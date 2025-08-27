2025 season preview: Scouting the West Suburban Conference

Downers Grove North's Owen Lansu (1) starts to pass during the 2024 Class 7A first-round playoff game between Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Gold Division

Addison Trail Blazers

Coach: Chris Bazant

2024 Record: 7-3, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Streamwood; Sept. 5 at Johnsburg; Sept. 12 at Downers Grove South; Sept. 19 at Hinsdale South; Sept. 26 Morton; Oct. 3 at Leyden; Oct. 10 Proviso East; Oct. 17 at Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 24 Willowbrook.

Worth noting: The Blazers’ program has enjoyed a resurgence the last two years with back-to-back playoff appearances and seven-win seasons. Good reason to believe that will continue with senior quarterback Nico Dill, last year’s Offensive Player of the Year in the West Suburban Gold, leading 10 returning starters. Running backs Gio Ortiz and JJ Ciezobka both bring explosiveness and consistency to the backfield. Others back offensively include senior offensive linemen Vinny Power and Dan Hernandez, senior wide receiver Noah Cruz and junior tight end Jack Carlson.

Addison Trail defensively brings back several experienced leaders including linebackers Ulizes Merino and Gino Salgado and defensive backs Yves-Pierre Romeous and Trevor Sosin which should allow the Blazers to be aggressive and confident in coverage and pressure packages.

“We have a strong and experienced senior group leading the way this season, which we believe will set the tone for our program,” Bazant said. “While we did graduate several key contributors on both sides of the ball, our returning players are eager to step up and fill those roles. We expect a high level of competition across all position groups.

“Our goals remain the same: play disciplined, high-effort football, establish the run, control the tempo offensively, and be relentless and aggressive on defense. We are excited about our potential and the opportunity to build on last season’s success.”

Coach: Mark Molinari

2024 Record: 8-3, 6-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Metea Valley; Sept. 5 Downers Grove North; Sept. 12 Addison Trail; Sept. 19 Willowbrook; Sept. 26 Hinsdale Central; Oct. 3 at Proviso East; Oct. 10 at Hinsdale South; Oct. 17 Leyden; Oct. 24 at Morton.

Worth noting: The Mustangs in 2024 ran the table to win their third consecutive West Suburban Gold title and captured the program’s first playoff win since 2011.

Eight starters return, four each on offense and defense, from that team. Seniors Joey Vieyra and Daniel Mensah are returning running backs with a physical, hard-running style. Senior Antoine Hardin, with sure hands and shifty playmaking ability, leads Downers Grove South’s receiving corps. Senior returning center Kashius Taylor, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, anchors an offensive line that Molinari noted has shown major growth this summer. At quarterback, sophomore James Sobkowiak steps into the spotlight with what Molinari said is “poise beyond his years, a high football IQ, strong and accurate arm and natural leadership.”

The defense returns experience at every level, anchored by senior nose guard Colin Pierce and senior defensive tackle Elliot Alwin. The linebacking crops returns key leaders in seniors Arnas Ramanauskas and Mensah. Sophomore Jake Mytys brings length and junior Forest Bates explosive playmaking at outside linebacker.

Returning starter Mick Rapinchuck is a ballhawk in the secondary, partnered with junior Vincent Junkas with the athletic Hardin at cornerback with speedy juniors.

The schedule is front-loaded with three consecutive 2024 playoff teams in Weeks 2-4, followed by a West Suburban crossover game with Hinsdale Central.

Coach: Jarrod Amolsch

2024 Record: 4-5, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Wauconda; Sept. 5 at Riverside-Brookfield; Sept. 12 at Proviso East; Sept. 19 Addison Trail; Sept. 26 at Willowbrook; Oct. 4 at Glenbard West; Oct. 10 Downers Grove South; Oct. 17 Morton; Oct. 24 at Leyden.

