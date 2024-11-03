Woodstock North beats Freeport for first playoff win since 2012

Woodstock North’s Parker Halihan, top, is greeted in the end zone after a touchdown against Freeport in first-round IHSA Playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North’s Dillon Gavers wasn’t sure what to expect when the season started.

The Thunder were coming off a fifth straight losing season, but big-early season wins against nonconference opponents signaled to Gavers and the rest of his team that this year could be different.

North went on to win its first six games and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2018.

After some down years, the No. 6-seeded Thunder were able to celebrate a few more milestones Saturday, breaking the school record for wins in a season and winning their first playoff game since 2012 with a 34-24 victory over No. 11 Freeport in a Class 5A first-round game.

“It took a lot of dedication to the sport,” said Gavers, a senior who plays on both lines. “Coming in every day and staying for as long as coaches wanted us to. Just pushing and pushing no matter what. Win or lose, just sticking to what we do.”

Woodstock North’s David Randecker sprints for a touchdown against Freeport in first-round IHSA Playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

North (8-2) advances to play No. 3-seeded Nazareth (8-2), last year’s 5A state champion, in the second round.

“I’m just so proud of the kids, it’s awesome,” Thunder third-year coach Matt Polnow said. “Like I just told the kids, they could have laid down knowing that we have to play [Nazareth] next week. But we knew we had a shot to do something big. The kids came out and they played hard. Our kids love the game of football.”

North was in control early against Freeport (5-5), driving 57 yards on 10 plays on its opening possession and scoring on junior quarterback Parker Halihan’s 7-yard run with 6:22 left in the first quarter. The Thunder extended their lead to 14-0 on a 14-yard run by junior fullback David Randecker with 9:40 remaining in the second.

Freeport got the big play it needed before halftime, with QB Payton Woker hitting WR Jaelin Campbell for 70 yards down the sideline to North’s 1-yard line. Ben Summers scored a TD on the next play and, after a missed 2-point attempt, North led 14-6 at halftime.

In the second half, the Pretzels twice got to within a field goal of North – scoring on a 65-yard run by Denarius Epps with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter. Freeport couldn’t convert a 2-point try again, making the score 14-12.

After a 34-yard catch and run by Max Dennison on third-and-8 helped set up the Thunder in good field position, Halihan scored his second TD on a 4-yard run with 11:56 left in the fourth. But on the first play of Freeport’s next possession, Cameron Verner broke free for a 48-TD run, making the score 21-18 after the Pretzels failed again on a 2-point try.

But the Thunder had an answer to Freeport’s score. On the first play of North’s next series, Randecker ran for a 45-yard TD to give the Thunder a 27-18 lead with 6:17 remaining.

Woodstock North’s Dillon Gavers, right, and Jaden Pena tackle a Freeport ballcarrier in first-round IHSA Playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Randecker finished with a game-high 222 yards on 30 carries running behind the line of Gavers, Julian Segura, Alan Vallin, Ian Slepcevich and Lincoln Buening, along tight end George Kingos. He later added a third TD from 41 yards out.

“This is really important to me,” Randecker said. “Obviously it feels real good to be the best team in school history. We worked really hard for this and we prepped a lot this week. We were confident even though the Northwest Herald, their predictions were wrong ... now I can say that.

“I just want to thank all my lineman for blocking for me, and I’m just looking forward to facing Nazareth – that’s crazy to say. This will compare us to the best.”

Halihan said the coaches have put players in a position to succeed.

“I’m just really thankful for everything,” Halihan said. “I believe all my coaches are calling the right plays; I believe my guys will block like they always do. It took a lot of hard work to get here. You’ve got to push in the weight room, and honestly just show up ready to work. Showing up helps a lot.”

North finished with 297 rushing yards and the 34-yard completion to Dennison. Freeport was held to 131 yards in the first half and finished with 376, many of which came in the fourth quarter.

Verner had 108 yards rushing and a score and Epps added 101 yards and a TD. Woker was 7-of-16 passing for 144 yards and an interception to North’s Braeden Berner.

The Thunder know their next game against Nazareth will be their toughest test yet.

“This means so much to all of us,” Gavers said. “We made it to the playoffs, we made it past the first round. And now we get to play the big dogs in Naz. I’m ready to play them. A big team, see what we’re all capable of against a really good team.”