Sutton and Camron Johnson up front and Terrell III and Sherrod in the secondary look to be the primary playmakers.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

Lyons (11-1) at Joliet Catholic (10-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons is coming a historic season, its first 9-0 regular season since 1943 and the 11 total wins the most in program history en route to a second quarterfinal appearance in three years. A fair amount of talent graduated, notably record-setting receiver/defensive back Travis Stamm, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Four starters return on offense and five on defense for the West Suburban Silver champs. Lineman Roman Sosnovyy and tight end/linebacker Brady Rusk are third-year starters. Patrick Cheney is a two-way standout at linebacker and running back. A visit to Joliet Catholic sounds like a good early gauge for the Lions.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic isn’t a program that really uses the word rebuild, but the Hilltoppers, who advanced to the Class 5A state championship last year where they fell to Nazareth, certainly does need to do some retooling after losing the services of a lot of excellent seniors to graduation. The cupboard isn’t entirely bare, though, especially when you consider the presence of defensive wrecking ball DE Ian Campbell. Joliet Catholic has a good group of underclassmen talent that has been waiting in the wings and how quickly those players adapt to the varsity level will be key.

FND pick: Lyons

Downers Grove North (10-2) at Morgan Park (10-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gately Stadium

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North followed up its Class 7A runner-up finish in 2023 by reaching the quarterfinals last season. The pieces are in place to keep it rolling, starting with three Big Ten recruits. Minnesota-bound senior Owen Lansu is one of the state’s top quarterbacks, now a third-year starter. Linemen Aiden Solecki is committed to Purdue and tight end/defensive end Will Vala to Illinois. Senior Oliver Thulin, the third Thulin brother to play for the Trojans, had 55 catches for 650 yards and six TDs last season and is projected to play both ways at receiver and defensive back. Defensive back/running back Caden Chiarelli and Joe Lasota were two of the Trojans’ top three tacklers last year.

About the Mustangs: Morgan Park, one of the Chicago Public League’s better programs traditionally, last season reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Mustangs have won 10 games in each of the last three seasons and are 49-20 in Chris James’ seven years as head coach. Senior receiver Nasir Rankin is the man to watch. An Illinois recruit who aspires to play both football and basketball in Champaign, Rankin is the second-ranked prospect in the state’s Class of 2026 and had 40 catches for 991 yards and 12 TDs last year.

FND pick: Downers Grove North

Hinsdale Central (4-5) at West Aurora (10-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central is hoping to turn things around after three consecutive losing seasons, in part a victim of very tough schedules. It doesn’t get much easier this fall, as the Red Devils’ first six games come against teams that won at least one playoff game last year. Hinsdale Central boasts a fair amount of experience, 12 starters back with three in their third year. It starts with lineman Gene Riordan, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound Iowa recruit. He’ll anchor the front protecting quarterback Riley Contreras, another third-year starter. Defensively, junior Tommy Riordan – Gene’s 6-foot-4, 224-pound little brother, already has nine scholarship offers. If it comes down to special teams, it helps Hinsdale Central to have kicker Micah Drescher, committed to Michigan.

About the Blackhawks: The Blackhawks are coming off their best season since 1946, winning their first 10 games, including a 31-21 victory over Huntley in the opening round of the Class 8A state playoffs. Ball State-bound quarterback Mason Atkins returns after completing 72% of his passes for 32 TDs to go with 7 rushing TDs in 2024. Talented receiver Terrence Smith is now at Iowa, but the Blackhawks still have ability out wide like Zach Tomas for Atkins to throw to. West Aurora picked up a talented transfer in senior running back/linebacker Lesroy Tittle, who started as a freshman for three-time Class 5A champion Nazareth.

FND pick: West Aurora

Glenbard West (4-5) at Batavia (10-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is hoping to put an uncharacteristic season in the rearview mirror, as the Hilltoppers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. It won’t be easy with a tough schedule right off the bat, games with Batavia and Joliet Catholic the first two weeks. Brady Johnson, a 6-foot-4 tight end with four scholarship offers, headlines a strong group of skill-position players with junior AJ Rayford, a transfer from Providence, at quarterback. JaMarcus Kelly is a returning all-conference running back running behind a line anchored by 6-foot-7, 280-pound junior Josiah Wallace, a transfer from Mount Carmel with six Division I offers. Defensively, senior Maximus Hetlet is a returning all-conference linebacker who led Glenbard West in tackles last season

About the Bulldogs: Batavia last season reached the Class 7A state championship game for the second time in three seasons, and is a contender to do so again. Junior quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren, coming off a memorable playoff run, begins his first full season as starter. He’ll have plenty of weapons to throw to including Brett Berggren, who had 851 receiving yards and 10 TDs last year, Plainfield North transfer Darin Ashiru and Bodi Anderson, last year’s quarterback for most of the season. Princeton commit Ryan Myers leads a huge offensive line while Gavin Pecor anchors the defensive front.

