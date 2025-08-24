2025 IHSA football preview: Marquette looks primed to keep winning under new head coach Ken Carlson

The Marquette Crusaders, shown here running through drills during the first official practice of the 2025 season, will be aiming for their 13th straight playoff appearance. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Marquette‘s Ken Carlson said over the summer that some of what the Crusaders did under former coach Tom Jobst in his tenure won’t change because ‘it works,’ but the first-year head coach also said this year’s roster has the talent to do some things differently.

Carlson, an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Crusaders the past 10 years, was hired for the top spot in December after Jobst retired after 15 years, 12 consecutive playoff appearances and a 6-5 (3-2 Chicagoland Prairie Conference) record in 2024.

“I think we have a chance to be pretty good on both sides of the ball this year with a number of returners back with a ton of experience,” Carlson said. “We have pretty good team speed, and we will try to use that speed in a number of ways on offense and defense. Another strength will be our senior leadership. They have done a great job, starting all the way back in January.”

Marquette will feature three-year starter and senior Anthony Couch at quarterback, with sophomore Luke McCullough his understudy. In the backfield will be seniors Grant Dose and Jaxsen Higgins; junior Jacoby Gooden; as well as sophomores Blayden Cassel, Connor Baker and Landyn McEmery.

Senior Marcus Baker will be at the tight end spot, with juniors Easton Debernardi, Lucas Craig and Ben Walker lined up out wide. The starting offensive line will be held down by tackles including junior Caden Shreve and sophomore Kyle Cottingim, guards senior Austin Ferracuti and junior Alex Schaefer and senior Matt Graham at center, with additional help from sophomore Santiago Duque.

McCullough will do the punting, and Higgins looks to be in line to handle the placekicking.

“I feel like the biggest key to our offense being successful week in and week out is no different than it has been the last 10 or more years, and that is being physical and solid up front,” Carlson said. “It starts with the offensive line.

“I feel like through the summer we really improved in that area. We want them to understand what we are doing so well that they play fast and not have to think about too much. If we can really get after it off the ball, I feel we’ll be in great shape.”

The Marquette Crusaders - under first year head coach Ken Carlson (left) - practice at the Gould Field complex. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

On the defensive front the Crusaders will have Cassel and senior Marcus Baker at the ends, with Shreve, Ferracuti, Cottingim, Duque and junior Jerrick Meagher in the interior. At linebacker, McCullough, Couch, Higgins will share time on the outside, with Dose and Schaefer manning the inside. Connor Baker, Gooden, Craig and Walker will play cornerback, while Debernardi and sophomore Nehemiyah Thomas will be at safety.

“I think we will be solid up front on the defensive side with Blayden and Marcus out on the ends, and we have an experienced linebacker corps,” Carlson said. “As the defensive coordinator last year, I felt like we gave up way too many explosive plays, and that is something we are going to have to limit this year. I felt like we did a better job of limiting those types of plays as the season went on last year, so we’re going to try and carry that over.”

Marquette opens the season Aug. 29 at Aurora Christian, then hosts Madison before a trip to take on Edgar, Wisc., - a program which won its second straight and ninth overall WIAA small school state title last year. The next three weeks are conference games at Dwight and with St. Bede and Seneca at Gould Stadium before ending the regular season at Elmwood/Brimfield, hosting Knoxville and at Morrison.

“I think beyond worrying about what our opponents are going to do week to week, I feel like it’s more important to make sure we are doing the things we want to do very well and at a high level. ...” Carlson said. “Every week is going to be a battle, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”