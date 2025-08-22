2025 IHSA football preview: Princeton going big, aiming for state championship

Princeton seniors Common Green (36) and Casey Etheridge (1) want to lead the Tigers to the quarterfinal round and beyond this fall. (Mike Vaughn)

The way Casey Etheridge looks at it, if you’re going to make team goals, you might as well go big.

“We have our eyes on a state championship,” the Princeton senior captain said. “(But) you can’t look that forward. You’ve got to take it day by day. If we focus on getting better each day, then the wins will come, the conference championship will come, and hopefully the state championship will come.”

Those are the kind of goals Tigers coach Ryan Pearson likes to hear.

“That’s the goal of our program coming in. If you don’t have high expectations, I don’t think you’re doing your program any favors by lowering expectations,” he said.

“Each and every year, they truly have aspirations of playing on Thanksgiving [weekend], but at the same time they’ve got to focus on the little things and take it one day at a time.”

The Tigers come off four straight quarterfinal appearances looking to take the next step. Etheridge and fellow captain Rhett Pearson believe the Tigers have the talent to do just that.

“I’m really excited. I think this team’s heading in the right direction,” Etheridge said. “Our coaches are focused on getting us better and making sure the small things are correct. We still have a lot of stuff we need to work on, but I think we’re going to be ready come Week 1.”

“We’ve got some dogs, for sure,” Rhett Pearson said. “We think we’re going to be really good. Definitely very locked in and just excited to be out there.”

Etheridge heads up the Tigers’ backfield with 3,807 career yards rushing to looking to become the No. 1 rusher in Bureau County history, needing 581 yards to break former Tigers star Ronde Worrels’ record of 4,387.

“He’s a great leader. We’re expecting big things from him,” Coach Pearson said of Etheridge.

Senior Gavin Lanham returns at quarterback on the strength of his play taking over for injured teammate Will Lott in last year’s quarterfinal game.

“I was really impressed how he performed basically on a week’s notice going into the biggest game of the year against a premier program in Montini Catholic,” Coach Pearson said. “For him to make the strides that we saw in that short amount of time and the strides we’ve seen this summer has been really, really refreshing.”

Junior Ayden Agushi and sophomores Caleb Caldwell and Braden Shaw will see time at wingback, with sophomore Brennen Emmett and senior Common Green at fullback, while sophomores Lane Goskusky (HB) and Jack Oester (QB) will serve as backups.

Seniors Owen Hartman and Rhett Pearson will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. Pearson returns for his third year as a starter, shifting from center to guard. Hartman returns at tackle.

Senior Eli Berlin moves from fullback to tackle, while Eli Burden takes over at center and junior Landyn Kendall at guard.

Four players – senior Ryan Jagers, juniors Luke LaPorte and Abe Longville and sophomore Deacon Gutshall – will see time at tight end.

There are six returning starters on defense with Lanham back at cornerback, Etheridge and Common Green at linebacker, and Grady Cox joining Rhett Pearson and Hartman at nose guard.

Team depth will be a strength.

“That’s the nice thing. We’re getting up to 65 kids, which is the most we’ve ever had here. You’ve got kids to come in and give you a break and very capable coming in and get the job done,” Coach Pearson said.

“We’ve got some new kids coming in and contributing, but at same time we’ve got returning kids who are providing that leadership that’s necessary. All of our captains provided fantastic leadership this summer. They’re going to hold them accountable, but at the same time high-five them to pick them up when they need to.”

No doubt, the Tigers will have their date with Monmouth-Roseville circled on their calendar looking to avenge last year’s stunning 31-3 loss that snapped their four-year run as conference champs.

“It’s not a taste in your mouth we want again ... [but] right now all of our attention’s going to be on Newman” Pearson said of the Aug. 29 season opener."