FND pick: Batavia

York at Plainfield North York's Hunter Stepanich (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during a football game between York at Plainfield North in Plainfield. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

York (11-3) at Glenbrook South (5-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York is coming off its greatest postseason run, finishing second in Class 8A in the program’s first state championship game appearance. The Dukes, who have reached the 8A semifinals the last three years, look poised to not miss a beat with 11 returning starters and a junior class that has not lost a game in high school. Henry Duda ran for 1,049 yards and seven TDs as a junior. Hunter Stepanich, a 6-foot-8 tight end/defensive end, is a Princeton commit for both football and volleyball. Georgetown commit and senior Costa Kampas, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, returns to anchor the Dukes’ offensive line and senior receiver Simon Kodosky also returns.

York has beaten Glenbrook South in the season opener the last two years, including 28-10 last season.

About the Titans: Glenbrook South in 2024 made its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. A tough schedule awaits early to keep that streak going, four playoff teams from last season to start the year. Andrew Bonvechio returns at quarterback to guide the Titans, who return four players on offense. Glenbrook South has five returnees on the defensive side led by DT Munkh Tsog, who has multiple FCS offers

FND pick: York

Downers Grove South (8-3) at Metea Valley (1-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs in 2024 ran the table to win their third consecutive West Suburban Gold title and captured the program’s first playoff win since 2011. Eight starters return, four each on offense and defense, from that team. Daniel Mensah is a two-way standout at running back and linebacker and Kashius Taylor, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, anchors the offensive line. Sophomore James Sobkowiak steps in at quarterback. Downers Grove South beat Metea Valley 33-15 last year.

About Metea Valley: Patrick Sheehan, who played football in high school at Homewood-Flossmoor and collegiately at Wisconsin-Platteville, takes over as the fourth head coach in Metea history. Sheehan hopes to turn around a Metea program that has one playoff appearance and just 31 total victories in 15 seasons as a varsity program, 6-44 the last six years. Charlie Larson is a dual-threat QB and Zoel Terry plays both ways at running back and defensive back.

FND pick: Downers Grove South

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: The Warriors made it eight consecutive postseason appearances in 2024, and have won at least one playoff game in all but one of those seasons. Dynamic playmaker KJ Rhodes has graduated, but seven starters return. The man to watch is senior receiver/defensive back OJ Powell, who is drawing some recruiting interest from MAC schools. Also back is junior quarterback Jahonise Reed.

About the Rams: Glenbard East has four defensive starters and six offensive starters back as the program aims for its seventh consecutive playoff appearance. A strength lies offensively with the Rams’ skill-position players. That starts with senior quarterback Michael Nee. Recently committed to South Dakota for basketball, Nee threw 24 touchdown passes while completing 70% of his passes last season. Senior Kedrick Dennis rushed for eight TDs last year.

Glenbard East beat Willowbrook 30-23 last season in a game decided in the final seconds.

FND pick: Glenbard East

Wauconda (8-3) at Hinsdale South (4-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda has 22 seniors back, five starters on offense and seven on defense, from a team that shared the Northern Lake County Conference title with Antioch last season. Senior fullback Jackson Rudolph ran for 1,309 yards and 24 touchdowns. Another Rudolph, Brody Rudolph, had 69 tackles defensively at linebacker. Wauconda beat Hinsdale South 44-34 last season.

About the Hornets: Jarrod Amolsch, who has been a coach at Hinsdale South for 25 years, most recently on the defensive side, takes over as head coach. The Hornets hope to take the next step after finishing 4-5 the last four seasons. Eight starters return, including two-way starting lineman Luke Brossard. Hinsdale South is bolstered by a junior class that went 7-2 last season as sophomores.

FND pick: Wauconda

Morton (2-7) at Thornton (0-9)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton won two of its first three games last season, but dropped its last six, allowing a combined 300 points in its seven losses. The Mustangs beat Thornton 23-0 in Week 1 last year. Senior quarterback Jaleel Windfield is a three-year starter and a dual threat. Junior Matthew Wheeler is a two-year starter at receiver and defensive back and 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior Sharjeel Admin, a two-year starter up front and the anchor of Morton’s offensive and defensive lines.

About the Wildcats: Thornton has just four wins in four seasons since the COVID-19 pandemic, although there is a ray of optimism in the once respected program. It starts with starting with quarterback Jahari Green and two-way starters Deon Hardin (WR/DB), Brandon Dumas (RB/LB), Evan Dean (TE/LB) and Taofeeq Amuda (OL/DL). The Wildcats desperately need to produce more offense this season after scoring a combined 21 points in nine games last year with six shutout losses.