Worth noting: Amolsch, who has been a coach at Hinsdale South for 25 years, most recently on the defensive side, takes over as head coach. The Hornets have finished 4-5 in each of the last four seasons, a win shy of a playoff bid. Two of their losses in conference last year were one-score games to eventual playoff teams Downers Grove South and Addison Trail.

Eight starters return, three of them on offense and five on defense. They include senior running back Isaiah Burton, junior wing and outside linebacker Brady Miller, senior Luke Brossard at guard and defensive line, senior safety Jackson Schuyler, senior linebacker Maksym Vitruk and senior linebacker Al Amir Almannai. Schuyler, the backup quarterback to Langston Love last year as well as a starting safety, and junior Ben Miller, who was the sophomore QB last year, are vying for the starting quarterback job. Among the newcomers to watch is senior wide receiver/defensive back AJ Sansone, a transfer from Lisle.

A rising junior class that went 7-2 last season as sophomores brings talent and more depth than the Hornets have had in years past.

Leyden Eagles

Coach: Tom Cerasani

2024 Record: 4-5, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Highland Park; Sept. 5 at Niles North; Sept. 12 at Willowbrook; Sept. 19 York; Sept. 26 Proviso East; Oct. 3 Addison Trail; Oct. 10 at Morton; Oct. 17 at Downers Grove South; Oct. 24 Hinsdale South.

Worth noting: Leyden just missed out last season on making its first playoff appearance since 2016, dropping its final three games to finish 4-5. Still, it was an encouraging season, the Eagles’ best record since 2018. This is Cerasani’s 21st season as Leyden head coach.

Senior Lucas Lattiker returns as Leyden’s leading rusher. Other players to watch include senior linebacker/fullback Dominic Ganir, senior offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Ganir, senior offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Jaffray and senior offensive lineman Sebastien Ramirez.

Coach: Bob Organ

2024 Record: 2-7, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Thornton; Sept. 5 Phillips; Sept. 12 Lyons; Sept. 19 at Proviso East; Sept. 26 at Addison Trail; Oct. 3 Willowbrook; Oct. 10 Leyden; Oct. 17 at Hinsdale South; Oct. 24 Downers Grove South.

Worth noting: Morton won two of its first three games last season, but dropped its last six. And struggled mightily to stop teams from scoring. The Mustangs allowed a combined 300 points in their seven losses.

Senior quarterback Jaleel Windfield is a three-year starter and a dual threat. junior Matthew Wheeler is a two-year starter at receiver and defensive back and 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior Sharjeel Admin a two-year starter up front and the anchor of Morton’s offensive and defensive lines. Senior Cam Jones, who plays running back, slot and defensive back, is another to watch.

Proviso East Pirates

Coach: Aaron Peppers

2024 Record: 0-9, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Prosser; Sept. 6 Proviso West; Sept. 12 Hinsdale South; Sept. 19 Morton; Sept. 26 at Leyden; Oct. 3 Downers Grove South; Oct. 10 at Addison Trail; Oct. 17 Willowbrook; Oct. 24 at Downers Grove North.

Worth noting: It’s been a rough go of it at Proviso East. The Pirates’ last winning season and playoff appearance came in 2008. Last season was the Pirates’ eighth 0-9 season since 2010. Peppers is in the sixth season of his second stint as head coach.

Coach: Nick Hildreth

2024 Record: 7-4, 5-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Glenbard East; Sept. 5 Oswego East; Sept. 12 Leyden; Sept. 19 at Downers Grove South; Sept. 26 Hinsdale South; Oct. 3 at Morton; Oct. 10 Proviso West; Oct. 17 at Proviso East; Oct. 24 at Addison Trail.

