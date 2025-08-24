2025 season preview: Scouting the Southwest Valley Conference

Blue Division

Coach: Troy McAlister

2024 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 Bolingbrook; Sept. 5 at St. Charles North; Sept. 12 at Lockport; Sept. 19th Naperville North; Sept. 26 at Sandburg; Oct. 3 Neuqua Valley; Oct. 10 Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 17 at Naperville Central; Oct. 24 Metea Valley

Worth noting: It’s a new dawn for the Vikings as Troy McAlister takes over as head coach. While last year’s record was a touch disappointing, this is still a team with serious talent. Ellis is an outstanding receiver, illustrated by his commitment to North Dakota State. Gamble, meanwhile, has earned the attention of Thomas Hammock as he’s committed to play for Northern Illinois. The schedule in this conference is never easy, but HF has the athletes to compete with anyone. Look for improvement this season.

Coach: Rob Zvonar

2024 record: 12-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Maine South; Sept. 5 Kankakee; Sept. 12 Neuqua Valley; Sept. 19 at Lockport; Sept. 26 at Naperville Central; Oct. 3 Metea Valley; Oct. 10 at Homewood-Flossmoor, Oct. 17 at Naperville North; Oct. 23 Sandburg

Worth noting: Death, taxes, and Lincoln-Way East being good at football. The Griffins were undefeated yet again before facing off against Loyola in the state semifinals where their season came to an end. The loss of Caden O’Rourke and Trey Zvonar won’t be easy to overcome, but there’s more than enough talent left over that the Griffins should compete for a state title once again. USC commit Jonas Williams is one of the best quarterbacks in America and now he’ll be throwing to Washington commit and Libertyville transfer Blaise LaVista. Navy signee Brody Gish returns in the backfield with Illinois commit Jacob Alexander leading the defense. Loyola remains a potential hurdle to overcome, but rest assured this year’s Griffin team is just as good as ever.

Coach: George Czart

2024 record: 4-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 Plainfield North; Sept. 5 Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 12 Homewood-Flossmoor; Sept 19 Lincoln-Way East; Sept. 26 at Naperville North; Oct. 3 Naperville Central; Oct. 10 at Sandburg; Oct. 17 Metea Valley; Oct. 24 at Neuqua Valley

Worth noting: The Porters missed out on the postseason last year, but with six starters back on each side of the ball, they have a chance to get back 2025. Receiver Khairi Sias and defensive linemen Cornell Bass should make an impact while Adam Kozak is back at slot receiver. Colton Benaitis will go both ways and Brendan Mecher has the ability to play QB or receiver. Griffin Russell had a solid summer at QB as well. Drew Silzer will be a key newcomer at LB. Czart says there are at least seven guys on this squad capable of playing college ball. If they all step up, Lockport may just get to the five wins they need for a return to the playoffs.

Coach: Patrick Sheehan

2024 Record: 1-8

Schedule: Aug. 29 Downers Grove South; Sept. 5 at Plainfield Central; Sept. 12 at Naperville North; Sept. 19 Sandburg; Sept. 26 Neuqua Valley; Oct. 3 at Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 10 Naperville Central; Oct 17 at Lockport, Oct 24 at Homewood-Flossmoor

Worth noting: The Mustangs bounced back from 2023 in the sense that they won a game in 2024. Needless to say, they’ll be hoping for more improvement than just that this season and there’s reason to believe that could happen under new coach Patrick Sheehan. Charlie Larson is a dual-threat QB looking to make a splash while senior wide out Trent Sterling is a dynamic athlete. Adrian Sanchez is a big, athletic lineman and Zoel Terry plays both sides of the ball at RB and DB. Tight end Chris Jordan is a traditional tight end with a long body. Those players give Mustang fans something to root for.

