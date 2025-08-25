New leaders ready to step up for defending 8-man state champion Amboy

Amboy’s Cody Winn celebrates the Clippers’ win over Milledgeville last season in the 8-man football championship in Monmouth. Winn is back this season to help lead the Clippers. (Alex T. Paschal)

On the last day of school last season, graduating senior and four-year standout Quinn Leffelman left a message on the whiteboard at Amboy.

He wrote, “When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge.”

The message and legacy that the all-state first-team defensive end, all-conference fullback, multi-sport athlete and two-time I8FA state champion left helps illustrate the culture of success that the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football co-op has had in recent years.

With new players hungry to step up for the defending champions, coach Scott Payne looks forward to seeing what the next crop of players can do. Amboy’s JV squad went 13-0 the last two seasons.

“These younger kids see what the last two teams did. They see what it takes to be successful,” Payne said. “It’s nice to have that kind of foundation in the program. These kids spent all summer long working hard, not missing lifting or conditioning.”

Having leaders like Leffelman and Jones pave the way has helped the Clippers be one of the top teams in the I8FA.

“It’s huge to have kids like that,” Payne said. “Quinn passed the leadership role to Cody Winn, now he’s a senior.”

Winn, a returning receiver and defensive back, is among Amboy’s players to watch this season. Juniors Caiden Heath, Jose Lopez and Colt McCoy look to lead the backfield this season. Tight end/defensive tackle Evan Flanagan and lineman Trevor Stenzal are also part of a solid junior class.

The Clippers have three returning starters on offense and four on defense. Payne says the team may not be as deep as it’s been in the past with 17 juniors and seniors on the team. He said team speed and the offensive line look to be strengths early on.

Junior Tanner Welch looks to take over at QB following the graduation of Eddie Jones. Jones was first-team all-state last season after throwing for over 1,000 yards with 17 TDs.

Amboy, Milledgeville and Polo are expected to among the top teams in the league again this year. The Clippers also had a Week 0 scrimmage against Pawnee, another state semifinalist last season.

Amboy will be tested right out of the gates as it hosts Milledgeville in Week 1 on Aug. 29. The Clippers beat the Missiles 42-14 in last year’s I8FA state title game.

“To have them Week 1 is a great challenge for us to see where we’re at,” Payne said. “We always want to play really good football teams.”