2025 season preview: Scouting the Kishwaukee River Conference

Team previews

Harvard Hornets

Coach: Brad Swanson

2024 record: 2-7, 0-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Big Foot; Sept. 5 at Reed-Custer; Sept. 12 Woodstock; Sept. 19 at Richmond-Burton; Sept. 26 Sandwich; Oct. 3 at Woodstock North; Oct. 10 at Marengo; Oct. 17 Plano; Oct. 24 at Johnsburg

Worth noting: The Hornets ended a 20-game losing streak last season with a 42-7 road win against Lisle in Week 1, scoring 42 unanswered points. They won their Week 2 game versus Reed-Custer but lost their final seven games in KRC play. Three losses were by seven points or less. ... Harvard’s dynamic playmaker, QB Adam Cooke, graduated, leaving a big hole as the team looks to build off last year. The Hornets finished winless in 2022 and 2023. ... Harvard returns eight starters on both offense and defense. Junior Braden Wittum has started every game at RT in his high school career. ... The team brings back all five starters on the offensive line, although senior Drey Williams will move from right guard to running back in an attempt to add more power to the run game. ... Senior Nick Spuzzillo is set to take over at QB and adds a downfield threat, Swanson said. ... On defense, Harvard returns six of its front seven. Wittum and senior Bryan Hernandez will anchor the D-line. Williams and senior Conner Firlick return at linebacker, and seniors Edward Rosales, Edwin Rosales and Cristian Pagles are back in the secondary. ... Top newcomers include juniors Brennan Peters (TE/DB) and Zach Bush (OL/LB).

Johnsburg’s Ryan Franze runs the ball against Woodstock North in September 2024 in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Johnsburg Skyhawks

Coach: Sam Lesniak

2024 record: 6-4, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Thornwood; Sept. 5 Addison Trail; Sept. 12 Richmond-Burton; Sept. 19 at Sandwich; Sept. 26 Woodstock North; Oct. 3 at Marengo; Oct. 10 Plano; Oct. 17 at Woodstock; Oct. 24 Harvard

Worth noting: The Skyhawks enjoyed a back-bounce season in 2024 after going 3-6 and missing the playoffs in 2023. They beat KRC champ Richmond-Burton 21-14 in Week 3 and lost to Coal City 41-13 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... Johnsburg returns seven starters on offense and four on defense. Senior Carter Block led the KRC in passing and helped lead an offense that averaged 28.4 points a game. Block threw for 1,979 yards with 22 TDs. His top target, junior Ryan Franze, returns after a loud sophomore season that saw him lead McHenry County WRs in catches (66), receiving yards (849) and TDs (13). ... Lesniak is excited about the number of playmakers on offense. “Our strength should be our balanced attack. I’m excited to see how explosive we can be,” he said. ... Defensively, Lesniak said the Skyhawks “have a lot of kids that fly to the ball.” ... The Skyhawks’ first three games are at home (Thornwood, Addison Trail, R-B), and they’ll be tested early in the KRC with Sandwich, Woodstock North and Marengo all in the first six weeks. ... Top returners include seniors Mario Zakrzewski (RB/OLB), Jacob Vetter (WR/DB), Jarrel Albea (WR) and juniors Duke Mays (RB/MLB), Micah Welch (OL/DL), Clay Myers (OL) and Lucas Smerling (OL/DL). ... Top newcomers include junior CJ Jones (LB) and sophomores Jackson Hjorth (TE/WR) and Aiden Fouke (LB).