Coach: Mike Ulreich

2024 Record: 11-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Oswego; Sept. 5 at Hinsdale Central; Sept. 12 Sandburg; Sept. 19 at Neuqua Valley; Sept. 26 Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 3 at Lockport; Oct. 10 at Metea Valley; Oct. 17 Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 24 Naperville North

Worth noting: The good news for the Redhawks? Last year was one of the best seasons they’ve have in recent memory. The bad news? Virtually everyone from that squad is now gone. Vincent Bern returns after finishing second on the team in receiving last year with 24 catches for 201 yards. Gavin Ellison may be the best specialist in the conference, so Central has that going for it too. Otherwise, it’s a lot of new faces that will need to come together quickly against a schedule that includes Lincoln-Way East, Naperville North and critical matches against Sandburg and Lockport.

Coach: Sean Drendel

2024 record: 7-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 New Trier; Sept. 5 at Libertyville; Sept. 12 Metea Valley, Sept. 19 at Homewood-Flossmoor, Sept. 26 Lockport; Oct. 3 Sandburg; Oct. 10 at Neuqua Valley; Oct. 17 Lincoln-Way East; Oct. 24 at Naperville Central

Worth Noting: Naperville North was great last season, but the Huskies could be the second-best team in the conference this season. After going 7-3, they return the vast majority of their roster from last season. That includes defensive tackle Gabe Hill, who Drendel says will break all school records for defensive linemen this season. Hill is committed to Indiana. Defensive back Quincy Blaise and tight end Finn Bretag are both committed to Illinois State while Drendel listed another eight seniors who contributed last year. Overcoming Lincoln-Way East will be tough, but making a deep playoff run could be in the cards for the Huskies.

Coach: Bill Ellinghaus

2024 record: 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 5 Minooka; Sept. 12 at Lincoln-Way East; Sept. 19 Naperville Central; Sept. 26 at Metea Valley; Oc. 3 at Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 10 Naperville North; Oct. 17 at Sandburg; Oct. 24 Lockport

Worth noting: It was a challenging year for the Wildcats, especially after they had such a promising season in 2023. Expectations to compete for the division title were shattered early as they struggled to hit two victories. The upside is a team that was vastly inexperienced and young last year has now been seasoned, even if they’re still a tad young. Pierce Stevens is a quality linebacker while Ameer Berg can play both sides of the ball. Tommy Westrom could be in for a big season as well. There are opportunities for victories this season, but with contests against Lincoln-Way East, Minooka and others, the Wildcats will need to come a long way quickly.

Sandburg

Coach: Sheamus Murphy

2024 Record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Andrew; Sept. 5 Richards; Sept. 12 at Naperville Central; Sept. 19 at Metea Valley; Sept. 26 Homewood-Flossmoor; Oct. 3 at Naperville North; Oct. 10 Lockport; Oct. 17 Neuqua Valley; Oct. 23 at Lincoln-Way East

Worth noting: The Eagles will have a new coach in Murphy after Troy McAlister left for HF. He’ll inherit a squad that snuck into the playoffs by knocking off Lockport and Homewood-Flossmoor. They may need to do that again to make it in 2025 as the conference remains as tough as ever. The good news for the Eagles is they have a lot of talent on the squad, including West Virginia commit Vincent Smith at cornerback. Defensive linemen Jaden Weaver is another senior who will play Division I ball as he currently holds six such offers. Murphy listed four underclassmen who should play college ball in the future. If they can all come together, the Eagles should be in position for another playoff appearance.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Lincoln-Way East* Naperville North* Naperville Central* Homewood-Flossmoor* Lockport* Sandburg Neuqua Valley Metea Valley

Red Division

Andrew

Coach: Adam Lewandowski

2024 record: 6-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Sandburg; Sept. 5 Plainfield South; Sept. 12 at Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 19 Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 26 at Hammond Central (Ind.); Oct. 3 at Stagg; Oct. 10 Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 17 at DeKalb; Oct. 24 Bradley Bourbonnais

Worth noting: The Thunderbolts doubled their win total from 2023 and made it back to the postseason last year. If that kind of growth continues, Andrew may be in store for a solid season. Seniors Camden Maniatis (ATH), Jacob Palucki (OL), Judah Van Engen (OL), Troy Culbertson (DL) and Ali Shaibe (MLB) will lead the way with size being an emphasis. One out-of-state opponent and a contest against Plainfield South will be games to watch as the race to make the postseason will be tight.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