FND pick: Morton

Riverside-Brookfield (4-5) at Niles West (5-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: R-B, which was a playoff qualifier for four straight years, aims for a return this fall after just missing out. The Bulldogs have a good amount of experience back in their second season in the Upstate Eight. R-B beat Niles West 34-13 in Week 1 last season.

About the Wolves: Coach Kyriako Anastasiadis takes over the Niles West program, the varsity team bringing back eight starters. Dual-threat QB Nichalos West is a three-year starter and Bernard (BJ) LaVallias anchors the offensive and defensive lines.

FND pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Simeon (7-3) at Wheaton North (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolverines: Simeon won seven games last season in Sinque Turner’s first year as head coach. Turner returned to his alma mater after seven seasons coaching at Kenwood. The Wolverines have been a model of consistency in the Chicago Public League, qualifying for the playoffs in every season since 1987. McHale Blade, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end committed to Michigan and one of the state’s top senior prospects, transferred to Simeon from Hillcrest after missing his junior year with a torn ACL. Edge rusher Brian DeMoss is a top prospect in Illinois’ junior class.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North seeks a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Shane Diericx, a Holy Cross, anchors the middle of the Falcons’ defense at linebacker and is also a target offensively at tight end. Ryan O’Connor, a running back/linebacker, is another two-way threat.

FND pick: Wheaton North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: The Tigers, coming off their third playoff appearance in four years, have high hopes with 17 starters returning. It starts with running back Owen Yorke, who rushed for 1,254 yards and 14 touchdowns and also caught 26 passes and two TDs as a junior. Justin Miller will be under center for the Tigers after the graduation of three-year starter Luca Carbonaro. Nine starters return on defense, led by three-year starter Zach Rogers and leading tackler Axel Boecker. WW South beat Glenbard South 35-10 last year.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South, coming off its 13th consecutive playoff appearance, returns six starters on offense and six on defense from a team that finished second in the Upstate Eight East. A player to watch is 6-foot-5 tight end/defensive end Henry Riley. Elijah Donahue is a sophomore with tremendous potential and fellow sophomore Mason Fort is the projected starting quarterback. Tailback/receiver Jonny Baldauf is another player to watch.

FND pick: WW South

Wheaton Academy (9-2) at Providence (4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy has been a powerhouse over the past few years, advancing deep into the Class 4A playoffs and putting together a collective record of 36-9 over the last four years. But the Warriors will move up to Class 5A due to the multiplier adjustments and will have to undertake a bit of a rebuilding process if they want to return to their most recent status as it graduated 24 seniors and return just four starters from last year’s crew.

About the Celtics: Providence missed the playoff field last season, something the Celtics certainly don’t hope becomes a trend. There were a lot of close calls for the Celtics last season, with three of their five losses coming by a field goal or less. Perhaps a year more experience under the belts of the returning Celtics helps prevent that from happening. One of the biggest needs is a little more continuity on offense and some stability at the quarterback position. There’s definitely talent on the Providence roster it comes down to finding the right fit and placement of it.

FND Pick: Providence

-- Steve Soucie

Libertyville (9-2) at Lemont (6-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Libertyville took a pretty substantial step forward last season but will now need to see if that can be duplicated under a new head coach, the program’s former defensive coordinator Tim Budge. Budge does have some things to work with from last year’s squadron, most notably offensive lineman Myles Batesky, a Harvard commit and junior tight end Brock Williams who is drawing significant interest from power conferences. The Wildcats look fairly stocked in the trenches which could make this Week 1 matchup intriguing with Lemont as that seems to be a source of strength for it as well.

About Lemont: Lemont was very strong in the second half of the season, after a shaky start, and really found its bearings on the defensive side of the football. Six starters return on that side of the ball, a unit that severely stifled the opposition down the stretch. Linebacker Jackson Dybcio should be a key performer for the unit and also may factor into the backfield mix at times.

FND Pick: Libertyville

-- Steve Soucie

St. Mary’s (Mo.) (3-8) at IC Catholic Prep (4-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Dragons: St. Mary’s returns plenty of firepower in junior RB Kingston Miles, who rushed for 1,076 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and classmate Caleb Harris (31 carries, 197 yards, one TD). Defensively, the Dragons are led by junior free safety Greg Hollis, who paced the team with 77 tackles and eight interceptions a year ago.

About the Knights: After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, IC Catholic Prep eagerly awaits another fierce battle in the CCL/ESCC. The Knights return 11 starters, including senior two-way standouts Foley Calcagno (RB/LB) and James Aklexander (OL/DL). Promising younger players like juniors Jaden Penna (WR), Tamarian Garner (TE), KC Kekstadt (RB), KJ Reese (RB), and sophomore Will Schmidt (WR/SS) figure to add depth to the Knights’ lineup this season. IC Catholic won last year’s matchup 27-26 in overtime.

FND pick: IC Catholic

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Francis (10-3) at Kenwood (4-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gately Stadium.