Worth noting: The Warriors made it eight consecutive postseason appearances in 2024, and have won at least one playoff game in all but one of those seasons. Willowbrook graduated dynamic playmaker KJ Rhodes as well as some key losses up front, but does return seven starters. Senior wide receiver/defensive back OJ Powell, a three-sport star and state high jump medalist last spring, is drawing some recruiting interest from MAC schools. Other returning starters include junior quarterback Jahonise Reed, senior running back Anthony Leo, junior offensive/defensive linemen Nick Hackett and Elijah Brown, junior linebacker Mason Knudtson and junior defensive back Hayden Roscoe.

New players to watch include linemen Liam Pagan and Brian Dell, wide receiver/defensive backs Jaylen Griffen and JJ Marlowe, tight end/linebacker Santino Whitehead and defensive back/wide receiver Asher Carson.

Five players to watch

• Luke Brossard, Hinsdale South, senior, offensive/defensive line – Brossard is one of eight returning starters, a two-way starter, for first-year head coach Jarrod Amolsch as the Hornets seek to overcome a recent trend of 4-5 seasons.

• Nico Dill, Addison Trail, senior, quarterback – The 2024 West Suburban Gold Offensive Player of the Year is a big reason why the Blazers could be poised for a third straight playoff bid.

• Antoine Hardin, Downers Grove South, senior, receiver – His coach calls Hardin one of the premier receivers in the league, with elite hands and shifty playmaking ability. He’ll be a favorite target of a first-year sophomore quarterback.

• Daniel Mensah, Downers Grove South, senior, running back/linebacker: Two-way player is a physical, hard-running back on offense and aggressive on the edge defensively.

• OJ Powell, Willowbrook, senior, wide receiver/defensive back: An outstanding three-sport athlete, a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and state high jump medalist, Powell is drawing Division I collegiate interest for his football skills.

Five can’t miss games

Week 3 – Addison Trail at Downers Grove South: The Gold divisional play kicks off Week 3 and this should be the best matchup that week. Downers Grove South has won three consecutive Gold titles and takes a 23-game league winning streak into this season. Downers Grove South beat Addison Trail 38-14 last season, but the Blazers have been a resurgent program with back-to-back playoff appearances.

Week 4 – Willowbrook at Downers Grove South: The game of the year in the Gold in recent years, and figures to be again. Downers Grove South has wrested supremacy of the league away the last three years from Willowbrook, which was top dog for much of the last decade. The Mustangs rallied from 10 points down on the road last year to beat the Warriors 18-16.

Week 7 – Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South: The rivalry game for the “Rebel Cannon.” Downers Grove South won a 31-28 thriller over Hinsdale South and has won the last four in the series, but two of those were one-score games. Hinsdale South has a first-year head coach in Jarrod Amolsch.

Week 9 – Willowbrook at Addison Trail: The District 88 rivalry, Willowbrook has owned the series for much of the last decade with eight consecutive wins. But Addison Trail seemed to close the gap last season en route to its second straight playoff appearance, losing just 38-28. With this game in Week 9, could it have Gold title implications?

Week 9 – Hinsdale South at Leyden: This being two programs that have just missed reaching the playoffs in recent seasons, this Week 9 could be a big one postseason picture wise. Hinsdale South has finished 4-5 the last four seasons, a win shy of a playoff berth.

York's Henry Duda carries the ball during their Class 8A state championship game against Loyola, in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

* - projected playoff qualifier

Downers Grove South* Willowbrook* Addison Trail* Hinsdale South Leyden Morton Proviso East

Silver Division

Coach: Joe Horeni

2024 record: 10-2 overall, 5-1 West Suburban Silver

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Morgan Park; Sept. 5 at Downers Grove South; Sept. 12 Hinsdale Central; Sept. 20 at Glenbard West; Sept. 26 Proviso West; Oct. 3 at Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 10 York; Oct. 17 at Lyons; Oct. 24 Proviso East.

