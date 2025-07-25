Hall coach Nick Sterling focusing on ‘football 101′ in first season leading alma mater

During the summer, many high school football teams around the state participate in 7-on-7s or joint practices with other schools.

Nick Sterling decided to employ a different plan in his first season as head coach at Hall, his alma mater, as the Red Devils are strictly practicing alone.

“We took a different approach on what we felt were priorities, so therefore we didn’t do certain things that other schools are doing through the summer,” Sterling said. “All the coaches as a group decided to do it the way we’re doing it. We did more in-house than traveling around and competing. I’m not saying we won’t convert to that long term, or maybe next year, but we just felt it was necessary considering how many different coaching changes have occurred, how many different philosophies have come through over the last three or four years. We just felt it was important to make sure that we have football 101.”

The Red Devils are simplifying after going 2-7 last year under Logan Larson and 3-6 in 2023 in Randy Tieman’s last season.

“There are a lot of changes,” Hall senior lineman Jacob Mongan said. “Just small changes, but it’ll make a big difference.

“He’s just making things simpler, not as much stuff that’s above our level. We’re just going back to the basics and working off that.”

Members of the Hall high School football team run drills during camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

Hall senior quarterback Dylan Glynn said last year’s schemes were “more in depth” and the Red Devils struggled to grasp concepts even into the season.

“For the line, last year was super confusing,” Glynn said. “We still didn’t know what we were doing Week 3 and Week 4. Right now, I feel like we’re three times better than we were last year.

“This year it’s a lot more simple, so everybody’s getting it more. It’s definitely easier.”

During the first few weeks of camp, Sterling said the coaching staff has focused on teaching the concepts they want to use.

“You have to be able to teach what you’re trying to achieve,” Sterling said. “Teaching it in a manner that’s relatable and understandable helps progress. I think our teaching in our first two weeks was phenomenal by all the coaches because you could see it in the personnel. We’ll see what happens on the field.”

The Red Devils will be working to improve they’re defense after allowing 36.4 points per game last season and surrendering more than 40 points five times.

“If you watch last year’s film, it’s no secret our defense was pretty horrific, so tackling is a major point right now, positioning and understanding the game better,” said Sterling, who was an assistant last year. “We had a lot of guys just run around doing whatever with some structure. I don’t want to take away from certain things we did last year, but it’s almost like it was overwhelming for most but not for all is what we looked like last year on film. It’s really just trying to break it down simple and then rebuild that confidence because when you have confidence, you play better.”

Along with simplifying their schemes, the Red Devils have had strong attendance in the weight room throughout the offseason and Sterling said Hall has 15 to 20 more players participating this summer.

“There’s a lot more guys in the weight room compared to recent years,” Hall senior running back/linebacker Braden Curran said. “I think it’s just a better culture. There’s a lot more guys motivated. I think there’s way more leadership than there has been.”

Mongan credits Sterling with helping change the culture.

“I think he just connected with us better,” Mongan said. “He’s holding us more accountable. We’re just building that discipline.”