The 2025 Herald-News girls flag football season preview capsules

There are now seven girls flag football teams in the Herald-News area. Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect from those seven this year.

Coach: Lauren Ross

2024 record: 7-9

Top returners: Myia Harris, sr., CB; Kayla Hicks, sr., S; Jonas Richardson, sr., RB/WR

Key newcomers: Janiya Frazier, so., QB; Leilani Aguilera, fr., WR/S

Worth noting: Despite finishing under .500, the Raiders had an impressive playoff run, beating Andrew and going toe-to-toe with Romeoville in the regional final. Harris finished the year with 49 flag pulls, and three pass breakups while Hicks had seven interceptions, five PBUs and 39 flag pulls. Richardson had 296 total yards on offense as Bolingbrook will look to improve its scoring ability. Frazier was starting quarterback for the JV squad last year and will look to take the reins for the varsity now. Aguilera is a first-year flag football player and probable starter for the girls basketball team, showing her athleticism. “Bolingbrook is extremely excited for this season,” Ross said. “We have a very talented group of young women that are eager to make their mark on the game. We look forward to what this team can do and are excited to get back out there!”

Coach: Carlotta McLaurin

2024 record: 1-11

Top returners: Georgianna Majerus, sr., QB; Jamaria Holmes, sr., DB

Key newcomers: Willow Hardy, fr., ATH

Worth noting: While it was a tough debut for the Steelmen, year two should be more fruitful. Majerus displayed natural athleticism last year and Holmes can play all positions on defense. McLaurin said Hard is a natural athlete who should contribute right away. McLaurin said, “Champions keep playing until they get it right.” That will be the the motto the Steelmen live by this season.

Coach: Tisha Evans

2024 record: 6-5

Top returners: Londyn Clemons, sr., RB; Maya Zanzola, sr., QB; Gabrielle Meza, sr., DB

Key newcomers: Kay Sowatey, so., DB; Mallory Crisafulli, jr., RB; Stephanie Razo, fr., QB; Cecilia Casas, fr., WR; Janiyah Perry, fr., ATH

Worth noting: It was a solid debut for the Tigers led by an experienced and veteran coaching staff. Clemons, Zanzola and Meza all got meaningful experience last year and should continue to grow. Sowatey is capable of playing all over the defense. She and Crisafulli are new to the sport, but have outstanding athleticism. Razo, Casas and Perry will be learning this year, but could factor in as well. Evans said, “This season, we’re focused on growth, teamwork, and bringing relentless energy to every game. We’re not just aiming to win…we’re building a culture of discipline, accountability, and passion for the game.”

Coach: Tony Garcia

2024 record: N/A

Top returners: N/A

Key newcomers: Teagan Nurczyk, jr., QB; Christa Cundari, jr., RB; Savannah Mwaba, so., RB; Lexi Bukala, jr., WR; Ava Schenck, jr., WR; Sabrina Charlebois, sr., LB; Emilee Mattison, so., LB; Audrey Medina, jr., DB; Aubrey Phad, jr., DB

Worth noting: This will be Minooka’s first season with a flag football program, but there’s already plenty of excitement around this year’s group. Garcia said over 100 girls showed up to try out for 50 spots. There’s a mix of multi-sport athletes with Nurczyk, Cundari and Mwaba expected to lead the backfield. Garcia said Bukala and Schenck are already showing athleticism in practice. Charlebois and Mattison have been noted for their leadership already and while no one has locked down a starting spot in the secondary, Garcia singled out Medina and Phad as standouts. With such large numbers, there will be room for a JV team and the future is bright. Whether the present is bright too, we’ll see.

Coach: Lauren McNichols

2024 record: N/A

Top returners: N/A

Key newcomers: Haylen Nguyen, sr., ATH; Kassiah Purnell, sr., ATH; Jaylin Milano, sr., QB/RB; Tonica Williams, sr., ATH; Veronica Sawyer, so., DEF; Swara Patel, fr., ATH; Bri’ari Strong, fr., ATH; Carmen Bedford, fr., ATH; Kennedy Creighton, fr., ATH; Mia Perez, fr., ATH; Emanwosa Osazuwa, fr., ATH; Makayla Stengele, fr., ATH

Worth noting: After having 30 girls show up for summer camp, the Bengals had 65 show up the first week of tryouts, showing the increased enthusiasm. McNichols said the coaching staff feels this group can compete right away. Nguyen and Purnell are multi-sport athletes and can play both sides of the ball. Milano is a true dual threat with great athletic skills. Williams is a standout track star and has already earned the nickname “The Mustang” with her speed in the open field. Sawyer is young, but McNichols called her the team’s best flag puller. The rest of the team is still coming together with high expectations for year one.

Coach: Chaz Kuhn

2024 record: 11-6

Top returners: Milan Cadet, jr., WR; Jenna Jarmus, sr., QB; Natalie Pina, jr., CB; Elani Trejo, sr., LB

Key newcomers: Peyton Williams, so., LB; Estefania Garcia, jr., S; Delilah Carli, sr., WR; Alynah Barin, fr., WR; Adalyn Wichert, jr., WR/CB

Worth noting: No team in the area did better last season than Romeoville. That’s not just because of limited teams, either. The Spartans were regional champions and sectional semifinalists while also boasting one of the best players in the state in Cadet. Cadet was an All-State receiver and the Herald-News Player of the Year after compiling 2,317 all-purpose yards and 38 total touchdowns. Just having her back would be huge, but Romeoville has even more reason to be excited. Jarmus was an All-State selection at QB after putting together 2,496 yards and44 TDs with a 65.8% completion percentage. Pina added 10 interceptions, three of which she ran back for scores. All of that is to say Romeoville should be in position to do just as well this season as last, if not better.

Editor’s note: Preview information was not received for Plainfield Central.