Worth noting: The Trojans have emerged as a conference and statewide power, following up their Class 7A runner-up finish in 2023 by advancing to the quarterfinals last fall. With three Big Ten recruits on the roster, Downers Grove North is poised for another run. Senior Owen Lansu, a Minnesota commit and the state’s second-ranked senior quarterback, has amassed over 3,000 yards passing and 30 TDs and enters his third season as starter. Senior tight end/defensive end Will Vala, an Illinois recruit, caught four TDs and had over 20 pancake blocks as a junior. Senior defensive lineman Aiden Solecki, committed to Purdue, had 45 tackles and five sacks last season.

Defensive back/running back Caden Chiarelli was Downers Grove North’s second-leading tackler last season and ran for four TDs, and linebacker Joe Lasota was the team’s third-leading tackler. Senior Oliver Thulin, the third Thulin brother to play for the Trojans, had 55 catches for 650 yards and six TDs last season and is projected to play both ways at receiver and defensive back.

Other returning starters include offensive linemen Tony Bertacchi, Omar Duran and Tyler Engstler and wide receiver/defensive back Max Troha, who caught three TDs last year.

Coach: Chad Hetlet

2024 Record: 4-5 overall, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Batavia; Sept. 6 Joliet Catholic; Sept. 12 at Oak Park-River Forest; Sep. 20 Downers Grove North; Sept. 27 Lyons; Oct. 4 Hinsdale South; Oct. 10 at Hinsdale Central; Oct. 17 at York; Oct. 25 Proviso West.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers are aiming to bounce back from a very un-Hilltoppers’ like 2024 season. Glenbard West, two-time state champion and once runner-up under Hetlet, could not overcome an 0-4 start to the season and missed the playoffs at 4-5 for the first time since 2006 – the year before Hetlet arrived at the school.

Eight starters return, five of them on defense, with a strong group of skill-position players and speed to burn on defense. Brady Johnson, a 6-foot-4 junior tight end, has four Division I offers. JaMarcus Kelly is a returning all-conference running back and junior AJ Rayford, a transfer from Providence, takes over at quarterback. He’ll work behind a line anchored by 6-foot-7, 280-pound junior Josiah Wallace, a transfer from Mount Carmel with six Division I offers.

Defensively, senior Maximus Hetlet is a returning all-conference linebacker who led Glenbard West in tackles last season and senior Jayden Daniels is a returning all-conference defensive end. Other returning starters include senior running back Andrew Engel, senior linebacker Myer Allman, senior safety Jack Davis and senior defensive end Jonah Singh.

Key is weathering an early schedule that, like last season, is a gauntlet – games with Batavia, Joliet Catholic, Downers Grove North and Lyons in the season’s first five weeks.

“We will be young up front on offense but athletic; skill players will be as good as we’ve been in a few years,” Hetlet said. “Defense returns a good core with a ton of speed.

Coach: Brian Griffin

2024 Record: 4-5 overall, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at West Aurora; Sept. 5 Naperville Central; Sept. 12 at Downers Grove North; Sept. 20 at Lyons; Sept. 26 at Downers Grove South; Oct. 3 York; Oct. 10 Glenbard West; Oct. 17 at Proviso West; Oct. 24 Oak Park-River Forest.

Worth noting: It’s been an unusually tough run of late for the Red Devils – three consecutive losing seasons, the first time that’s occurred in the program in over three decades. But with three third-year starters Hinsdale Central will look to hit the ground running against a bear of a schedule – its first six games come against teams that won at least one playoff game last season.

It’s an experienced group with seven starters back on offense and five on defense. Senior offensive lineman Gene Riordan, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound Iowa commit, is a three-year starter. Senior quarterback Riley Contreras is another three-year starter and all-conference pick last year who has accounted for over 3,500 yards and 50 touchdowns in his high school career. Senior receiver Jack Lesniewicz, another three-year starter, has averaged over 18 yards per catch and scored three TDs in his career. Senior kicker Micah Drescher, committed to Michigan, was 36 for 38 on extra points last season, 3 for 5 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and 42 of his 50 kickoffs went for touchbacks. Senior running back Dom Tresslar accounted for 500 yards of offense with seven TDs last year and junior slot James Skokna had 431 receiving yards and five TDs as a sophomore. Senior Grant Cook also returns on the line.