Coach: Mike Kohl

2024 record: 9-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 T.F. North; Sept. 5 Crete-Monee; Sept. 12 Waubonsie Valley; Sept. 19 St. Mary’s South Side Catholic (MO) at Millikin University; Sept. 26 Stagg; Oct. 3 at Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 10 DeKalb; Oct. 17 at Lincoln-Way West; Oct. 24 at Andrew

Worth noting: The Boilermakers had a highly respectable season last year and return enough firepower that they should be competitive once more this year. Ky’ren Edmon is back after rushing for 541 yards and eight scores as a mere freshman. His older brother Lyzale is also back after leading the team in receiving in 2024. The senior has an offer from Ohio. Calvin Kohl (TE/FB) and Steh Teague (ATH) should also contribute. Look for Bradley to contend for the division title once again this year.

Coach: Derek Schneeman

2024 record: 1-8

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Sycamore; Sept. 5 Phillips; Sept. 12 Kaneland; Sept. 19 at Stagg; Sept. 26 Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 3 Lincoln-Way West; Oct. 10 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 17 Andrew; Oct. 24 at Waubonsie Valley

Worth noting: Of course, a 1-8 season shows the Barbs have some work to do. However, there’s reason for optimism with several talented players to build around. Senior receiver and defensive back Davon Grant is committed to play for Illinois. He has 1,952 career receiving yards on 109 receptions and should break the school record for both (2,409 yards/134 receptions) this season. Defensive linemen Owen Sisson is a future college player while QB Cole Latimer has 2,978 career passing yards. While there’s work to do, there’s hope for improvement this season for DeKalb.

Coach: David Woodburn

2024 record: 9-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 St. Charles East; Sept. 5 Providence; Sept. 12 Stagg; Sept. 19 at Lincoln-Way West; Sept. 26 at DeKalb; Oct. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 10 at Andrew; Oct. 17 Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 24 at Rich Township

Worth noting: While a 6-3 record in the regular season, including a 4-0 mark in conference, would be impressive in its own right, advancing to the state semifinals was even greater. The Knights entered the postseason as the 24th seed in 7A yet made it one round shy of state. Back-to-back nine-win seasons? Woodburn has built a quality program in New Lenox. The Knights should be in for another quality season, too, as they return a lot of experience. Patrick Sammon and Gavin Charnley are two-year starters on the O-line. Luke Tingley and Lucas Andresen are outstanding three-year starters and Andresen has an offer from Butler. Six starters return on the defense, including five seniors so experience will be a plus there. All of that is to say, look for Lincoln-Way Central to be just as good as usual this season.

Coach: Luke Lokanc

2024 Record: 7-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Eisenhower; Sept. 5 at Lockport; Sept. 12 Andrew; Sept. 19 Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 26 at Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 3 at DeKalb; Oct. 11 at Lapeer (Mich.); Oct. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 24 at Stagg

Worth noting: Lincoln-Way West will have some holes to fill after losing Joshua Veldman (now at Northwestern) and Austin Rowswell (running track for Iowa). With that being said, there are seven starters back on offense and five on defense along with kicker Zach Hermanson, who enters his fourth year as the starter. Plus, there’s next-level talent as running back Jahan Abubakar is a South Dakota commit and Chase Markowicz is pledged to Illinois State as a DB. Lokanc anticipates at least five other seniors playing collegiately somewhere. So, while there are challenges present, Lincoln-Way West has reason to expect another postseason appearance.

Stagg

Coach: Jacob O’Connor

2024 record: 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 Romeoville; Sept. 5 Oak Forest; Sept. 12 at Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 19 DeKalb; Sept. 26 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 3 Andrew; Oct. 10 at Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 17 at Thornwood; Oct. 24 Lincoln-Way West

Worth noting: Consecutive three-win seasons isn’t what the Chargers were hoping for, but now they’ll be hoping to avoid it a third time. The good news for them is there’s talent to build around. Running back Olaf Kozub returns after leading the squad in rushing. Ibrahim Mustafa should lead the receiving corps while Stagg breaks in a new quarterback. The defense has some young, but experienced players back and that all should amount to improvement. Whether that improvement shows up in the win-loss column is a different story, but with games against Romeoville, DeKalb and Thornwood, there are opportunities for victories.