Marengo Indians

Coach: Paul Forsythe

2024 record: 5-5, 4-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Stillman Valley; Sept. 5 at Peotone; Sept. 12 Woodstock North; Sept. 19 at Woodstock; Sept. 26 at Plano; Oct. 3 Johnsburg; Oct. 10 Harvard; Oct. 17 at Richmond-Burton; Oct. 24 Sandwich

Worth noting: The Indians made it back to the playoffs after missing in 2023. They’ve finished with five losses in four straight seasons, making the postseason in three of those years. They fell to Dixon 35-14 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs last year. ... Marengo returns seven starters on offense and six on defense. Among them is two-way lineman Brady Kentgen, who will lead a strong defensive front after recording 52 tackles, 15 TFL and two sacks a year ago. Senior Connor Sacco is a two-way leader at linebacker/running back, while other top returners include seniors Ryan Grismer (OL/DL), Gavin Baros (RB/LB), Parker Mandelky (WR/DB) and Jacob Leidig (TE/LB). Top newcomers include juniors Maverick Shines (athlete), Hunter Muench (WR/DB) and Sam Vandello, who is set to take over as the starting quarterback for David Lopez, the 2024 KRC Offensive Player after recording 2,015 yards of total offense (1,172 passing, 843 rushing) and 28 total touchdowns. ... “Our offensive line is experienced, and so are our backs,” Forsythe said. “Our defensive front is experienced and strong.”

Dixon’s Cullen Shaner is tackled by Marengo’s Connor Sacco during a Class 4A first-round playoff game in November 2024 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Plano Reapers

Coach: Kyle Tutt

2024 record: 2-7, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 Ottawa; Sept. 5 at Manteno; Sept. 12 at Sandwich; Sept. 19 at Woodstock North; Sept. 26 Marengo; Oct. 3 Woodstock; Oct. 10 at Johnsburg; Oct. 17 at Harvard; Oct. 24 Richmond-Burton

Worth noting: The Reapers finished 2-7 in Tutt’s first year as head coach after a 5-5 finish in 2024. Tutt was named head coach six weeks before the start of last season. Plano’s lone KRC victory came against Harvard in Week 8 (29-22). Its other victory was a 17-14 win over Ottawa in Week 1. ... The Reapers bring back six starters on offense and seven on defense. Expect seniors Kolten Schimandle (RB) and Cameron Johnson (WR) to touch the ball plenty as two of Plano’s biggest playmakers. Senior Daniel Hoover and junior Quinn Lyle anchor the offensive line, with Tutt expecting a physical run game. ... Schimandle and senior Isaac Uhrich lead the defense at linebacker, with senior Juan Woods one of Plano’s stand-out defensive lineman and Johnson in the secondary. “We expect our defense to play fast, be physical at the point of attack and swarm to the football,” Tutt said. ... Top newcomers include seniors Carlos Alvarez (OL/DL), James Smithey (RB/DB) and Dylan Saunders (QB/DB) and junior Ethan Taxis (WR/DB).

Coach: Mike Noll

2024 record: 7-3, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Marian Central; Sept. 5 Coal City; Sept. 12 at Johnsburg; Sept. 19 Harvard; Sept. 26 Woodstock; Oct. 3 at Sandwich; Oct. 10 at Woodstock North; Oct. 17 Marengo; Oct. 24 at Plano

Worth noting: The Rockets made the Class 4A playoffs for the 17th straight season, including seven straight under Mike Noll, who enters Year No. 8 with a 68-10 record at the school. R-B started the season 1-2 but went on to win the KRC championship with its lone loss to Johnsburg. It has won the league title in all but one season since 2018. ... The Rockets had an early exit in the playoffs with a 35-17 loss to St. Laurence, the 2023 state runner-up, in the first round. ... R-B returns seven starters on both offense and defense. Among them are senior QB Ray Hannemann, junior RB Hunter Carley, who had 20 TDs and ran for 1,097 yards and junior FB Riley Shea, who had over 800 yards rushing. As a team, the Rockets averaged 33.8 points a game. ... Junior LB Blake Livdahl, who transferred from Harvard last year, returns after leading the team in tackles. The Rockets could get a midseason boost with junior OL/DL Breckin Campbell expected to return from an injury he suffered wrestling. ... Junior Trey Maziarz returns as the team’s kicker/punter, making 4 of 5 field goals last year. ... Noll said the key to the team’s offensive success will depend on the development of the O-line. ... More top returners include senior Christian Ojeda and junior Mason Lowry on the offensive line. On defense, top returners are seniors Trevor Szumanski (LB), Luke Robinson (LB), Luke Johnson (FS) and Joe Larsen (CB). ... Top newcomers are seniors Joe Sulek (OL), Gavin Busa (LB), Cooper Nagel (DB/WR) and Bryce Kowall (OL/LB) and juniors Dylan Falasca (DL), Jace Nelson (WR) and Colton Uphoff (FB/LB) and sophomore Shane Falasca (OL).