Defensively, junior Tommy Riordan – Gene’s 6-foot-4, 224-pound little brother, has nine offers including Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota. Also back on defense is senior defensive back Patrick Connors, senior linebacker Timas Marchertas, senior defensive back Benny Munoz and junior defensive back Owen Sunderson.

“We are playing a very difficult schedule once again this season,” Griffin said. “We have a solid group of kids coming back and a few younger kids who will make a big impact. Every week will be a hard-fought battle. The goal is to earn a spot back in the IHSA state series and if we can get there, we feel like we can compete with anybody.”

Coach: Jon Beutjer

2024 record: 11-1 overall, 6-0 West Suburban Silver

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Joliet Catholic; Sept. 5 Wheaton Warrenville South; Sept. 12 at Morton; Sept. 20 Hinsdale Central; Sept. 27 at Glenbard West; Oct. 3 at Proviso West; Oct. 10 at Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 17 Downers Grove North; Oct. 24 York.

Worth noting: The Lions look to build off a historic season. Lyons last year posted its first 9-0 regular season since 1943, the 11 total wins the most by any team in the history of the program. The Lions also made their second quarterfinal appearance in the last three seasons. Four starters return on offense and five on defense from the West Suburban Silver championship team. Third-year starting lineman Roman Sosnovyy has offers from Ivy League schools, Army and Navy. Senior tight end/linebacker Brady Rusk is another third-year starter. Senior linebacker/running back Patrick Cheney has an offer from Toledo and junior tight end Owen Matela an offer from Kent State.

Other returning starters include senior offensive lineman Jimmy Hillman, senior linebacker Lou Ratcliffe and senior defensive back Anthony Pearson.

“We will be replacing a lot of starters from last year’s team, but we are excited about the development and progress of our younger players,” Beutjer said. “The boys have worked hard throughout the winter, spring and summer to prepare for the season. They have adopted the slogan ‘Exceed The Standard’ for the season to pay respect to our past and try to push to new heights this season.”

Oak Park-River Forest Huskies

Coach: John Hoerster

2024 Record: 1-8 overall, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rich Township; Sept. 5 at Fenwick; Sept. 12 Glenbard West; Sept. 19 at Proviso West; Sept. 26 at York; Oct. 3 Downers Grove North; Oct. 10 Lyons; Oct. 17 Addison Trail; Oct. 24 at Hinsdale Central.

Worth noting: It’s been a rough go of it lately for the Huskies, back-to-back 1-8 seasons and five consecutive losing records in nine-win seasons after making seven straight playoff appearances under Hoerster early in his tenure from 2012-2018. Junior running back/linebacker Liam Smith, all-conference and the team’s offensive MVP as a sophomore, leads the returning players. Hoerster is interested in seeing Smith’s transition to a leadership role, as well as senior defensive lineman Caleb Collins and senior offensive/defensive lineman Pierre Nelson develop up front – “both have the potential to be physical, dominant players on the line of scrimmage.” Hoerster said he thinks senior wide receiver/defensive back Chris Crape can be an exciting, impactful two-way player.

Other starters returning include junior defensive lineman Ben Lamb, senior wide receiver/defensive back Logan Gathman, senior defensive back Isaiah Gibson and senior offensive lineman/linebacker John Matz.

“We’re going to be a young team this year, with several players stepping into roles on both sides of the ball while others continue to grow and gain experience,” Hoerster said. “We understand there’s a lot to learn, but we’re excited about the potential this group has and the opportunity for growth ahead of us.”

Proviso West Panthers

Coach: Lavar Stepter

2024 Record: 2-7 overall, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Christ the King; Sept. 6 at Proviso East; Sept. 12 at York; Sept. 19 Oak Park-River Forest; Sept. 26 at Downers Grove North; Oct. 3 Lyons; Oct. 10 at Willowbrook; Oct. 17 Hinsdale Central; Oct. 25 at Glenbard West.

