Oswego East senior back Jasiah Watson, after lost season, has the juice back: ‘I know what I’m capable of’

Jasiah Watson follows his blocker at Oswego East High School football practice, Monday, Aug 11, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Jasiah Watson has the juice back.

Oswego East’s speedy senior running back got the nickname “juice” from a teammate for the energy he brings to the football field.

The juice was on the shelf too often last year.

Watson, because of mononucleosis and an undisclosed injury, missed four games. Truth be told, he was never really in peak form.

That missed time and missed opportunity has driven Watson as he prepares for his third varsity season.

“I’ve been trying to work on just staying healthy,” Watson said. “I used that injury to push me and make me better as a player. I know what I’m capable of, and I want to prove what I’m capable of.”

Watson teased his potential going back to his varsity debut as a sophomore.

Now he’s one of three third-year varsity skill position players, along with quarterback Niko Villacci and receiver Lincoln Ijams, who will lead Oswego East this fall as it seeks a return to the postseason. The Wolves went 4-5 last season, 3-6 the year before after seven consecutive playoff appearances.

“He’s looked good running the ball; he’s recovered,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “He had a good track season and parlayed that into a good offseason football-wise.

“He is a good all-purpose back. He can get you the tough yards, is physical, he’s got the elusiveness and the speed, he catches the ball well. He’s an all-purpose back.”

Watson was expected to be Oswego East’s lead back last year after sharing time as a sophomore, but the train got off track before it barely left the station. Watson missed Weeks 2 through 5 with mono. He ended the season with 183 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns.

“I actually played the whole season with it but got cleared after Week 5,” Watson said. “The first game I had it it was terrible. My throat was all scratchy, my stamina was bad. My stamina is really nice this year. I feel more free being healthy.”

Watson can feel himself full-go even in practice throughout the summer and into August.

“I can just keep going, keep running – nobody can stop me in practice," Watson said. “I feel like our run plays have been our best plays this summer. I push my O-lne to be better and they are way better this year.”

Oswego East's Jasiah Watson (13) carries the ball against Waubonsie Valley during a 2023 football game at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Watson has always taken to the running back position.

He always considered himself the most athletic kid on the field, and started playing when he was 9 years old. He loves watching shifty running backs at the next level like Jahmyr Gibbs, Bucky Irving and Saquon Barkley.

Watson’s got the shiftiness, and the speed – 4.5 seconds in the 40, his words.

He flashed in his varsity debut two years ago, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown against Waubonsie Valley.

“I wasn’t even nervous, I was ready to go,” he said. “I had a senior starting ahead of me. It gave me that edge.”

He kept at it.

“Jasiah has always been a kid who has worked hard,” LeBlanc said. “His physical development, the strength he’s able to put on in the weight room, his increased speed, he’s gotten faster over the last couple of years. Like a lot of kids he is more mature and it shows.”

Watson will be running behind a line that lost some talent. Zach Morrisroe is now at NIU, Blaise Chin also graduated.

But Watson is high on guys like Connor Griffin and Jeremiah Smith. Oswego East also added some good teachers for the line in former Wolves’ standout lineman Kyle Eberly and long-time coach Paul Parpet.

“He [Parpet] is still one of the most energetic coaches around,” LeBlanc said. “He’s got the most out of those guys. We are excited about that group. We feel like we can establish the run.”

That means a busy workload for Watson.

“He is definitely a key component of what we are trying to do, to get those tough yards and help convert those first downs critical in the defense-heavy SPC West,” LeBlanc said. “He’s a third-year guy, you hope he’s picked up some good habits along the way. He’s capable of putting the pressure on defenses and taking the pressure off our passing games.”

Watson, for one, sounds like he’s ready.

“I’m really fired up, ready for that final push,” he said. “Coaches plan on giving me the ball. I’m shooting for 700-plus yards.”