About the Spartans: Since taking over in 2017 and finishing 1-8, coach Bob McMillen’s St. Francis teams have posted an impressive 63-16 record, six straight postseason appearances, and three consecutive double-digit win seasons. They will have to replace standout quarterback Brady Palmer, who transferred to Florida, but return plenty of talent, led by Michigan State-bound WR Zach Washington, and senior WRs Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Washington is also a threat on special teams as a kick returner (five TDs in 2024). Defensively, senior nose guard Jaylen Torres earned all-conference accolades as a junior. St. Francis beat Kenwood 27-21 last year.

About the Broncos: The Broncos enter the season with a 6-year consecutive streak of reaching the state playoffs. This year, they will look for leadership from seniors Kingston Watson (WR) and Jayvon Anderson (RB/LB), while juniors Kenyonte Louis (QB) and Steve Scott (LB/RB) provide youthful promise at the skilled positions.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Lumen Christi (Mich.) (13-1) at Montini (12-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Titans: Lumen Christi captured a record-setting 14th state championship – third in a row – with a 56-18 victory over Lansing Catholic in the Division 6 title clash last November. The Titans return several key players from, including seniors Parker Schirmacher (RB/LB), Jack Fitzpatrick (WR/CB), Nolan Huff (CB/WR), Paul Sattler (SS), Amarion Clay (CB/WR), and junior Lundon Hampton (CB/RB). “We didn’t have a game on scheduled into July and Lumen Christi was in the same position we were, so we agreed to play each other,” said Montini coach Mike Bukovsky. “We only have a one-year deal in place – we both decided to wait until later in the season to decide about next year.”

About the Broncos: Montini enters the season fresh off its own state championship – a 49-8 victory over Monticello in the Class 3A title game last November. The Broncos return nine starters on offense, including junior QB Izzy Abrams, senior 6-6, 278-pound OT Angelo DeSensi, junior 6-5, 270-pound OT Gavin Ericson, junior RB Santino Tenuta, and senior WR Isaac Alexander. Defensively, four starters are back, led by Tenuta (LB), Alexander (SS), and juniors Namari Anderson (DL) and CJ Harkins (DB). “Playing a quality team like Lumen Christi is a huge challenge, and we hope it helps prepare us for our rugged Catholic League schedule ahead,” said Bukovsky. This figures to be one of the area’s top Week 1 matchups between a pair of state powers.

FND pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Hillcrest (5-5) at Benet (7-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Hawks: Following eight straight postseason appearances, the Hawks return several skilled position players looking to stretch that figure to nine, starting with senior QB Anthony Bradley. Last season, Bradley completed more than 60% of his passes while throwing 16 TD passes. His top returning targets are seniors Maurice Garrett (seven TDs) and Jamari Thomas (two TDs), while Daquan Dennis (three TDs) and Jacob Johnson (two TDs) bolster the backfield. Defensively, senior end Max Carmicle recorded a team-high six sacks in 2024.

About the Redwings: With the likes of three defending state champions – Mt. Carmel (7A), Nazareth (5A), and DePaul Prep (4A) on their schedule, the Redwings realize the importance of jumping off to a fast start. Last season, a Week 1 win over Hillcrest helped catapult Benet to its first playoff berth since 2019. Senior 2-way standout Luke Doyle returns as a threat at wide receiver and defensive back. During preseason practices, senior Ben Clevinger and sophomore Christiano Diomede were vying for the starting quarterback position. Benet won last year’s meeting 35-13.

FND pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Fenwick (8-3) at DePaul Prep (11-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: Fenwick will look a little different this fall without standout defensive end Nate Marshall, who is now at Michigan. However, players like DB Tommy Thies gives the Friars a base to build a strong defense around. The offense does get a boost from the return of QB Jamen Williams, who sat out a large portion of the season with a leg injury. Williams also has a familiar target to lean on as WR Raphael Stewart also returns.

About the Rams: DePaul Prep went from not making the postseason field since 2015 to winning the Class 4A state championship last fall. The Rams will look a lot different this year – and should they make the playoffs again, are expected to be bumped up multiple levels. DePaul Prep graduated a ton of talent from a senior-heavy group, but does return six starters on defense led by linebackers Luke Flom, Jordan Ochoa and Hayes McGuire. Receiver Matthew Osterman is a player to watch on offense.

FND pick: Fenwick

Orr (4-5) at Westmont (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Spartans: The Spartans are hoping to continue their positive momentum after winning three of their last five games last season. Seniors Brandon Brown (RB/LB) and Cyrus Westbrook (QB) look to be major contributors.

About the Sentinels: The Sentinels must find a way to replace two-way standout Lucas Fears. Senior Yannis Tutuianu (RB/LB) and junior Bryan Baker (LB/QB) return for head coach Lee Maciejewski, his third season at the helm.

FND pick: Westmont

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group