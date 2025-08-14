2025 season preview: Scouting the Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central’s Dan French, left, Robert Hernon, center, and others block against Bishop McNamara in 2024 varsity football action at George Harding Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Team previews

Coach: David Beebe

2024 Record: 5-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Marquette; Sept. 5 Crane; Sept. 12 at St. Edward; Sept. 19 at Hope Academy; Sept. 26 Bishop McNamara; Oct. 3 Christ the King; Oct. 10 at Chicago Christian; Oct. 17 Wheaton Academy; Oct. 24 Marian Central.

Worth noting: The Eagles have made seven consecutive playoff appearances since 2017, but have just one postseason win in their last five trips. Aurora Christian returns seven starters on offense and three on defense. Leading the way is senior quarterback Asa Johnson, who threw for 2,332 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He will be moving forward without graduated All-State receiver Jonan Miceli, who had 84 catches and 11 of the TDs. Senior Nolan Robertson, who had 20 catches and three TDs, is the top receiver back.

Senior safety Cole McCall, who had 59 tackles last year, is back to lead the defense.

Other returning starters are senior defensive lineman/receiver Dominic Klimpke, senior lineman Nik Sylvester, senior offensive lineman Jake Eissens, senior offensive lineman Payton Klaassens and junior offensive lineman TJ Anderson.

“Should be a lot of good competition this year, our team is looking forward to the challenge,” Beebe said. “We’ve had a very good offseason. Great commitment and focus.”

Coach: Greg Youngblood

2024 Record: 4-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 Lawrenceville; Sept. 5 at Herscher; Sept. 12 Christ the King; Sept. 19 Chicago Christian; Sept. 26 at Aurora Christian; Oct. 3 Marian Central; Oct. 10 Wheaton Academy; Oct. 17 at Hope Academy; Oct. 24 St. Edward.

Worth noting: The Fightin’ Irish look to snap a three-year playoff drought, the longest in the history of the storied program. Former defensive coordinator Youngblood has been tabbed the replacement for former head coach Bob Kelly, serving as the program’s fourth head coach since five-time state champion Rich Zinanni retired four years ago.

Youngblood has come in with by far the most varsity-ready talent the Irish have had in that span, with a dozen starters from at least one side of the ball returning, plus senior QB/WR/DB Karter Krutsinger, who suffered a season-ending injury in last season’s opener. Krutsinger and his replacement last year, fellow senior Gavin Antons, are two-thirds of the QB battle, along with junior Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer Micah Lee.

Lee’s brother, Malachi was the 2025 Daily Journal Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year after taking fifth in Class 3A in the long jump, and will join a receiving core that includes 6-foot-6 Richie Darr and 6-foot-3 Coen Demack. The lightning of Julius May and thunder of Jordan Callaway are also back in the backfield.

The Irish have relative inexperience in the trenches, where senior Logan Popovich and junior Cooper Austin are the lone returning starters. They’ll be on both sides of the line, joining Krutsinger, Antons (DB), Demack (DB), Darr (DB), May (DB), Callaway (LB) and Tucker Inman (TE/LB) on both sides of the ball.

Youngblood has seen plenty of buy-in from that core over the summer, and now that the season is here, hopes it translates to a postseason return.

“We have those goals like everybody and I told them that everyone has those goals, so what can we do to separate ourselves? Go 1-0 each day,” Youngblood said. “But it’s awesome to have guys that see that potential.”

Chicago Christian Knights

Coach: CJ Cesario

2024 Record: 13-1, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Seneca; Sept. 5 at Elmwood Park; Sept. 12 Wheaton Academy; Sept. 19 at Bishop McNamara; Sept. 26 at Marian Central; Oct. 3 St. Edward; Oct. 10 Aurora Christian; Oct. 17 at Christ the King; Oct. 24 at Hope Academy.

Worth noting: The Knights come off a historic, perhaps unexpected season. Chicago Christian, in Cesario’s first season, won its last 11 games and beat Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A final for the program’s first state championship. The Knights’ five playoff wins last season nearly equaled the six the program had in the previous 49 years combined. This year will feature an entirely new look, as 20 of the 22 starters have graduated. Junior linebacker Isaac Workman and senior center/defensive lineman Heath Sisk are the lone returning starters. Senior running back/linebacker Josh Crawford and senior offensive/defensive lineman Sean Fiedler, 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, lead the new starters.

Others to watch include junior wide receiver/cornerback Harry Yonker, junior quarterback/defensive back Tyce Hamstra, junior offensive/defensive lineman Josiah Loerop, junior tight end/linebacker Levi Ipema and sophomore receiver/defensive back Levi Jager. The Knights have an intriguing nonconference game right off the bat at Seneca.