Worth noting: The Panthers are coming off their 12th consecutive losing season since last reaching the playoffs in 2012, although did enjoy a two-win improvement from their 0-9 season in 2023.

Coach: Don Gelsomino

2024 record: 11-3 overall, 4-2 West Suburban Silver

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Glenbrook South; Sept. 5 Plainfield North; Sept. 12 Proviso West; Sept. 19 at Leyden; Sept. 26 Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 3 at Hinsdale Central; Oct. 10 at Downers Grove North; Oct. 17 Glenbard West; Oct. 24 at Lyons.

Worth noting: York is coming off its greatest postseason run, finishing second in Class 8A in the program’s first state championship game appearance. The Dukes are 34-4 over the last four regular seasons with three consecutive Class 8A semifinal appearances. York looks to build on that new tradition with 11 returning starters and several key role players from the 2024 team, combined with a rising junior class that did not lose a game as freshmen or sophomores.

Hunter Stepanich, a 6-foot-8 senior tight end/defensive end, is committed to Princeton for both football and volleyball. Henry Duda ran for 1,049 yards and seven TDs as a junior. Georgetown commit and senior Costa Kampas, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, returns to anchor the Dukes’ offensive line.

Also back from last year is senior wide receiver Simon Kodosky, senior offensive lineman Camden Sievwright, senior offensive lineman Jack Whar, senior defensive back Drew Richardson, senior defensive back Riggs Kohl, senior outside linebacker Sam Deverman and senior defensive back Noah Zmyrhal.

Five players to watch

• Patrick Cheney, Lyons, senior, linebacker/running back – A returning starter at linebacker and also running back, Cheney will loom large as Lions look to repeat in the Silver and build on a quarterfinal appearance.

• Brady Johnson, Glenbard West, junior, tight end – Johnson, a 6-foot-4 tight end with four Division I offers, is part of a group of skill-position players that the Hilltoppers’ coaches are very high on.

• Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North, sr., QB – One of the state’s top quarterbacks, the Minnesota commit has state championship aspirations in his third and final varsity season.

• Gene Riordan, Hinsdale Central, senior, OL – The Iowa commit is one-half of a brother tandem that could be playing for Power Four schools at the next level.

• Hunter Stepanich, York, senior, tight end – A rare two-sport college commit for Princeton football and volleyball, the 6-foot-7 three-sport athlete could play a bigger role for the Dukes’ offense this fall.

Five can’t miss games

Week 4 – Downers Grove North at Glenbard West: A good barometer game early between a Trojans’ team that has emerged as one of the state’s better programs and a Hilltoppers’ team trying to get back. Downers Grove North reached the quarterfinals last season while Glenbard West missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Trojans won last season 42-7 and have won the last two in the series.

Week 7 – York at Downers Grove North: Two teams that figure to be heard of come playoff time, and two that should decide the West Suburban Silver race. York last season reached the Class 8A championship game, Downers Grove North the Class 7A final the year before that. The Trojans won at York last season 35-14.

Week 7 – Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central: It has not been that long since these two were the top dogs in the West Suburban Silver. Now they’re trying to get back to the upper crust, and the playoffs, Hinsdale missing the last three seasons. As tough as their respective schedules are, this could be a must-win to reach the playoffs. Glenbard West won last season 35-14.

Week 8 – Downers Grove North at Lyons: Close rivals are both coming off quarterfinal appearances, and usually seem to play close games. Last season was no different, Lyons emerging with a 21-20 win on their way to a Silver title.

Week 9 – York at Lyons: Will the Silver come down to this beauty of a Week 9 matchup? It did last season, Lyons winning 24-7 to complete a 9-0 regular season.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

* - projected playoff qualifier