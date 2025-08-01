Ottawa hopes solid offseason leads to turnaround campaign

August 01, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Ottawa hopes solid offseason leads to turnaround campaign

Pirates’ head coach Chad Gross encouraged after summer workouts, scrimmages

By Brian Hoxsey
Ottawa's Owen Sanders makes a catch over Streator's Layzeric Moton to score a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at Doug Dieken Stadium.

Ottawa's Owen Sanders makes a catch over Streator's Layzeric Moton in a game last season at Doug Dieken Stadium in Streator (Scott Anderson)

With the summer workouts coming to an end, Ottawa head coach Chad Gross said he’s encouraged with the progress his group has made in the offseason and is looking forward to seeing what the Pirates can accomplish.

“We have a lot of returning kids, 18 I believe, and also a lot of those kids can play a number of different spots for us. We’re going to have a lot of competition within the group,” said Gross, whose squad finished last season at 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Interstate 8 Conference. “It’s a little like putting a puzzle together. We feel we have a lot of good pieces to that puzzle, now it’s just finding where they go to not only make the kids better, but our team better.”

The Pirates skipper, now in his eighth season, said for him the summer workouts are a time where he looks at finding out what the clear strengths and weaknesses are at both the individual and team levels. He also said relaying the message to his players that this is “Your team” has been a focal point.

“I think as a coach you go into every offseason with different things you feel the program in general needs to improve on as well as giving players feedback on what they need to improve on,” Gross said. “It’s really never an overhaul what we want to do schematically, but more what can we do a little different with the players we’ll have to make them and us more successful.

“Accountability was a big talking point this offseason. We want them to build trust in one another as well as trust in us as coaches and instill to them that this is their season. I feel like they really took that to heart and have taken ownership over things. Our attendance for offseason things, especially in the weight room, was the best it’s been in years.”

Gross said during the summer he and his coaching staff tried a number of different things and combinations to see what may work best.

“I feel like the summer stuff is moving kids around and doing a lot of different things to gauge what we will be heavily focusing on when the official practices start,” Gross said. “As a coaching staff we’ll sit down and talk about what we think those things will be and maybe what thing we feel we may not have to go over as much because the kids already have a good grasp on it.”

While he said he feels the group has gotten better as a whole since the end of last season, a couple of players have really shined during the summer.

Ottawa quarterback Mark Munson throws a pass against St. Bede in a game last season at St. Bede Academy.

Ottawa quarterback Mark Munson throws a pass against St. Bede in a game last season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

“Owen Sanders has looked really good in summer workouts and our joint scrimmages,” Gross said of his senior receiver who had 18 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns and was a Times All-Area second-team selection. “He has put on some weight and muscle, but he still moves so well. He’s also a tremendous basketball player. I mean, the other day he had like six dunks in a summer league game and then came out here for a scrimmage and made a bunch of great catches. His recruiting for football, and I’m guessing for basketball, has really picked up.

“I don’t think [senior returning starting quarterback] Mark Munson [77-131, 960 yards, 5 INT, 6 TDs] missed anything this summer. He was always there. He’s not a huge imposing kid, but he’s gotten bigger and stronger as well. When Mark sets his feet, throws the ball and it’s on time, he’s looked really good. That will be a key for us, giving him time in the pocket.”

Gross also mentioned that seniors Evan Paris [OL/DL], Logan Mills [RB/LB], Ethan Poutre [FB/LB] and Archer Cechowicz [RB/S] have looked good, the latter returning after missing the final seven games last season with a shoulder injury.

Ottawa opens the regular season Aug 29 on the road against Plano before hosting rivals Streator and La Salle-Peru the following two weeks.

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz carries the ball as Plano's Tristan Meszaros chases after him on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at King Field.

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz carries the ball as Plano's Tristan Meszaros chases after him in the Pirates season opener last season at King Field. (Scott Anderson)