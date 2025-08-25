2025 season preview: Scouting the Southland Athletic Conference

Team previews

Bloom Blazing Trojans

Coach: Dante Culbreath

2024 record: 3-5, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Gage Park; Sept. 6 Argo; Sept. 12 at Coal City; Sept. 20 Thornridge; Sept. 27 Rich Township; Oct. 3 at Thornwood; Oct. 10 at Kankakee; Oct. 17 at Crete-Monee; Oct. 25 Thornton

Worth noting: They’ve had three or four wins in every season since a winless 2020 campaign, and now this fall the Blazing Trojans will look to take the next step and make their first playoff trip since 2017. The Blazing Trojans have a new head coach who has plenty of postseason familiarity. That would be Dante Culbreath, whose alma mater Simeon never missed a postseason and won 114 games in his 13 seasons as the Wolverines head coach.

The Bloom defense was serviceable for much of last season, surrendering just a combined six points in their three wins, including two shutouts. More than 60% of the 184 points they allowed in eight contests came in the form of a 46-0 loss to Kankakee and 66-0 loss to Crete-Monee, showing plenty of room for improvement. Junior cornerback Isaiah McDonald will be tasked with keeping those potent offenses at bay while a pair of two-way linemen – senior Kenyan Davis and junior KeLonnie Owens – must anchor the trenches.

Coach: John Konecki

2024 Record: 6-4, 5-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Richards; Sept. 5 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sept. 12 Thornton; Sept. 19 Thornwood; Sept. 26 at Danville; Oct. 3 Thornridge; Oct. 10 Rich Township; Oct. 17 Bloom; Oct. 24 at Kankakee

Worth noting: The Warriors boast arguably the best passing connection in the state with the senior Class 6A All-State duo of quarterback Derrin Couch (2,082 yards, school-record 41 TDs) and Dorian Patterson (980 yards, 21 TDs), as well as returning starting receivers Karion Young and D’Arion Yarbrough. They’ve been built on explosive offenses and stingy defenses since Konecki took over in 2013, and 2025 doesn’t seem to be an exception as they look for their 20th straight postseason this fall. Junior Anson Labranche, who will also serve as running back, had six sacks from his linebacker spot last year while senior linebacker Jayden Marshall and his pair of interceptions also return. Junior ends Kamal Bryant and Aven Atkins will set the tempo from the edge.

Konecki, who’s led the Warriors to a pair of state runner-up finishes, said he and the staff have been thrilled with the work ethic this year’s group has shown over the offseason. Now, it’s time for it to pay dividends.

“The coaching staff and I believe that we have a competitive group of student-athletes who will work tirelessly to attain their team goals throughout the season,” Konecki said. “Our seniors have done an outstanding job imparting the values and principles of our football program throughout our offseason.”

Coach: Ed Hazelett

2024 Record: 10-2, 6-0 (Southland champions)

Schedule: Aug. 29 Nazareth; Sept. 5 at Lincoln-Way East; Sept. 12 Thornridge; Sept. 19 at Normal Community; Sept. 26 at Thornwood; Oct. 3 at Rich Township; Oct. 10 Bloom; Oct. 17 at Thornton; Oct. 24 Crete-Monee

Worth noting: The Miles Osei era was brief but successful, as the Kays went a combined 21-3 with back-to-back Class 6A quarterfinal trips in his two years as head coach. In steps Hazelett, the program’s defensive coordinator for their trip to the 2021 Class 5A State championship game. Returning defensive linemen Camron Johnson and Jyheir Sutton are back for their third seasons while seniors Zeke Sherrod and Cedric Terrell III will command the secondary yet again behind a new cast of linebackers. Junior quarterback Phillip Turner caught Hazelett’s eye this summer with his cannon arm and state track speed, with plans to take advantage of both. Seniors Jaymari Hairston and Zayden Henley are the fresh faces in the backfield while Sherrod and Terrell III return to man their receiver spots.

They start the season with a pair of defending state champions, home against Nazareth (Class 5A) and at Lincoln-Way East (Class 8A). That’s given the Kays an added sense of urgency during their transitional period this summer. With five straight playoff appearances under their belt, including three trips to at least the quarters, they expect a reload more than a rebuild.

“We’ve just got a grit about us that I love,” Hazelett said “We’re fighters and we’re going to continue to fight, no matter what happens.”