Coach: Adam Pucylowski

2023 record: 5-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 Neuqua Valley; Sept. 5 at New Trier; Sept. 12 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sept. 19 at Andrew; Sept. 26 Lincoln-Way West; Oct. 3 Normal Community West; Oct. 10 Stagg; Oct. 17 at Lincoln-Way Central; Oct. 24 DeKalb

Worth noting: After missing the postseason two years ago, the Warriors bounced back and snuck in last year. They’re in decent position to do the same this year. Quarterback Colin Ford is committed to play Division I ball at Wyoming and will lead the offensive effort. Seniors Ishmaiah Elliott (RB), Stillian Pavlov (OL), Leo Hobson (DL), Will Tracy (LB) and Nate Cerilli (DB) bring experience. Of course, this conference is no picnic so there will be challenges, but there’s more than enough reason to believe this group can punch a ticket to the playoffs as well.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Lincoln-Way West* Bradley-Bourbonnais* Lincoln-Way Central* Andrew* Waubonsie Valley DeKalb Stagg

Five players to watch

1. Jonas Williams, sr., QB, Lincoln-Way East

Come on, was there really any doubt about who would be number one? The Herald-News area Player of the Year, one of the top 10 quarterback recruits in the nation and a USC commit, Williams is one of the best players in the country and has earned that title. What he does with his final prep season will be worth watching.

2. Gabe Hill, sr., DT, Naperville North

While Indiana was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 football season, Hill being on the radar for a Big 10 school certainly wasn’t. Hill is set to break the school career records for sacks and tackles for a loss and his coach believes he could break the single season marks as well.

3. Davon Grant, sr., WR/DB, DeKalb

Despite the Barbs’ woes in the win-loss column, Grant gives fans reason enough to show up every week. The senior is only 25 catches and 457 yards away from owning the school career records. Look for him to clear both this year.

4. Vincent Smith, sr., CB, Sandburg

Smith has overcome a lot of adversity after playing at three high schools in three years. Now, he’s lined up for a major senior season and committed to play Big 12 football for West Virginia after this year. Leading Sandburg to the playoffs again will surely be a big goal to close out his prep career.

5. Colin Ford, sr., QB, Waubonsie Valley

Williams gets all the headlines, but he’s not the only Division I QB in the conference. Ford is signed up to head to Josh Allen’s alma mater to play in the Mountain West Conference. While a playoff appearance last year was nice for WV, he’ll surely want to close out his career with a postseason run.

Five games to watch

Week 4 - Waubonsie Valley at Andrew: After winning three games two seasons ago, Andrew bounced back with a six-win campaign last year. Waubonsie Valley edged into the postseason with five wins and will look to get back again. These should be two quality teams finishing near the top of the conference again and should both be relatively even. Sounds like a fun matchup.

Week 4 - Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West: A classic crosstown rivalry game and conference clash, this one should also be a legitimately good game. The Knights had nine wins last year and the Warriors had seven. While West has more pieces to replace than Central, they should still be a competitive squad, adding intrigue to this one.

Week 6 - Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central: The two best teams in the division last year both return a ton of production this year. Multiple future Division I players will take the field when these two face off and this could wind up deciding the conference champion.

Week 7 - Lockport at Sandburg: Sandburg qualified for the playoffs by beating Lockport and Homewood-Flossmoor while HF and the Porters each missed out by one game. If the Porters want to make it back, this will be a crucial victory. As talented as Sandburg is, a victory here sure would be a big boost for their playoff hopes

Week 8 - Lincoln-Way East at Naperville North: Naperville North was third in the division last year and bring back the vast majority of their production. The Griffins are one of the best teams in the state year in and year out. These two should be the best squads in the division and this could determine the champion.