“Looking to defend the state championship to the best of our ability,” Cesario said. “Excited to see our young men carry the torch after having graduated 20 of 22 starters from last season. New young men will emerge to lead Team 58 for Chicago Christian. We’re excited to be in a lot of dogfights this year. Excellence is the standard now.”

Christ the King Gladiators

Coach: Lamont Gilliam

2024 Record: 3-6, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 Proviso West; Sept. 5 at Aurora Central Catholic; Sept. 12 at Bishop McNamara; Sept. 19 St. Edward; Sept. 26 Hope Academy; Oct. 3 at Aurora Christian; Oct. 10 Marian Central; Oct. 17 Chicago Christian; Oct. 24 at Wheaton Academy.

Worth noting: Christ the King has had back-to-back 3-6 seasons, by win total the most successful for the program that started in 2017 and has never posted a winning record. The Gladiators actually started last season 3-0, beating St. Edward 34-0 in the conference opener, before dropping their last six games. Players to watch include senior tight end Kaiden Lyons, junior wide receiver/cornerback Jeremy Robinson, senior lineman Martin Dilworth, junior wide receiver/free safety LaVante Winfield and freshman quarterback Zylin Lewis.

Hope Academy Eagles

Coach: Chris Mallette

2024 Record: 5-5, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Paterson Eastside (N.J.); Sept. 5 Brooks; Sept. 12 at Marian Central; Sept. 19 Aurora Christian; Sept. 26 at Christ the King; Oct. 3 at Wheaton Academy; Oct. 10 at St. Edward; Oct. 17 Bishop McNamara; Oct. 24 Chicago Christian.

Worth noting: The Eagles have made 11 consecutive playoff appearances, the last five under Mallette, but last year’s five wins were the fewest in a nine-game regular season during that span. Mallette, entering his seventh season at Hope, has the smallest roster he’s had; the 2023 Class 1A semifinal team had 70 kids, this team is at 30 with nine seniors. “We have 30 kids who love each other and love football,” Mallette said. “I’ll take that any day.”

Hope does have a big line, led by senior center and three-year starter Levi Mallette, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound coach’s son and Howard commit who was a Class 1A honorable mention All-Stater last year. The former lacrosse goalie allowed zero sacks and quarterback hits and committed zero holding penalties.

Andre Mills, 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds and a four-year starter, also returns up front, as does 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore Joshua Larsen. They’ll block for new quarterback Daevion Greenburg, a junior, with fellow junior Maurtice Mitchell in the backfield and senior Justin Houston, last year’s quarterback, now at tight end.

Defensively, coach Mallette is high on sophomore linebacker Kareem Morris - “he looks the part and plays the part,” with Antwan Curry another sophomore at linebacker.

Coach Mallette, a New Jersey native and Princeton graduate, is taking his team to his home state to play Paterson Eastside in a Saturday night game for the season opener. “My goal was to do a national game every year,” he said. I’m a big believer that exposure raises expectations. We have a new quarterback, a big line, we should be very explosive on offense. The challenge is keeping everybody healthy."

Coach: Liam Kirwan

2024 Record: 3-6, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Richmond-Burton; Sept. 5 Clemente; Sept. 12 Hope Academy; Sept. 19 at Wheaton Academy; Sept. 26 Chicago Christian; Oct. 3 at Bishop McNamara; Oct. 10 at Christ the King; Oct. 17 St. Edward; Oct. 24 at Aurora Christian.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes are chasing the program’s first winning season and playoff appearance since 2017 as Kirwan enters his fourth year as head coach. Six sophomores and two freshmen received significant playing time last season against a schedule that featured six eventual playoff teams. Marian Central brings back seven starters on offense and six on defense.

Senior middle linebacker/offensive lineman Dan French, all-conference as a junior with 55 tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception, leads the returning starters. Junior defensive back/wide receiver Max Kinney was all-conference as a sophomore with 23 tackles and five pass breakups, and 17 catches for 309 yards with three TDs. Also back is junior defensive back/wide receiver/running back Eddie Kowalczyk, who had 20 catches for 176 yards and a TD, rushed for 404 yards and nine TDs and had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup last year. Senior Matt Conlon, a third-year starter, is the anchor of the offensive line and senior Josh Gawronski led the Hurricanes in interceptions last year. Sophomore Colin Hernon enters his second season as starting quarterback and could be poised for a breakout season.

“With leadership, experience and continuity in place, Marian Central is well positioned to vastly improve upon its 2024 results,” Kirwan said. “If the quarterback play continues upward, the young yet experienced defense gains traction and the offensive line clicks, the Hurricanes could be playoff contenders in their conference - and redefine expectations of their program.”