Rich Township Raptors

Coach: Quincy Woods

2024 Record: 4-5, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Oak Park-River Forest; Sept. 5 Zion-Benton; Sept. 12 at Thornwood; Sept. 19 Thornton; Sept. 27 at Bloom; Oct. 3 Kankakee; Oct. 10 at Crete-Monee; Oct. 17 at Thornridge; Oct. 24 Lincoln-Way Central

Worth noting: Since Rich South, East and Central came together as Rich Township ahead of the 2021 season, the Raptors have stayed on the playoff precipice, hovering right around the five-win mark. They reached it in 2022, when they lost in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs, but 2024 gave them their third 4-5 result in the past four years. Their most heralded recruit in quite a while, senior defensive end Carmelow Reed, an Ole Miss commit, is now at Morgan Park, but there’s plenty of talent back to make a postseason return an attainable goal.

Junior running back/linebacker Ortez Johnson ran for 512 yards and seven scores on just 57 carries last year and now has a larger role carved out after the graduation of bellcow back Jason Carey. Senior Christian McCollum will serve as the primary quarterback after working behind Charles Brown last year. Senior Jo’el Washington will anchor both sides of the line, picking up more defensive responsibility with Reed’s transfer.

Thornridge Falcons

Coach: Gregory Barksdale

2024 record: 2-7, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Joliet Central; Sept. 5 Oak Lawn; Sept. 12 Kankakee; Sept. 20 at Bloom; Sept. 26 at Thornton; Oct. 3 at Crete-Monee; Oct. 10 Centennial; Oct. 17 Rich Township; Oct. 24 at Thornwood

Worth noting: Following a pair of winless seasons in 2022 and 2023, the Falcons picked up a pair of wins in Barksdale’s first season at the helm, looking to continue that upward trajectory this fall. A trio of offensive linemen are back to set the tone, senior Raymond Williams and juniors Damien McFarland and Gabriel Enriquez. They’ll look to make a pocket for exciting junior signal-caller TY’Ron McFarland. Returning senior linebacker Braylon Murray is tasked with leading an improvement after the Falcons allowed five or more touchdowns in each of their seven 2024 losses. They last saw a postseason game in 2010, and while that streak may or may not be snapped this fall, the Falcons expect to see another step forward under Barksdale and an intriguing junior group.

Thornton Wildcats

Coach: Fred Gandy

2024 record: 0-9, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 Berwyn-Cicero (Morton); Sept. 5 Reavis; Sept. 12 at Crete-Monee; Sept. 19 at Rich Township; Sept. 26 Thornridge; Oct. 3 at Wilmington; Oct. 10 Thornwood; Oct. 17 Kankakee; Oct. 25 at Bloom

Worth noting: Once a feared state power under longtime coach Bill Mosel, the Wildcats have fallen on lean times, totaling four wins in the four seasons after the COVID-19 pandemic, including a winless 2024 that saw them fail to find the end zone seven times. But they have plenty of senior leadership looking to right the ship this fall, starting with quarterback Jahari Green and two-way starters Deon Hardin (WR/DB), Brandon Dumas (RB/LB), Evan Dean (TE/LB) and Taofeeq Amuda (OL/DL). The Wildcats showed some fight in conference losses at Rich Township (27-12) and Thornridge (14-8), close games that could become wins with a more experienced team this fall.

Thornwood Thunderbirds

Coach: Tramaine Weaver

2024 record: 3-6, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Johnsburg; Sept. 4 at Corliss; Sept. 12 Rich Township; Sept. 19 at Crete-Monee; Sept. 26 Kankakee; Oct. 3 Bloom; Oct. 10 at Thornton; Oct. 17 Stagg; Oct. 24 Thornridge

Worth noting: Following an 0-5 start, the Thunderbirds finished 2024 on fire, winning three of their last four games by a combined 106-29 margin. Now in his fourth season, Weaver is looking for the last month of last season to carry over into a winning year in 2025.

“I’m excited about the upcoming season, as we have a roster full of talented players,” Weaver said. “We are looking to compete and position ourselves as a conference and state playoff contender.”

They’ve got a total of seven starters back offensively, including four offensive linemen. Senior Amir Macon is the leader of that unit, one that has senior Jylon Stephons stepping in as the fifth starter. Columbia University recruit Malakhi Adams will line up at both quarterback and wide receiver for his senior year after primarily operating under center last fall. Another six starters are back defensively, including All-Southland end Jalen Crawford and tackle Deshaun Green.