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley (right) runs through the tackle attempt of Sandwich's Nate Hill (left) and Jeffrey Ashley (center) in October 2024 in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Sandwich Indians

Coach: Jason VanPelt

2024 record: 5-5, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Manteno; Sept. 5 at Wilmington; Sept. 12 Plano; Sept. 19 Johnsburg; Sept. 26 at Harvard; Oct. 3 Richmond-Burton; Oct. 10 at Woodstock; Oct. 17 Woodstock North; Oct. 24 at Marengo

Worth noting: Jason VanPelt, hired in March to replace Kris Cassie, has been an assistant at his alma mater Sandwich for almost 20 years. Also the school’s head baseball coach, he was most recently the varsity team’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach. ... The Indians are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances. Sandwich’s junior class won the KRC as sophomores last year. ... Senior RB/DB Nick Michalek returns as a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, senior Braden Behringer is back for his third season as the team’s starting QB and senior Jeffrey Ashley returns at RB/LB, but the Indians overall are short on varsity experience. ... Top newcomers include senior Griffin Somlock (WR/DB), juniors Cash White (LB), Chase Clark (LB), Tony Perez (OL/DL), Eddie Hernandez (OL/DL), Wyatt Gregory (RB/LB) and Devin Adams-Dunn (RB/DB). ... “We have great leadership from our seniors and we will need our juniors to get acquainted with varsity football real quick,” VanPelt said.

Woodstock Blue Streaks

Coach: Mike Brasile

2024 record: 3-6, 2-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at North Lawndale; Sept. 5 Ridgewood; Sept. 12 at Harvard; Sept. 19 Marengo; Sept. 26 at Richmond-Burton; Oct. 3 at Plano; Oct. 10 Sandwich; Oct. 17 Johnsburg; Oct. 24 at Woodstock North

Worth noting: Woodstock’s two KRC wins were against Harvard (10-7) and Plano (26-10). The Streaks almost pulled off an upset win against crosstown rival Woodstock North in Week 9, suffering an 8-7 defeat in which the Thunder scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 31 seconds left. ... Woodstock opens at North Lawndale at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 29 at Knute Rockne Stadium in Chicago. ... The Streaks bring back four starters on offense and five on defense. ... Senior QB Caden Thompson is a three-year starter, and Brasile expects that experience to translate to a more effective/balanced attack for an offense that averaged 15.2 points a game last year. ... Last year’s defense, which allowed 23.7 points a game, was still on the young side. “With another year of experience and more team speed, [we] could be a tough defense to move the ball against,” Brasile said. ... Top returners are seniors Matthew Cress (WR), Gabe Serafimov (OL), Logan Wisner (DB) and Ayden Dobler (LB) and juniors Tommy Jackson (OL/DL), Jared Kay (DB) and Jaxson Hansen (LB). Top newcomers include junior Trace Panek (RB) and sophomores Cash White (WR), Sam Eberhardt (LB) and Patrick Flannigan (OL).

Woodstock's Caden Thompson throws a pass against Sandwich in October 2024 in Sandwich. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Woodstock North Thunder

Coach: Jeremiah Homuth

2024 record: 8-3, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Elmwood Park; Sept. 5 at IC Catholic; Sept. 12 at Marengo; Sept. 19 Plano; Sept. 26 at Johnsburg; Oct. 3 Harvard; Oct. 10 Richmond-Burton; Oct. 17 at Sandwich; Oct. 24 Woodstock