St. Edward Green Wave

Coach: Shane Finnane

2024 Record: 0-9, 0-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 Aurora Central Catholic; Sept. 5 at Walther Christian; Sept. 12 Aurora Christian; Sept. 19 at Christ the King; Sept. 26 Wheaton Academy; Oct. 3 at Chicago Christian; Oct. 10 Hope Academy; Oct. 17 at Marian Central; Oct. 24 at Bishop McNamara.

Worth noting: St. Edwards is coming off its second consecutive 0-9 season. Its last winning season came in the shortened 2021 spring season while the program’s last playoff appearance came in 2019.

The Green Wave were outscored 439-37 in a challenging 2024 season, suffering shutouts in five of seven conference games.

Players to watch include senior lineman Luciano Mauro, senior running back/linebacker Zachary Sauceda, sophomore quarterback/safety Jake Linkowski, sophomore lineman Aiden Rumachik and freshman lineman AJ Redmon III.

Coach: Jim Johanik

2024 Record: 9-2, 7-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Providence; Sep. 5 Grand Rapids Christian (Wisc.); Sept. 12 at Chicago Christian; Sept. 19 Marian Central; Sept. 26 at St. Edward; Oct. 3 Hope Academy; Oct. 10 at Bishop McNamara; Oct. 17 at Aurora Christian; Oct. 24 Christ the King.

Worth noting: The Warriors have made four consecutive playoff appearances under Johanik with at least eight wins in each of those seasons. Wheaton Academy last season was undefeated against in-state opponents. The Warriors have only lost one conference game in two seasons in the Chicagoland Christian. Wheaton Academy graduated 24 seniors that helped account for a 36-9 record over the last four years and return just four starters.

Johanik calls junior linebacker Logan Oros one of the most physical, athletic and impactful players that the program has ever had. An experienced offensive line returns senior starters Hezekiah Garcia, Wes Hanson and Jackson From. Behind them there is a quarterback competition between juniors Griffin Chamberlain and Colton Miller. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Tommy Sommer is a difference maker on the football field and also a lacrosse standout.

“We’re going to witness in 2025 a test of how well the program can reload and reestablish the high standard that has been set,” Johanik said. “We’ll see soon enough how well this team handled the reloading.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

• Asa Johnson, Aurora Christian, sr., QB – The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior leads seven starters returning on offense for the Eagles. Johnson threw for 2,332 and 24 yards last season. Aurora Christian could be the favorite in the league, and Johnson is a big reason why.

• Dan French, Marian Central, sr., MLB/OL – The Hurricanes return 13 total starters in hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017 – led by this returning all-conference pick. French as a junior made 55 tackles with three pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.

• Julius May, Bishop McNamara, sr., RB/WR/DB – After splitting time between the slot and the backfield a year ago, May figures to find himself more permanently in the backfield with classmate Jordan Callaway. On just 55 carries, May led the Fightin’ Irish with 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns. At cornerback, he had a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

• Levi Mallette, Hope Academy, sr., C/DT – Honorable mention Class 1A All-State and also academic All-State as a junior, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound coach’s son allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits while committing zero penalties last year.

• Logan Oros, Wheaton Academy, jr., LB – The Warriors graduated a ton off last year’s conference champion, so it helps to have this 6-foot-1, 225-pound beast back in the middle of the defense. Athletic, physical and fast, timed in the 40 at 4.5 seconds, Oros according to his coach has caught the eye of multiple Power Four programs.

FIVE CAN’T MISS MATCHUPS

Week 3 – Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian: A good one right off the bat in the first week of conference play. Wheaton Academy beat Chicago Christian 27-7 in Week 3 last season and went on to win the conference championship. All Chicago Christian did after that Week 3 game was win 11 consecutive games and the Class 2A state championship.

Week 4 – Aurora Christian at Hope Academy: Two programs that edged into the playoffs last season with 5-4 records and finished behind only Wheaton Academy and Chicago Christian in the conference race. Both are programs that are used to bigger success than .500 records. Hope Academy beat Aurora Christian 22-9 last season.

Week 6 – Marian Central at Bishop McNamara: Two traditionally strong programs have been on the outside looking in recently, the Fightin Irish’ missing the playoffs the last three years while the Hurricanes last made it in 2017. If either is to return, a win here could be key.

Week 6 – Hope Academy at Wheaton Academy: Wheaton Academy ran the table in the league last year, and also won the conference title in 2023. The only team to beat the Warriors in league play the last two years? You guessed it, Hope.

Week 7 – Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian: Chicago Christian’s closest call last year after that Wheaton Academy loss was a 28-21 win over Aurora Christian in Week 9. This one could have conference, and playoff implications.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)