Five players to watch

Darren Couch, QB, Crete-Monee: Already a school record-holder, Couch could add to his legacy with another All-State season. While he doesn’t quite have the Division I recruiting outlook that his top receiver, Dorian Patterson, has, that could change if the 6-foot-2 gun-slinger erupts for over 40 passing touchdowns again.

Already a school record-holder, Couch could add to his legacy with another All-State season. While he doesn’t quite have the Division I recruiting outlook that his top receiver, Dorian Patterson, has, that could change if the 6-foot-2 gun-slinger erupts for over 40 passing touchdowns again. Jaymari Hairston, RB/LB, Kankakee: Hairston has had to patiently wait for his opportunity, but with the chance to start on both sides, Hairston has stood out as perhaps the most impressive Kay to Hazelett over the summer. Hairston’s brother, 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate and current New York Giant Jonathan Ward, ran the Fightin’ Irish to a state title a decade ago, a feat little baby brother hopes to repeat across town.

Hairston has had to patiently wait for his opportunity, but with the chance to start on both sides, Hairston has stood out as perhaps the most impressive Kay to Hazelett over the summer. Hairston’s brother, 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate and current New York Giant Jonathan Ward, ran the Fightin’ Irish to a state title a decade ago, a feat little baby brother hopes to repeat across town. Isiah McDonald, CB, Bloom: The Blazing Trojans’ defense was admirable for most of the year, but struggled in primetime matchups. McDonald, who saw several snaps as a sophomore, is now a junior leader of the Bloom defense and will be tasked with keeping lethal offenses like Crete-Monee and Kankakee at bay.

The Blazing Trojans’ defense was admirable for most of the year, but struggled in primetime matchups. McDonald, who saw several snaps as a sophomore, is now a junior leader of the Bloom defense and will be tasked with keeping lethal offenses like Crete-Monee and Kankakee at bay. Ortez Johnson, RB/LB, Rich Township: Johnson was already immersed as a two-way contributor as a sophomore a year ago and will have a more expanded role for a Raptors program that’s been denied a playoff berth by just one win each of the last two years. He showed big-play ability out of the backfield last year, averaging nine yards a carry.

Johnson was already immersed as a two-way contributor as a sophomore a year ago and will have a more expanded role for a Raptors program that’s been denied a playoff berth by just one win each of the last two years. He showed big-play ability out of the backfield last year, averaging nine yards a carry. Malakhi Adams, QB/WR, Thornwood: After primarily serving as signal-caller last year, Adams is listed by coach Tramaine Weaver at wide receiver as well this fall. His talents caught the attention of the Ivy League’s Columbia University, who offered him a scholarship earlier this year.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 3 – Thornton at Crete-Monee: The Warriors host the Wildcats for their home opener, the first game on their brand new field turf and athletic complex. The returning duo of Crouch and Patterson will look to pick up where they left off last season, when Crouch threw for a school-record 42 touchdowns, including 21 to Patterson, which tied for the school’s single season touchdown catch record.

Week 5 – Thornridge at Thornton: This intra-district rivalry matchup figures to be a close battle, much like last year’s 14-8 Thornridge victory. The Falcons return a bevy of beef in the trenches and will look to establish a physical tone. Meanwhile the Wildcats are hoping the senior duo of Greer and Hardin can connect early and often.

Week 6 – Kankakee at Rich Township: The Kays didn’t allow a point in conference play until their finale with Crete-Monee last year, and aside from the Warriors, the Raptors are the last team in the Southland to find the end zone against Kankakee, way back in a 57-7 Kays win in Week 6 of 2023. The Kays have plenty of new faces and a new head coach in Hazelett, but they plan on keeping that conference dominance in tact.

Week 6 – Bloom at Thornwood: The lone overtime matchup in last year’s conference season, the Thunderbirds were victorious by a 14-6 final in the extra frame. Both teams had three-win 2024 seasons and have their sights set on returning to the postseason in 2025. The Thunderbirds have won a combined seven games since their last playoff trip in 2021 while the Blazing Trojans haven’t seen a Week 10 since 2017.

Week 9 – Crete-Monee at Kankakee: One has to go back to 2018 to find the last time this matchup didn’t serve as a de facto conference championship game, with the series split at 3-3 since then. While the Warriors boast the most prolific quarterback/receiver duo on paper, the Kays have quite a connection themselves between Turner and Sherrod, the latter of whom caught five of the former’s 13 touchdowns. Sherrod will also look to lock in defensively, where he had seven interceptions a year ago.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)