Worth noting: The Thunder are coming off a historic season in which they set the program record for wins in the 17-year history of the program, making a six-win jump to 8-3. North defeated Freeport 34-24 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs for the team’s first playoff win in 12 years, then fell to eventual state champion Nazareth in the second round... The Thunder return 18 starters (nine on both offense and defense) for first-year head coach Jeremiah Homuth, a long-time assistant and defensive coordinator, who was hired when Matt Polnow stepped down after three seasons. ... Bruising senior FB David Randecker returns to lead the offense after running for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago. ... Senior QB Parker Halihan also returns to direct a Thunder offense that averaged more than 30 points a game. ... Top returners on offense include seniors Michael Pintor (RB/QB), Julian Segura (OL/TE), Ian Slepcevich (OL), Emmanuel Fadahunsi (RB/WR) and Alan Vallin (OL). ... On defense, North brings back defensive starters in seniors George Kingos (LB/DB), Braeden Berner (DB), Jakub Wojcik (DL), Fadahunsi (DB) and Braelan Creighton (DB/LB) and junior Braden Schnake (LB). ... Top newcomers include senior Brady Rogers (QB/TE/LB) and juniors Lincoln Buening (OL/DL /PR), Adan Castaneda (RB/DB), Aaron Christofalos (TE/OL/LB), Landon Rice (TE/OL/DL), Anthony Gaudio (RB/WR/DB), Ben Walters (TE/OL/LB) and Reid Verastique (OL/DL).

Five players to watch

Carter Block, Johnsburg, sr., QB: The top returning passer in the KRC will look to lead the Skyhawks to the top of the conference after tying for second last year. In his first season as the starting QB, Block (5-foot-11, 150 pounds) threw for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The top returning passer in the KRC will look to lead the Skyhawks to the top of the conference after tying for second last year. In his first season as the starting QB, Block (5-foot-11, 150 pounds) threw for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hunter Carley, Richmond-Burton, jr., RB: The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, scoring 20 TDs and running for over 1,000 yards for the KRC champions.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, scoring 20 TDs and running for over 1,000 yards for the KRC champions. Ryan Franze, Johnsburg, jr., WR: Franze (5-10, 185) was Block’s top target last season as a sophomore – and a very reliable one. The big-play wideout led all McHenry County WRs in catches (66), receiving yards (849) and TDs (13).

Franze (5-10, 185) was Block’s top target last season as a sophomore – and a very reliable one. The big-play wideout led all McHenry County WRs in catches (66), receiving yards (849) and TDs (13). Brady Kentgen, Marengo, sr., OL/DL: Kentgen (6-3, 215) enters his fourth varsity season and will look to overpower the opposition at the defensive end and left tackle positions. Last year, Kentgen posted 52 tackles, 15 TFL and a pair of sacks.

Kentgen (6-3, 215) enters his fourth varsity season and will look to overpower the opposition at the defensive end and left tackle positions. Last year, Kentgen posted 52 tackles, 15 TFL and a pair of sacks. David Randecker, Woodstock North, sr., FB: Randecker (6-1, 195) ran for 1,345 yards and 15 TDs as the Thunder tied for second place in the KRC. He also tallied 33 solo tackles, including three for loss, as a linebacker

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 3 – Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg: The Skyhawks earned a statement win against the eventual KRC champions to open their conference slate a year ago. Can Johnsburg do it again?

Week 3 – Woodstock North at Marengo: The Thunder were the only KRC team last season with a playoff win. First-year coach Jeremiah Homuth and North will start the conference slate against the Indians, who the Thunder narrowly defeated 20-14 in 2024.

Week 3 – Plano at Sandwich: Week 3 will be a big measuring stick for many KRC squads. Plano and Sandwich have a long history, with the Indians earning a 41-16 victory last season. Sandwich holds a 57-52-4 advantage over Plano entering this year’s “War on 34.”

Week 6 – Johnsburg at Marengo: The Indians have historically been a tough matchup for the Skyhawks, but last year Johnsburg shocked Marengo 34-7. It was Johnsburg’s first win over Marengo since 2017.

Week 7 – Richmond-Burton at Woodstock North: Two of the most successful KRC teams from 2024 will face off in Week 7. The Rockets ran away from the Thunder last fall 35-0. North will be determined for a better showing in 2025.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)