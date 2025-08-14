Curran twins hope to ‘go out on a high note,’ help restore Hall’s tradition

Hall's Braden Curran scores a touchdown during a game last season at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

When Braden and Jack Curran had the opportunity to start playing flag football in third grade, they jumped at the chance.

“We always loved watching football, so it was natural to start playing as soon as possible,” Braden Curran said.

They’ve been playing ever since.

“I like playing with all my friends,” Braden Curran said. “It’s something that’s kind of built in the Hall tradition. Football is in everyone’s blood, and it’s something to build each other up together as one unit.”

This fall, the twins will play their last season of high school football together.

“I haven’t really thought much about it,” Braden Curran said. “It’s just always been so natural that we have each other for every sport, not just football, but looking at it, it’s pretty cool to have someone with you every step of the way.”

Jack Curran said he and his brother have helped each other along the way.

“It’s been nice because I’ve always had somebody to help me get stronger and just play around in the backyard,” Jack Curran said. “He helped me get stronger all the way around.

“We’re both really competitive. I like just being able to compete with him. We’ve won a lot. I think winning together and with our friends has been really nice.”

This season, the Curran brothers hope to help the Red Devils do more winning than they have in recent years. Hall went 2-7 last season under Logan Larson, but now has alumnus Nick Sterling at the helm.

Hall opens the season Aug. 29 at Orion.

“We’re hoping for a winning season, a better year than last year,” Braden Curran said. “Hopefully, we can go out on a high note and build something in this legacy at Hall.”

Sterling knows all about the Red Devils’ legacy because played on the 1995 state championship team and the 1996 runner-up squad, and also played on Hall’s state runner-up basketball teams in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

“He’s built into the Hall tradition, so he gets everything, and it’s welcoming to have someone who’s home built,” Braden Curran said.

Hall's Jack Curran (23) gets tackled during a game last season in Prophetstown. (Earleen Hinton)

Sterling knows the Curran twins are familiar with the Red Devil tradition as their father, Adam, played with Sterling in high school and is now an assistant coach for Hall.

“I played with their dad,” Sterling said. “I know their dad played hard. I played hard. The expectations are the same for our kids.”

Because of that, and their experience, Sterling expects the Currans to be leaders.

“They’re veteran players and they’re veterans in their positions, and I expect them to lead,” Sterling said.

The Currans are part of what Sterling called a strong group of senior leaders.

“We have some senior linemen who I felt were quiet last year who are very vocal this year in a good way, so that’s been a positive,” Sterling said. “Every position has some type of senior leadership. Those guys who are senior leaders are truly bought in and are trying to help build not only for this year but for what’s coming in the future.”

Braden Curran returns at running back. He was a dual threat out of the backfield last season, running for 409 yards and five touchdowns on 72 carries while catching 10 passes for 355 yards and three scores.

On defense, Braden Curran is moving from cornerback to outside linebacker.

“It’s not too difficult,” Braden Curran said about the transition. “I understand what to do, and I like being physical and getting there.”

Jack Curran will once again play slot receiver and cornerback after gaining 171 yards and scoring two TDs last year as the twins try to help Hall return to the postseason for the first time since 2022, which is the Red Devils’ only playoff berth since 2019.

“I want to win a lot and definitely go to the playoffs,” Jack Curran said. “We want to set a good example and hopefully leave a mark and help the younger kids build off that.”