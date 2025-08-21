Five girls flag football players to watch for the 2025 season

If Year 2 of IHSA-sponsored flag football is anywhere near as fun as Year 1, 2025 should be an outstanding time. With seven teams competing in the Herald-News area instead of four, there’s all the more reason to be excited. With that in mind, here are five players to watch in the area for the upcoming season.

1. Milan Cadet, jr., WR, Romeoville

Romeoville’s Milan Cadet rushes against Hillcrest in the Rich Township Sectional semifinal last season. (Gary Middendorf)

Was there any doubt about who the first name on this list would be? Cadet was the Herald-News Player of the Year last season and an All-State selection at wide receiver. She compiled 2,317 all-purpose yards and 38 total touchdowns. She was one of the best players in the entire state last year and a massive reason the Spartans advanced to the sectional semifinals. Romeoville didn’t lose many players and added a ton of new ones, so Cadet should only continue to flourish.

2. Jenna Jarmus, sr., QB, Romeoville

Romeoville’s Jenna Jarmus passes against Hillcrest in the Rich Township Sectional semifinal last year. (Gary Middendorf)

As fantastic as Cadet was, Jarmus wasn’t far behind her teammate in terms of impact. The senior was also an All-State selection last year, tossing 44 touchdowns with 2,496 yards and a completion percentage of 65.8%. Cadet was a threat as a runner and a receiver, but she needed a capable passer to get her the ball in the open field and that’s exactly what Jarmus did just as well as anyone else last year. Jarmus will want to end her career on a high note so look for even bigger things out of her this season.

3. Maya Zanzola, sr., QB, Joliet West

Maya Zanzola of Joliet West (Courtesy of Tisha Evans )

Joliet West was a respectable 6-5 last year with a mix of senior athletes and dedicated underclassmen. Zanzola was one such underclassmen who will be looking to take the next step in her development this year. Joliet West didn’t collect stats last year, but as quarterback, Zanzola played a critical role for the Tigers’ offense all year. As they look to take another step themselves, she’ll be aiming to cement her legacy as the first signal caller in program history.

4. Georgianna Majerus, sr., QB, Joliet Central

Joliet Central’s Georgianna Majerus breaks away for the programs first touchdown in their inaugural flag football game against Brady-Bourbonnais last year (Gary Middendorf)

Year 1 for Joliet Central was rough in the win-loss column as the Steelmen managed just a single win. However, there were signs of promise and progress as the year went on and Majerus was a big part of that. Jamaria Holmes was a talented all-around player, Majerus was a team leader and a true dual-threat QB. The team will be looking to improve on their win total from their first season and Majerus should play a critical role in that process.

5. Ava Schenck, jr., WR, Minooka

Morris Shootout girls basketball Minooka's Ava Schenck (11) makes a move on the defense in their Morris Shootout girls basketball game in June. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Kayla Hicks of Bolingbrook had 10 interceptions last year and should also have an eye kept on her. Plainfield East’s Tonica Williams is in position to breakout after a strong track career. But given the excitement around Minooka’s debut season, we had to go with someone from the Indians. Throw a dart at the roster and you could find someone worth keeping an eye on, but Schenck is the choice after she showed her athleticism during basketball season last year. As a receiver, she’ll be counted on to earn yards for Minooka. If they live up to expectations, she’ll gain quite a lot of them.